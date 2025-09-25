TLDR: Caliber acquires $4M worth of LINK, growing its treasury to 467,632 tokens worth around $10.1M. The company follows a dollar-cost-average approach to grow its LINK position over time. LINK is staked as part of Caliber’s strategy, creating yield alongside price exposure. Caliber is the first Nasdaq-listed company with a public LINK-based treasury plan. Big [...] The post Caliber Pushes Crypto Strategy With $4M Chainlink Buy, Hits $10M in LINK Holdings appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR: Caliber acquires $4M worth of LINK, growing its treasury to 467,632 tokens worth around $10.1M. The company follows a dollar-cost-average approach to grow its LINK position over time. LINK is staked as part of Caliber’s strategy, creating yield alongside price exposure. Caliber is the first Nasdaq-listed company with a public LINK-based treasury plan. Big [...] The post Caliber Pushes Crypto Strategy With $4M Chainlink Buy, Hits $10M in LINK Holdings appeared first on Blockonomi.

Caliber Pushes Crypto Strategy With $4M Chainlink Buy, Hits $10M in LINK Holdings

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/25 20:32
TLDR:

  • Caliber acquires $4M worth of LINK, growing its treasury to 467,632 tokens worth around $10.1M.
  • The company follows a dollar-cost-average approach to grow its LINK position over time.
  • LINK is staked as part of Caliber’s strategy, creating yield alongside price exposure.
  • Caliber is the first Nasdaq-listed company with a public LINK-based treasury plan.

Big moves keep coming from Caliber as it continues stacking LINK. The Nasdaq-listed wealth development company just took another step to grow its crypto exposure. This latest buy builds on a steady approach that has put LINK front and center of its treasury.

 Investors now get direct exposure to Chainlink through Caliber’s strategy. The company’s plan is clear, keep adding and staking LINK over time.

Caliber Boosts LINK Crypto Holdings

In a blog post and filing shared on September 25, 2025, Caliber revealed a $4 million Chainlink acquisition. 

The purchase added 183,421 LINK tokens at an average price of $21.81 per token. The buy brings Caliber’s total holdings to 467,632 LINK, now worth about $10.1 million.

The company explained that this move is part of its ongoing Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) Strategy. It is designed to grow exposure gradually, buying in increments to average out costs. The approach allows the company to build a position over time instead of making large, one-off bets.

Caliber said it plans to continue this strategy until it becomes one of the largest LINK-holding public companies. Part of the plan also includes staking LINK to generate yield. This creates a second layer of value for shareholders, aligning with the firm’s real-world asset focus.

The news was first shared by Caliber on X, where the firm said the treasury is “equity-funded, staked, and aligned with the Chainlink Reserve.”

Growing Crypto Exposure for Shareholders

Caliber is the first Nasdaq-listed company to publicly adopt a LINK-focused treasury strategy. This gives investors a clear, mark-to-market view of the value of its LINK holdings. By disclosing the price and quantity of each acquisition, the company offers full transparency.

The Scottsdale-based firm is known for managing both real estate and digital assets. This hybrid model lets it diversify exposure while building a bridge between traditional and blockchain-based finance.

CEO Chris Loeffler described Chainlink as critical infrastructure powering DeFi and tokenized assets. He emphasized the company’s commitment to integrating blockchain into its broader investment strategy.

The steady LINK buys signal a long-term approach rather than a short-term trade. For shareholders, this could mean exposure to both price appreciation and staking rewards as LINK adoption grows.

