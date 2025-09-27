The post ByteDance to receive 50% of TikTok US profit under Trump deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways ByteDance will receive 50% of TikTok’s US profits under a Trump-approved deal. ByteDance’s ownership in TikTok US is reduced to below 20%, though it retains significant financial interest through licensing its algorithm. ByteDance, a China-based tech giant, will receive 50% of TikTok’s US profits under a deal approved by President Trump. The arrangement allows the Chinese company to maintain significant financial interest in the popular short-video app despite divesting majority ownership to American investors. The deal values TikTok’s US operations at approximately $14 billion, with ByteDance’s stake reduced to under 20% while licensing its algorithm to the new American-owned venture. Oracle has been placed in charge of securing US user data and overseeing content moderation in the new TikTok US venture as part of the deal’s security provisions. The restructuring allows TikTok to continue operating in the US while addressing national security concerns about Chinese ownership of the platform. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bytedance-to-receive-50-percent-of-tiktok-us-profit-under-trump-deal/ The post ByteDance to receive 50% of TikTok US profit under Trump deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways ByteDance will receive 50% of TikTok’s US profits under a Trump-approved deal. ByteDance’s ownership in TikTok US is reduced to below 20%, though it retains significant financial interest through licensing its algorithm. ByteDance, a China-based tech giant, will receive 50% of TikTok’s US profits under a deal approved by President Trump. The arrangement allows the Chinese company to maintain significant financial interest in the popular short-video app despite divesting majority ownership to American investors. The deal values TikTok’s US operations at approximately $14 billion, with ByteDance’s stake reduced to under 20% while licensing its algorithm to the new American-owned venture. Oracle has been placed in charge of securing US user data and overseeing content moderation in the new TikTok US venture as part of the deal’s security provisions. The restructuring allows TikTok to continue operating in the US while addressing national security concerns about Chinese ownership of the platform. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bytedance-to-receive-50-percent-of-tiktok-us-profit-under-trump-deal/