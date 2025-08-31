California Governor Newsom Teases ‘Trump Corruption Coin’

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 23:30
California Governor Gavin Newsom has stirred fresh controversy by suggesting the launch of a parody cryptocurrency called the “Trump Corruption Coin.”

Newsom floated the idea in an August 29 appearance on the Pivot podcast. He framed it as a response to President Donald Trump’s deepening involvement in the digital asset industry.

Why California Governor Wants to Launch a Trump Corruption Coin

According to Newsom, Trump’s long record of engagement with crypto firms has created an environment ripe for conflicts of interest.

Newsom also suggested that members of Trump’s family have entered into digital asset deals timed to coincide with policy decisions such as tariffs.

Considering this, the governor said he would continue to call out the president’s “graft and corruption [and] self-dealing ” in the crypto industry.

Newsom’s remarks underscored a broader argument that Trump’s crypto activities go beyond personal ventures and now intersect directly with his role in government.

Trump’s involvement with blockchain projects has expanded considerably since his return to office in January.

He has promoted initiatives like the World Liberty Financial platform and its USD1 stablecoin, rolled out TRUMP-branded coins, and backed multiple NFT collections.

His son Eric Trump has been especially vocal, saying the family’s interest in crypto grew after traditional banks cut off their access to financial services.

Meanwhile, these personal investments have coincided with broader policy actions.

His administration has appointed pro-crypto officials like Howard Lutnick to key regulatory roles. It has also signed executive orders designed to integrate digital assets more deeply into mainstream finance.

According to him, these steps position the United States as a leader in the fast-growing sector.

However, Democrats contend that the overlap between Trump’s personal projects and regulatory agenda is blurring ethical boundaries.

Senator Elizabeth Warren and other lawmakers have cautioned that the president’s influence over both policymaking and private ventures risks undermining trust in the regulatory process.

As a result, Democratic legislators have since introduced measures to restrict public officials from directly investing in cryptocurrencies.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/california-governor-teases-trump-corruption-coin-launch/

Hacker group Gonjeshke Darande releases Nobitex source code, user assets may be at risk

PANews reported on June 19 that the pro-Israel hacker group Gonjeshke Darande announced that it had disclosed the entire source code of Nobitex, Iran's largest cryptocurrency exchange, and the relevant
Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

PANews reported on June 19 that Fetch.ai CEO and founder Humayun Sheikh announced that the platform's practicality has been significantly improved due to the increased use of ASI1 and proxy
WLFI houders zetten 16% van totale supply tijdelijk op slot

Steeds meer WLFI houders maken gebruik van de nieuwe Lockbox functie. Inmiddels is er volgens on chain data zo’n 1,627 miljard WLFI in het contract gezet, goed voor 16,27% van de totale voorraad. Bij de huidige koers van $0,297 komt dat neer op ongeveer $483 miljoen aan tokens die tijdelijk... Het bericht WLFI houders zetten 16% van totale supply tijdelijk op slot verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
