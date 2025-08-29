Caliber Backs Chainlink With New Treasury Strategy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 02:07
Key Notes

  • Caliber’s board has approved the launch of a new DAT Strategy, marking another major shift on Wall Street.
  • The DAT strategy is focused on the acquisition of LINK, the native token of Chainlink.
  • Chainlink is seeing strong institutional adoption as global security recognition continues to grow.

Nasdaq-listed real estate asset manager Caliber has announced that its Board has approved a groundbreaking digital asset treasury (DAT) strategy.

The said DAT strategy will be focused on acquiring LINK

, the native cryptocurrency of the Chainlink protocol.


This aligns with the growing trend of institutional adoption of digital assets into corporate treasury.

Caliber Goes All in on Chainlink Strategy

Caliber’s Board has approved both the DAT Strategy as well as a comprehensive DAT Policy. They have also established a dedicated Crypto Advisory Board that is composed of digital asset and blockchain experts.

The DAT strategy will involve the allocation of treasury funds to acquire and stake LINK tokens, with the hope that it appreciates significantly in the long term.

According to the company’s plans, the acquisitions would be funded through its existing ELOC, cash reserves, and equity-based securities.

To make sure the initiative is carried out effectively, Caliber has formed strategic partnerships with Perkins Coie, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, Deloitte, and others.

Caliber’s comprehensive DAT Policy includes a dedicated framework that is targeted at acquisition, custody, and the management of digital assets like LINK.

The core focus is on the sources of funds, security and custody protocols, internal controls, and ongoing Board and Management.

The Board expects the DAT strategy and policy to play a key role in boosting shareholder value, while also strengthening the company’s balance sheet and improving liquidity.

The advisory group has closely monitored industry trends and developments in the digital asset treasury space. With these insights, the experts aim to guide Caliber’s capital structure in line with leading industry practices.

Beyond Treasury Reserve: Chainlink Bags Multiple Milestones

Still in line with institutional adoption, Chainlink is in the spotlight with several other digital assets. Recently, Bitwise Asset Management submitted an S-1 filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a spot LINK Exchange Traded Fund (ETF).

This means that the fund will track the price of LINK with no direct exposure to the risks involved.

For now, the asset manager has not decided on the specific venue for listing the shares but they will be listed on a US national exchange, per the filing.

This momentum likely stems from several recent Chainlink milestones. The protocol became the first oracle to secure ISO 27001 certification along with a SOC 2 Type 1 attestation, both independently verified by Deloitte & Touche LLP.

, GMX

, Pendle

, Compound

, and Ether.fi

.

Its CCIP standard is being used by traditional banking firms like Swift, UBS, ANZ Bank, and SBI Digital Markets. This bridges the gap between DeFi and traditional finance (TradFi).

Chainlink (LINK) News, Cryptocurrency News, News


