CAD fails to take advantage of softer USD tone – Scotiabank

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 00:19
NEAR
NEAR$2.692+1.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016716+4.25%
Mind-AI
MA$0.0004408+0.73%
Overtake
TAKE$0.20419+16.74%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11053+0.56%

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is trading marginally lower in overnight trade but is holding a tight range around the 1.3850 point, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

CAD underperforms on the day

“There is little new news for markets to trade on the and overnight moves reflect a soft tone for North American FX generally. CAD sentiment remains weak, with spot diverging from our fair value estimate (1.3646) by the most this week since the early spring’s uncertainty driven by US trade policy.”

“The CAD has failed to reflect narrower US/Canada short-term spreads and appears to have been weighed down by, rather than benefitting from, the softer tone in the USD broadly which developed through August. From that point of view, its hard seeing the CAD staging a significant recovery at this point.”

“USD/CAD retains a mild upside bias but price signals have recently turned mixed, suggesting a degree of indecision in the market about the near-term direction of the USD. We note USD support at the 40-day MA at 1.3775 ahead of potential bear (Head & Shoulders) trigger at 1.3730, connecting the early and late August lows for USDCAD. Resistance is 1.3855 ahead of 1.3925.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/cad-fails-to-take-advantage-of-softer-usd-tone-scotiabank-202509101121

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Policy advocacy group Better Markets accuses SEC of ignoring public rulemaking process in crypto regulation

Policy advocacy group Better Markets accuses SEC of ignoring public rulemaking process in crypto regulation

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Bitcoin.com, the policy advocacy organization Better Markets submitted an open letter to the U.S. SEC, severely criticizing the SEC's cryptocurrency working group's
Union
U$0.01096+0.09%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016702+4.07%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0851+2.28%
Share
PANews2025/06/13 13:27
Share
Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

The biggest names on Wall Street are finally saying what most people already feel: “Things aren’t looking good.” Even as traders bet on interest rate cuts and banks report high earnings, top executives are starting to admit they aren’t sure how long the good times will last. Behind all the market hype, the doubts are […]
Threshold
T$0.01647+0.91%
Union
U$0.00936-5.26%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.7+3.75%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 00:24
Share
PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool

PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool

Paxos has updated its USDH stablecoin proposal with PayPal and Venmo integration, $20M incentives, and a revenue model tied to HYPE’s growth.   Paxos has just unveiled a revised proposal to issue the upcoming USDH stablecoin for Hyperliquid.  The update adds integration with PayPal and Venmo and gives the project access to one of the […] The post PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.7+3.75%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02024-6.25%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 00:04
Share

Trending News

More

Policy advocacy group Better Markets accuses SEC of ignoring public rulemaking process in crypto regulation

Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool

TensorBoard, Checkpoints, and Custom Hooks in Keras

Wall Street surges along with rate cut odds