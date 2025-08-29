CaliberCos adopts Chainlink as treasury reserve amid financial woes, stock surges 60%

A publicly listed real estate firm has become the first corporate treasury vehicle to hold Chainlink (LINK) as a reserve asset, signaling the growing push by companies to adopt alternative digital assets beyond Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

CaliberCos, a Phoenix-based asset manager whose stock has fallen more than 98% since its 2023 Nasdaq debut, announced that its board approved a strategy to allocate part of its treasury to Chainlink’s native token.

The company also plans to stake the tokens to generate yield for investors and integrate Chainlink’s blockchain technology into core operations such as asset valuation and automation.

Treasury shift amid struggles

The pivot comes as Caliber grapples with severe financial pressure. Just a day before the announcement, Nasdaq issued the company a delisting notice for failing to meet the $160 million minimum stockholder equity requirement.

At the end of June, Caliber’s equity stood at just $17.6 million.

Despite its challenges, the move drew strong investor reaction. Shares surged 60% after the announcement, highlighting how digital asset exposure can provide momentum to struggling firms.

The announcement also comes amid several high-profile developments and partnerships for Chainlink, including with Japan’s SBI and potentially spot exchanged traded funds tied to LINK.

Chainlink adoption expands

With the decision, Chainlink joins Bitcoin and Ethereum as tokens adopted by corporate treasuries, expanding the universe of digital assets held on balance sheets. Caliber’s board described LINK as a liquid asset with long-term growth potential.

The firm’s CEO, Chris Loeffler, said the strategy reflects Caliber’s goal of being a diversified alternative asset manager that bridges physical and digital infrastructure.

Alongside the treasury allocation, Caliber has also formed a crypto advisory board made up of several experts to oversee its digital asset policy.

The development marks a milestone for Chainlink, whose token has risen sharply this year amid record wallet growth and growing adoption of its blockchain services.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/calibercos-adopts-chainlink-as-treasury-reserve-amid-financial-woes-stock-surges-60/

