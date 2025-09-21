ByteDance to Adhere to Chinese Laws for TikTok U.S. Operations

Key Points: ByteDance adheres to Chinese legalities for TikTok’s U.S. role.

Major U.S. investors involved in ownership transfer.

No immediate crypto market impact observed.

ByteDance, on September 20, confirmed compliance with Chinese regulations to allow TikTok’s U.S. entity to continue serving American users amid its ownership restructuring.

This development addresses U.S. government mandates for divesting Chinese ownership, aiming to maintain TikTok’s vast user base and influence in the U.S. digital market.

TikTok Restructuring Amid Geopolitical and Market Dynamics

Did you know? TikTok’s compliance case mirrors prior incidents of foreign tech restructuring in the U.S., like Huawei’s market adjustments in response to security legislations.

Ethereum’s data reflects its ongoing price fluctuations and market stance. As of September 20, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,489.96, with a market cap of $541.96 billion, dominating 13.42% of the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap. Recent trading volumes show a decrease, down 44.87% within 24 hours. Over the past 90 days, Ethereum surged by 105.03%, showcasing significant growth in the third quarter of 2025.

According to the Coincu research team, the TikTok divestiture aligns with broader geopolitical shifts affecting tech governance. Regulatory trends, such as security oversight and foreign investment scrutiny, are projected to become more prevalent globally. This trend could prompt further realignments in international tech company structures, especially where cross-border data security concerns linger.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 21:05 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

According to the Coincu research team, the TikTok divestiture aligns with broader geopolitical shifts affecting tech governance. Regulatory trends, such as security oversight and foreign investment scrutiny, are projected to become more prevalent globally. This trend could prompt further realignments in international tech company structures, especially where cross-border data security concerns linger.