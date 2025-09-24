BYD has confirmed it has a full backup strategy in case China blocks its access to Nvidia’s vehicle chips. This came directly from Stella Li, executive vice president at BYD, in a live interview on Tuesday.  Li said, “Everybody has a backup. BYD has [a] backup.” No official order has been given from Beijing yet, […]BYD has confirmed it has a full backup strategy in case China blocks its access to Nvidia’s vehicle chips. This came directly from Stella Li, executive vice president at BYD, in a live interview on Tuesday.  Li said, “Everybody has a backup. BYD has [a] backup.” No official order has been given from Beijing yet, […]

BYD confirms backup plan if China blocks access to Nvidia chips

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/24 00:31
Vice
VICE$0,03564+13,43%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01691-15,11%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0,2752-11,11%
CHIPS Protocol
CHIPS$0,00043--%

BYD has confirmed it has a full backup strategy in case China blocks its access to Nvidia’s vehicle chips. This came directly from Stella Li, executive vice president at BYD, in a live interview on Tuesday. 

Li said, “Everybody has a backup. BYD has [a] backup.” No official order has been given from Beijing yet, but the automaker is clearly not waiting around for one.

Li wouldn’t say what the actual plan B looks like. But she brought up how BYD handled the global chip shortage during the Covid-19 pandemic. Back then, while most carmakers were scrambling for parts, BYD faced “no issue,” according to her. 

She explained that this was because the company already had its own tech built in-house. They didn’t need to rely on outsiders to stay on track. That ability to move fast on alternatives helped them dodge the worst of the supply crunch.

BYD relies on its in-house tech and says no ban is in place yet

BYD has made it a goal to control its supply chain. That includes not just building cars, but also making its own batteries and other core components. “We have a lot of strong … even deeper technology in-house, so we always have backup,” Li said. That line sums up how the company sees itself: always prepared. Not just flexible, but fully armed with options.

The discussion comes as Nvidia finds itself in the middle of U.S.-China tensions. Its AI chips have been a major concern for both governments. One chip, the H20, was designed to follow U.S. export rules.

First it was banned. Then it was allowed to be sold again in China after a deal between Nvidia and Washington. Even now, reports suggest Chinese tech firms are being quietly discouraged from buying Nvidia’s AI hardware.

However, those AI chips are not the same as the ones used in cars. For vehicles, Nvidia makes separate systems like the Drive AGX Orin. This chip helps with semi-autonomous driving functions. BYD is a known user of this Nvidia automotive product. So far, there’s no sign that China plans to stop companies like BYD from using that specific chip.

Li made that clear in her comments. She said the company hasn’t received any instructions to cut off Nvidia parts. She also made it sound unlikely. “I don’t think any country will do that, because this automatic will kill Nvidia,” she said. Then she added, “So Nvidia now is the highest market value company, so if they lose the big market from China … nobody wants to see this.”

Your crypto news deserves attention - KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

SegaSwap raises seed funding at $10M valuation to build attention-based DeFi on Solana and Sonic SVM with liquid staking innovation.
SolanaVM
SVM$0,000883-5,56%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0,18354-0,57%
DeFi
DEFI$0,001731+1,34%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/23 23:55
Share
SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements

SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements

The post SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC is flipping the table on crypto regulation. Chairman Paul Atkins said on Fox Business that the agency wants to roll out a new “innovation exemption” by the end of this year. This rule would let crypto firms launch products straight into the market without having to follow rules that don’t match the technology. The decisions follow months of legal cleanup, as Atkins confirmed the SEC has already dropped several crypto enforcement actions filed under former Chair Gary Gensler, saying those cases were “burdensome” and didn’t make sense anymore. According to the Mornings with Maria interview, this exemption is part of a broader effort to give the crypto industry a stable regulatory floor to build from. “We’re trying to give the marketplace some kind of stable platform upon which they can introduce their products,” Paul said. The SEC has also created a new crypto task force to help structure what he called a “new approach” to crypto oversight. Paul floated the innovation exemption idea back in July, but this is the first time he’s committed to a deadline. Since Donald Trump’s return to the Oval, the vibe at the SEC has clearly changed. Paul made it clear that crypto firms should not have to “comply with incompatible or burdensome prescriptive regulatory requirements.” Paul calls for fewer reports, more IPOs, and tighter rulemaking with CFTC Paul also wants to cut down on how often companies report earnings. He told Maria Bartiromo the current quarterly system is outdated, and backed Trump’s suggestion that companies should report just twice a year. Paul pointed out that before 1970, U.S. public companies didn’t report every quarter. “Foreign companies listed in the U.S. only report every six months,” he said, arguing it’s time to review whether the current structure still makes sense. He also noted…
Threshold
T$0,0156+2,22%
Union
U$0,010453-4,72%
FOX Token
FOX$0,0258+0,27%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 01:09
Share
Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges

Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges

The post Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve meeting today, onchain flows are telegraphing that crypto traders are topping off exchanges and leaning long ahead of a widely expected 25-basis-point cut. Pre-Fed Positioning Stablecoins are doing the heavy lifting. Cryptoquant data shows $7.6 billion in fresh USDT and USDC (ERC-20) deposits heading to trading venues ahead of the decision. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/fed-day-dry-powder-cryptoquant-analyst-tracks-7-6b-stablecoin-pile-on-exchanges/
USDCoin
USDC$0,9995+0,03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016066-4,69%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:36
Share

Trending News

More

Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements

Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges

Artists feel short-changed by AI firms who are using their creative to feed models without permission

U.S. House Resurfaces Anti-CBDC Bill in CLARITY Act, Preparing for Senate Review