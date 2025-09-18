Cache Wallet Brings AI Recovery to ICB Network’s Expanding Layer-1 Ecosystem, Driving Web3 Adoption

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/18 13:15
1
1$0.014588+1,358.80%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1493+5.43%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5577+4.43%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02519-0.15%
blockchain main8

Cache Wallet, an AI-driven, non-custodial crypto wallet with its trademarked asset recovery, has joined Layer-1 blockchain ICB Network, an interoperable blockchain fully built by ICB Labs. The partnership will help to promote interoperability, security, and practical blockchain use in the Web3 ecosystem.

ICB Network’s Expanding Ecosystem

ICB Network was established in 2019 and has been developing a strong blockchain ecosystem, which incorporates education, identity, tokenized assets, and digital ownership. It has projects like NFTTalent.io (NFT marketplace), ICBVerse.io (metaverse city), ICBYC.io (NFT-based identity protocol), ICBDex.io, and ICBWallet.io.

Having 300K+ wallets, 4.7M+ in revenues, and being listed on nine centralized exchanges (CEXs), ICB Network is making inroads in tokenizing the real world and using tokens in metaverse applications. This collaboration with Cache Wallet will bring a new dimension of utility, especially in the protection of assets of the user in this interconnected ecosystem.

Why the Partnership Matters

The partnership of Cache Wallet and ICB Network will eliminate a major problem in Web3: the secure restoration of misplaced resources. 

The AI-based recovery technology designed by Cache Wallet guarantees that the user is still able to access their tokens even after they lose their seed phrases. The innovation will integrate with the interoperable infrastructure of ICB Network.

Recovery and interoperability enable the partnership to improve security and trust in the user-end, therefore, easing onboarding to blockchain ecosystems. It is also helpful to interact with the ICB Network, metaverse, NFT, and DeFi apps in a safer manner.

Building Real-World Synergies

ICB Network has been striving to apply blockchain to the real world approaches like education, identity and tokenized assets. This collaboration enables Cache Wallet to offer recovery first infrastructure that is needed to protect the user assets and this gives an added credibility to adopting the mainstream.

This synergy is also in line with the ICB scalability orientation. With the transition of the blockchain industry to wider adoption, both resilience and security are essential. Both of these projects are complementary, and together, they are laying the groundwork to a Web3-enabled interoperable and recovery-resilient infrastructure.

A Securer and Scalable Web3 Future With Cache Walllet

The alliance emphasizes the industry-wide trend in the blockchain industry of user-centered solutions. With the focus on recovery, security, and scalability, Cache Wallet and ICB Network are establishing a benchmark of how partners should collaborate in the future.

As Web3 is further developed, the possibility of integrating the most advanced interoperability with recovery-first solutions can become a crucial factor in the mainstream adoption of blockchain. To the users, this collaboration not only gives them access to new tools, but they can also be assured of the security and long life of their digital resources.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 18, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, NeXTSTEP OS Released, Influenced Mac OS X in 1989, ICANN Formed to Oversee Internet Governance in 1998, U.S. Air Force Established as Separate Branch in 1947, and we present you with these top quality stories. From ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services to How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army, let’s dive right in. Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI By @startupsoftheweek [ 6 Min read ] Learn how startups can win in the AI era—become the answer in ChatGPT Perplexity, build AI-native ops, and grow faster with smarter distribution. Read More. How to Make Your Fetch Requests Production-Ready By @hacker5295744 [ 12 Min read ] In this article, we will explore how to make your fetch requests production-ready using a library called ffetch. Read More. Humans Are the Improbability Drive AI Can’t Copy By @IHODLem [ 2 Min read ] AI runs on probability, humans thrive on impossibility. Douglas Adams’ improbability drive proves why the spark of surprise is ours alone. Read More. ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services By @andrewnarts [ 9 Min read ] Five years ago, same-day delivery felt like a luxury. Today, it’s a baseline expectation. Read More. How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army By @arthur.tkachenko [ 7 Min read ] Yuriy Sakhno is a volunteer helping the Ukrainian military with 3D printing. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1494+5.50%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/19 00:03
Share
DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

PANews reported on September 19th that Titan, the Solana ecosystem's DEX aggregator, announced the completion of a $7 million seed round of funding, led by Galaxy Ventures and participated by Frictionless, Mirana, Ergonia, Auros, Susquehanna, and several angel investors. Titan stated, "This funding will accelerate Titan's progress in building a comprehensive portal to the internet capital markets, designed for traders seeking superior trade execution on Solana." Titan has officially exited its private beta phase and is now open to the public on the titan.exchange platform. Additionally, Titan has launched the Titan Prime API, a meta-aggregator application programming interface that compares quotes from leading Solana routing tools, including Titan’s proprietary Argos algorithm.
Portal
PORTAL$0.04988+1.77%
SEED
SEED$0.001611-16.05%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.07035-0.95%
Share
PANews2025/09/19 07:32
Share
Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance

Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance

Bitcoin volatility might peak as market awaits major FOMC rate cut decision
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+0.38%
Major
MAJOR$0.1662+2.14%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003008-22.67%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:28
Share

Trending News

More

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

Bitcoin at Crucial Pivot Point, Here's Why Fed Can Tilt Balance

Kalshi's trading volume this month has reached $1.3 billion, surpassing Polymarket

Bitcoin & Ethereum Inflows Hit 1-Year Low as Crypto Investors Brace for Fed Decision – BTC Eyes $120K