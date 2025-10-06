California passes first-ever AI safety law targeting big tech

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
California passed an artificial intelligence (AI) Senate Bill 53 (SB 53), which was signed into law last week by Governor Gavin Newsom. The regulation is a first-in-the-nation legal framework that requires large AI companies, specifically those earning more than $500 million annually, to publicly disclose their safety and security protocols.  Adam Billen, vice president of public policy at youth-led advocacy group Encode AI, stated in a recent podcast interview with TechCrunch that SB 53 demonstrates how government regulation can complement technological advancements. The legislation mandates these firms to outline how they prevent their systems from being misused in catastrophic ways, such as in cyberattacks or the creation of biological and chemical weapons. ‘Regulation and innovation don’t have to clash’ “The reality is that policymakers know we have to act,” Billen said on the Equity podcast. “There is a way to pass legislation that genuinely protects innovation while ensuring these products are safe.” Billen argues that many of the bill’s requirements are practices that leading AI firms already follow, including model testing and transparency reports. Still, he noted that competitive pressures have led some companies to relax their safety protocols, which the new law seeks to address. “Companies are already doing the stuff we ask them to do in this bill,” he said. “Are they starting to skimp in some areas? Yes. And that’s why bills like this are important.” As seen in a letter sent to Governor Newsom before the bill was passed, OpenAI refuted the then-proposed law, arguing that AI regulation should fall under federal jurisdiction, not individual state governments.  Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz doubled down on OpenAI’s plea, suggesting in a blog post that certain state-level AI laws could violate the US Constitution’s dormant Commerce Clause, which restricts states from interfering with interstate commerce. Billen dismissed such objections, saying claims that state laws threaten innovation or competitiveness are overstated.  “Are bills like SB 53 the thing that will stop us from beating China? No. It’s intellectually dishonest to say that’s what will hold America back.” The federal vs. state AI regulation power struggle Encode AI, the group Billen represents, has previously led a coalition of more than 200 groups to oppose federal preemption proposals that would block states from enacting their own AI rules. According to Billen, US Senator Ted Cruz is among policymakers looking to undermine state autonomy in AI oversight. Cruz introduced the SANDBOX Act on September 10, which would see AI companies apply for waivers to temporarily bypass certain federal regulations for up to a decade. The Encode AI VP expects a forthcoming proposal for a federal AI framework that might appear balanced but, in practice, could override state-level laws. He warned that such legislation could erase federalism in digital America and expose the government to a negligent community where companies can go wrong, without dealing with the consequences. Safety, federalism, and competition with China Billen admitted the US-China competition is real, but is not enough to warrant the blocking of state-level efforts in AI regulation. He said lawmakers should focus on federal export controls and help American AI firms access computing chips they need to compete globally. “If the thing you care about is beating China in the race on AI, and I do care about that, then the things you would push for are export controls and ensuring American companies have the chips,” he continued, “but that’s not what the industry is pushing for.” Per Billen, SB 53 is a functioning example of democracy in action, a collaboration between government and industry that produced a law both sides could live with, even if imperfectly. “It’s very ugly and messy. But that process of democracy and federalism is the entire foundation of our country and our economic system. I think SB 53 is one of the best proof points that that can still work,” he concluded. The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.California passed an artificial intelligence (AI) Senate Bill 53 (SB 53), which was signed into law last week by Governor Gavin Newsom. The regulation is a first-in-the-nation legal framework that requires large AI companies, specifically those earning more than $500 million annually, to publicly disclose their safety and security protocols.  Adam Billen, vice president of public policy at youth-led advocacy group Encode AI, stated in a recent podcast interview with TechCrunch that SB 53 demonstrates how government regulation can complement technological advancements. The legislation mandates these firms to outline how they prevent their systems from being misused in catastrophic ways, such as in cyberattacks or the creation of biological and chemical weapons. ‘Regulation and innovation don’t have to clash’ “The reality is that policymakers know we have to act,” Billen said on the Equity podcast. “There is a way to pass legislation that genuinely protects innovation while ensuring these products are safe.” Billen argues that many of the bill’s requirements are practices that leading AI firms already follow, including model testing and transparency reports. Still, he noted that competitive pressures have led some companies to relax their safety protocols, which the new law seeks to address. “Companies are already doing the stuff we ask them to do in this bill,” he said. “Are they starting to skimp in some areas? Yes. And that’s why bills like this are important.” As seen in a letter sent to Governor Newsom before the bill was passed, OpenAI refuted the then-proposed law, arguing that AI regulation should fall under federal jurisdiction, not individual state governments.  Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz doubled down on OpenAI’s plea, suggesting in a blog post that certain state-level AI laws could violate the US Constitution’s dormant Commerce Clause, which restricts states from interfering with interstate commerce. Billen dismissed such objections, saying claims that state laws threaten innovation or competitiveness are overstated.  “Are bills like SB 53 the thing that will stop us from beating China? No. It’s intellectually dishonest to say that’s what will hold America back.” The federal vs. state AI regulation power struggle Encode AI, the group Billen represents, has previously led a coalition of more than 200 groups to oppose federal preemption proposals that would block states from enacting their own AI rules. According to Billen, US Senator Ted Cruz is among policymakers looking to undermine state autonomy in AI oversight. Cruz introduced the SANDBOX Act on September 10, which would see AI companies apply for waivers to temporarily bypass certain federal regulations for up to a decade. The Encode AI VP expects a forthcoming proposal for a federal AI framework that might appear balanced but, in practice, could override state-level laws. He warned that such legislation could erase federalism in digital America and expose the government to a negligent community where companies can go wrong, without dealing with the consequences. Safety, federalism, and competition with China Billen admitted the US-China competition is real, but is not enough to warrant the blocking of state-level efforts in AI regulation. He said lawmakers should focus on federal export controls and help American AI firms access computing chips they need to compete globally. “If the thing you care about is beating China in the race on AI, and I do care about that, then the things you would push for are export controls and ensuring American companies have the chips,” he continued, “but that’s not what the industry is pushing for.” Per Billen, SB 53 is a functioning example of democracy in action, a collaboration between government and industry that produced a law both sides could live with, even if imperfectly. “It’s very ugly and messy. But that process of democracy and federalism is the entire foundation of our country and our economic system. I think SB 53 is one of the best proof points that that can still work,” he concluded. The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

California passes first-ever AI safety law targeting big tech

By: Coinstats
2025/10/06 23:45
Everscale
EVER$0,01075-%3,41
Sleepless AI
AI$0,05946-%8,52
Moonveil
MORE$0,007108-%18,41
Vice
VICE$0,00621-%22,37
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,02917-%3,66

California passed an artificial intelligence (AI) Senate Bill 53 (SB 53), which was signed into law last week by Governor Gavin Newsom. The regulation is a first-in-the-nation legal framework that requires large AI companies, specifically those earning more than $500 million annually, to publicly disclose their safety and security protocols. 

Adam Billen, vice president of public policy at youth-led advocacy group Encode AI, stated in a recent podcast interview with TechCrunch that SB 53 demonstrates how government regulation can complement technological advancements.

The legislation mandates these firms to outline how they prevent their systems from being misused in catastrophic ways, such as in cyberattacks or the creation of biological and chemical weapons.

‘Regulation and innovation don’t have to clash’

“The reality is that policymakers know we have to act,” Billen said on the Equity podcast. “There is a way to pass legislation that genuinely protects innovation while ensuring these products are safe.”

Billen argues that many of the bill’s requirements are practices that leading AI firms already follow, including model testing and transparency reports. Still, he noted that competitive pressures have led some companies to relax their safety protocols, which the new law seeks to address.

“Companies are already doing the stuff we ask them to do in this bill,” he said. “Are they starting to skimp in some areas? Yes. And that’s why bills like this are important.”

As seen in a letter sent to Governor Newsom before the bill was passed, OpenAI refuted the then-proposed law, arguing that AI regulation should fall under federal jurisdiction, not individual state governments. 

Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz doubled down on OpenAI’s plea, suggesting in a blog post that certain state-level AI laws could violate the US Constitution’s dormant Commerce Clause, which restricts states from interfering with interstate commerce.

Billen dismissed such objections, saying claims that state laws threaten innovation or competitiveness are overstated. 

“Are bills like SB 53 the thing that will stop us from beating China? No. It’s intellectually dishonest to say that’s what will hold America back.”

The federal vs. state AI regulation power struggle

Encode AI, the group Billen represents, has previously led a coalition of more than 200 groups to oppose federal preemption proposals that would block states from enacting their own AI rules.

According to Billen, US Senator Ted Cruz is among policymakers looking to undermine state autonomy in AI oversight. Cruz introduced the SANDBOX Act on September 10, which would see AI companies apply for waivers to temporarily bypass certain federal regulations for up to a decade.

The Encode AI VP expects a forthcoming proposal for a federal AI framework that might appear balanced but, in practice, could override state-level laws. He warned that such legislation could erase federalism in digital America and expose the government to a negligent community where companies can go wrong, without dealing with the consequences.

Safety, federalism, and competition with China

Billen admitted the US-China competition is real, but is not enough to warrant the blocking of state-level efforts in AI regulation. He said lawmakers should focus on federal export controls and help American AI firms access computing chips they need to compete globally.

“If the thing you care about is beating China in the race on AI, and I do care about that, then the things you would push for are export controls and ensuring American companies have the chips,” he continued, “but that’s not what the industry is pushing for.”

Per Billen, SB 53 is a functioning example of democracy in action, a collaboration between government and industry that produced a law both sides could live with, even if imperfectly.

“It’s very ugly and messy. But that process of democracy and federalism is the entire foundation of our country and our economic system. I think SB 53 is one of the best proof points that that can still work,” he concluded.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

Singapore, Singapore, 18th September 2025, Chainwire
FUND
FUND$0,01374--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 14:10
Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

The post Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hoskinson confirmed for Senate roundtable on U.S. crypto regulation and market structure. Key topics include SEC vs CFTC oversight split, DeFi regulation, and securities rules. Critics call the roundtable slow, citing Trump’s 2025 executive order as faster. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has confirmed that he will attend the Senate Banking Committee roundtable on crypto market structure legislation.  Hoskinson left a hint about his attendance on X while highlighting Journalist Eleanor Terrett’s latest post about the event. Crypto insiders will meet with government officials Terrett shared information gathered from some invitees to the event, noting that a group of leaders from several major cryptocurrency establishments would attend the event. According to Terrett, the group will meet with the Senate Banking Committee leadership in a roundtable to continue talks on market structure regulation. Meanwhile, Terrett noted that the meeting will be held on Thursday, September 18, following an industry review of the committee’s latest approach to distinguishing securities from commodities, DeFi treatment, and other key issues, which has lasted over one week.  Related: Senate Draft Bill Gains Experts’ Praise for Strongest Developer Protections in Crypto Law Notably, the upcoming roundtable between US legislators and crypto industry leaders is a continuation of the process of regularising cryptocurrency regulation in the United States. It is part of the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to provide clarity in the US cryptocurrency ecosystem, which many crypto supporters consider a necessity for the digital asset industry. Despite the ongoing process, some crypto users are unsatisfied with how the US government is handling the issue, particularly the level of bureaucracy involved in creating a lasting cryptocurrency regulatory framework. One such user criticized the process, describing it as a “masterclass in bureaucratic foot-dragging.” According to the critic, America is losing ground to nations already leading in blockchain innovation. He cited…
Union
U$0,006663-%10,05
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,224-%8,17
DeFi
DEFI$0,000699-%9,33
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:37
Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Bitcoin
BTC$104.177,91-%3,72
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0,000443-%10,19
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 03:11

Trending News

More

iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Breaking: CME Group Unveils Solana and XRP Options

Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103.900,58
$103.900,58$103.900,58

-%1,74

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3.506,44
$3.506,44$3.506,44

-%2,29

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161,05
$161,05$161,05

-%3,41

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,2708
$2,2708$2,2708

-%2,41

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,16501
$0,16501$0,16501

-%1,16