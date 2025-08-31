California Governor Plans to Launch Trump Corruption Coin to Criticize Trump's Corruption Controversy

By: PANews
2025/08/31 18:23
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.52+1.44%
Movement
MOVE$0.1226-0.64%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002833-2.17%

PANews reported on August 31 that according to Cointelegraph, California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a podcast that he plans to launch a meme coin project called "Trump Corruption Coin" in response to Trump's controversial involvement in the cryptocurrency field. The proceeds will be used for redistricting and voter outreach.

It is reported that Trump has earned about $2.4 billion from crypto-related businesses since 2022, accounting for 44% of his wealth during his political period. This move is considered to be Newsom's ironic response to Trump's brand.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale deposited 5.96 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open long positions in SOL and HYPE.

A whale deposited 5.96 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open long positions in SOL and HYPE.

PANews reported on August 31 that according to Onchain Lens detection, a whale deposited 5.96 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened long positions with 20x leverage SOL and 10x leverage HYPE.
Solana
SOL$203.01+0.61%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.36+1.74%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997-0.02%
Share
PANews2025/08/31 18:00
Share
Japanese nail salon operator Convano plans to raise $3 billion to support its Bitcoin treasury reserves

Japanese nail salon operator Convano plans to raise $3 billion to support its Bitcoin treasury reserves

PANews reported on August 31 that according to Bloomberg, Convano, a Japanese nail salon operator listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, announced that it would raise approximately 434 billion yen (approximately US$3 billion) to support its Bitcoin treasury reserves. The company aims to purchase 21,000 Bitcoins, equivalent to 0.1% of the total supply of Bitcoin, making it one of the world's largest Bitcoin holders. It is reported that Convano plans to continue purchasing Bitcoin in three stages, with holdings reaching 2,000 Bitcoins by the end of 2025, 10,000 Bitcoins in August 2026, and 21,000 Bitcoins in March 2027.
Share
PANews2025/08/31 18:19
Share
Michael Saylor: Strategy generated 7.8% BTC return in the second quarter

Michael Saylor: Strategy generated 7.8% BTC return in the second quarter

PANews reported on July 1 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), posted on the X platform that MSTR generated a 7.8% BTC yield in the second quarter,
Bitcoin
BTC$108,377.21-0.12%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000007+7.69%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 19:05
Share

Trending News

More

A whale deposited 5.96 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open long positions in SOL and HYPE.

Japanese nail salon operator Convano plans to raise $3 billion to support its Bitcoin treasury reserves

Michael Saylor: Strategy generated 7.8% BTC return in the second quarter

Blockchain Life Week in Dubai: we have never seen this before

ONDO Could Plunge to $0.68 if Key Support Breaks