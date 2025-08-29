Caladan Partners with Finery Markets to Expand Institutional Crypto Liquidity Globally

Caladan will be able to make use of the ECN technology that Finery Markets provides in order to provide institutional-grade liquidity services on a large scale.

This action comes after a large increase in the amount of OTC crypto activity throughout the world, which increased by 112.6% in the first half of 2025.

In order to expand its institutional liquidity reach across more than 35 countries, the leading institutional digital asset trading firm Caladan, which has an annual volume of more than $170 billion, has chosen Finery Markets as its infrastructure partner. This action comes after a large increase in the amount of over-the-counter (OTC) cryptocurrency activity throughout the world, which increased by 112.6 percent in the first half of 2025.

With the help of this cooperation, Caladan will be able to make use of the ECN technology that Finery Markets provides in order to provide institutional-grade liquidity services on a large scale. Using the hybrid infrastructure provided by Finery Markets, which allows RFQ, order book, and quote stream trading techniques in a non-custodial environment, the integration makes it possible for Caladan to disseminate prices across different venues.

Over $50 billion in yearly volume is presently supported by Finery Markets, which has the ability to link institutional customers to more than 1000 digital assets and 70 worldwide exchanges. Notable growth patterns were noted in the most recent OTC market report that the company released for the first half of 2025. These development trends included a 57.6% rise in the total transaction count as well as an increase in overall trading volume.

Konstantin Shulga, CEO of Finery Markets stated:

Julia Zhou, COO at Caladan stated:

Exchanges, tokens, and institutional investors are all supported by Caladan via the provision of on-exchange liquidity, expertise in decentralized finance, treasury solutions, and investments. Since 2017, it has been a pioneer in the process of developing cryptocurrency markets, facilitating over $170 billion in yearly transactions across more than one thousand assets.

Finery Markets is a leading ICT provider for institutional trading of digital assets. They provide a non-custodial crypto ECN as well as a sophisticated trading software as a service (SaaS). Infrastructure that is specifically created for institutional customers in more than 35 countries plays a crucial role in operational resilience, allowing safe and transparent digital asset operations. This infrastructure was designed specifically for institutional clients.