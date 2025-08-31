The post California Governor to Launch “Trump Corruption Coin” to Mock Trump’s Crypto appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

California Governor Gavin Newsom has grabbed headlines after teasing a memecoin aimed directly at former President Donald Trump. Named the “Trump Corruption Coin,” this project is not just about crypto, it’s a political statement.

Newsom says it is designed to mock Trump’s growing involvement in the memecoin market and expose what he sees as the stupidity of it all.

Newsom To Launch Trump Corruption Coin

Newsom revealed the coin on the “Pivot” podcast, describing it as part of his “Campaign for Democracy” initiative.” He said the coin is more than a joke. He wants it to highlight how Trump is using memecoins and crypto to boost his political image.

“We’re just trying to turn up the heat and tune people into the absurdity.” When asked if it would be named after himself, he replied with a laugh: “No, it’s Trump Corruption Coin,” directly referencing Trump’s alleged scandals.

The move shows how satire and politics are increasingly merging, with digital assets as a new stage for commentary.

Political Message in the Form of a Coin

If launched, the Trump Corruption Coin would mark another example of digital tokens being used as political statements rather than just investments. While many politically themed tokens fade quickly, like the Official Trump coin, which is already down by 90% from its all-time high price.

Trump’s Crypto Dominance

Donald Trump has been openly backing crypto post-presidency, reportedly making millions through memecoins, NFTs, and other crypto ventures. In June, he disclosed earning $57.4 million from World Liberty Financial, holding 15.75 billion WLFI governance tokens.

His company, Trump Media and Technology Group, claims over $2 billion in Bitcoin and other digital assets, with reports estimating $2.4 billion earned from crypto since 2022. These ventures now represent nearly 44% of his political-era wealth, raising concerns over conflicts of interest.