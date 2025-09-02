California Gov. Newsom Fires Back At US President With ‘Trump Corruption Coin’ Tease

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday teased a new satirical memecoin called “Trump Corruption Coin,” part of what he described as a broad push to mock US President Donald Trump’s growing ties to the crypto scene.

The governor made the remark during a high-profile appearance on the Pivot podcast and at the California Agenda: Sacramento Summit, saying the coin would be tied to his “Campaign for Democracy.”

Governor’s Mocking Move

According to Newsom, the token is meant as political satire and a fundraising tool. Reports have disclosed that proceeds would be directed toward redistricting work and voter outreach — causes the governor has said are central to his campaign efforts.

He framed the idea as a way to highlight what he calls the “absurdity” of well-known crypto maneuvers tied to the US President.

Newsom’s comments come after weeks of increasingly pointed online trolling. He has been selling parody items in a Patriot Shop that mirrors MAGA-style branding, and his team has used all-caps social posts and AI-generated memes to needle conservative figures.

The coin tease was delivered with a jab: when asked if it would be called a “Gavin Coin,” he said no — it would be “Trump Corruption Coin.”

A Direct Response To Trump’s Crypto Moves

Based on reports, the governor also drew a contrast with tokens tied to Trump. He noted the President’s earlier foray into memecoins and recent crypto-linked activity surrounding his circles.

Reports have referenced Trump’s own Solana-based token, which was released earlier this year and has drawn scrutiny from critics.

Political strategists say the stunt serves a double purpose: it keeps Newsom in the headlines, and it forces conversation about the messy overlap between politics and crypto.

Campaign aides declined to lay out technical details immediately; it was not clear if the memecoin would be a fully tradable token, a novelty NFT, or a limited-run collectible tied to the Patriot Shop. What was made plain is that the move is satirical and activist in tone.

What To Watch Next

Observers will watch three things closely: whether the coin is minted on a public blockchain, how much money it raises, and how regulators respond.

Meanwhile, Trump just backed the launch of WLFI, a token promoted as a major part of his crypto push.

The coin saw heavy trading in its first days but quickly dipped by about 30% after launch, raising questions about stability and long-term investor confidence.

This development added more fuel to critics who say Trump’s embrace of memecoins and crypto projects is less about policy and more about profit.

Featured image from Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, chart from TradingView