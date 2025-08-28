Caliber, a US-listed company, launches a digital asset strategic treasury focused on supporting the LINK token.

PANews reported on August 28 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed real estate asset management company Caliber announced that its board of directors has formally approved the establishment of a digital asset strategic treasury and will specifically support the Chainlink protocol's LINK token. The company plans to use part of the funds to purchase cryptocurrencies, focusing on acquiring LINK tokens and earning income through staking. In addition, the company's board of directors also approved the establishment of the Caliber Cryptocurrency Advisory Committee to guide the implementation, supervision and continuous development of digital asset strategies, digital asset policies and related digital asset plans.