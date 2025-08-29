CaliberCos to Launch Chainlink Treasury, Stock Climbs 80% on Approval

TLDR

CaliberCos announced board approval of a Chainlink treasury strategy that will include LINK holdings.

The company confirmed that it will use equity lines and cash reserves to fund the Chainlink treasury.

CaliberCos shares surged by 80% following the announcement of the Chainlink treasury initiative.

Management said the strategy will strengthen the balance sheet and provide long term value through staking rewards.

The company formed the Caliber Crypto Advisory Board to oversee governance and regulatory matters.

CaliberCos Inc. announced board approval for a Chainlink treasury strategy and its stock surged 80% following the disclosure. The company confirmed it will allocate treasury funds into LINK to gain long-term appreciation and staking incentives. TradingView data showed CWD stock trading at $2.93, representing a sharp 78% increase after the news.

Chainlink Treasury Adoption by Caliber

Caliber revealed that its Chainlink treasury strategy will utilize existing equity lines and cash reserves for LINK purchases. Management highlighted that the decision aims to strengthen its balance sheet while generating additional liquidity for operations and growth. The company emphasized that Chainlink partnerships with Mastercard, SWIFT, and DTCC reinforce LINK as critical financial infrastructure.

The board-approved Digital Asset Treasury Policy marked Caliber as one of the first U.S. public firms adopting LINK holdings. Executives confirmed that the Chainlink treasury will provide exposure to a liquid and high-quality digital asset. Caliber also stated that the initiative demonstrates a long-term commitment to blockchain-based financial innovation.

Chief Executive Officer Chris Loeffler said, “This move aligns Caliber with the future of digital finance and expands our alternative asset strategy.” He explained that the Chainlink treasury complements the firm’s diversified approach across real estate and digital assets. Loeffler noted that the strategy differentiates the company from traditional real estate operators.

Governance and Advisory Structure

Caliber created the Caliber Crypto Advisory Board to supervise the Chainlink treasury rollout and ensure compliance with regulations. The advisory group consists of blockchain professionals and legal experts who will guide policy execution and asset management practices. Leadership stressed that governance is central to safeguarding investor confidence as the firm expands into digital assets.

The company confirmed the Chainlink treasury is structured to deliver transparency while maintaining strong risk controls for asset allocations. According to management, the oversight framework ensures regulatory awareness as the digital asset landscape evolves. Furthermore, the group will evaluate staking operations to optimize yields and align with long-term corporate goals.

Institutional recognition of Chainlink is accelerating with a Bitwise ETF filing, which further validates Caliber’s treasury allocation strategy. Executives acknowledged that broader adoption trends reinforce confidence in LINK as a credible treasury asset. Consequently, Caliber anticipates sustained interest from institutional and retail investors in its blockchain-oriented initiatives.

Market Impact and Future Positioning

Following the announcement, market participants responded with significant interest, reflected by the 80% stock price rally. Analysts noted that investor enthusiasm signals strong approval for combining real estate and blockchain within Caliber’s business model. The firm’s assets under management currently exceed $2.9 billion, spanning hotels, apartments, and industrial properties.

Caliber believes the Chainlink treasury initiative will add a new investment dimension and attract investors seeking innovative asset managers. Management asserted that diversification into LINK represents a strategic evolution for the firm’s treasury operations. The company expects the Chainlink treasury to generate both capital appreciation and staking rewards over the long term.

The surge in Caliber stock demonstrates confidence in blockchain adoption when integrated into traditional sectors like real estate. The firm stated that success with the Chainlink treasury could encourage other U.S. companies to adopt similar strategies.

