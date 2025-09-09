Caixin: Offshore RMB stablecoins may boost RMB internationalization

PANews reported on September 9th that according to a recent Caixin report titled "Renminbi Internationalization Opportunities," many industry insiders believe the current period represents a crucial window for RMB internationalization, with institutions such as Bank of China and China Construction Bank increasing their presence in related businesses. Amidst dramatic changes in the global trade and monetary systems, stablecoins, serving as a bridge between cryptocurrencies and the real world, are poised for rapid growth in the first half of 2025. Some believe that timely pilot programs for offshore RMB stablecoins could enhance the efficiency of RMB internationalization and provide the market with an alternative to the US dollar system.