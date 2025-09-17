Caliber Completes $15.9 Million Convertible Preferred Stock Financing and Launches ATM Follow-on Offering

PANews reported on September 17th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD ) announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors to issue 15,868 shares of Series B convertible preferred stock at $ 1,000 per share, raising approximately $ 15.9 million in total financing. The preferred stock, convertible into common stock at $ 250 per share, has no voting rights or dividends and ranks higher than Class A and B common stock but lower than Series A and AA preferred stock. The company has also filed a supplemental offering document with the SEC , launching its ATM offering program with an initial available quota of approximately $ 10.3 million. The funds will be used to support its digital asset strategy, including the continued accumulation of Chainlink ( LINK ) tokens.

