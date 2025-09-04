California’s $500B pension fund split over Bitcoin exposure in board talks

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/04 18:12
FUND
FUND$0.0196--%

California’s public pension system, the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS), held forum talks on Wednesday, where candidates vying for seats on its Board were divided about exposing the fund to Bitcoin.

The $506 billion fund, which serves more than 2 million retirement members and 1.5 million health program participants, holds shares of Michael Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR), the largest publicly listed Bitcoin holding company in the world, with 636,505 Bitcoins as of September 4.

California's $500 billion pension fund in limbo over Bitcoin exposure.CalPERS forum discussion members. Source: YouTube.

During opening statements, incumbent board member David Miller threw cheap shots at challenger Dominick Bei over his ties to a Bitcoin education and advocacy group. 

“Cryptocurrency should not have a seat on our board and never should,” remarked Miller, referring to Bei’s nonprofit, Proof of Workforce, which educates people about Bitcoin.

“CalPERS owns shares in the largest bitcoin holding company in the world, MicroStrategy, as a board member our job is not to pick investments, we hired a CIO to do that who is properly incentivized to find gains,” Bei responded.

Miller then told attendees about the difference between indirect holdings and outright crypto purchases. “Investing in a business that’s working with Bitcoin transactions is a very different game than direct investment in buying Bitcoin,” he said.

Candidates say ‘Bitcoin has no place’ in a pension fund

Steve Mermell, another challenger, responded with a firm rejection of cryptocurrencies. When asked if Bitcoin had a place in CalPERS’ portfolio, Mermell exclaimed: 

“Hell no! It all sounds so good until it’s not. It is opaque, no one understands it, highly speculative, and if you want to invest your money in it, have at it. It has no place, no place, in a pension system.”

He also mentioned some of California’s darkest financial episodes due to “high–risk” investments, including the 1994 Orange County bankruptcy and the late 2001 financial fraud scandal of American energy company Enron. 

Still, Bei did not explicitly endorse direct cryptocurrency investments during the forum, but he told his competitors to have an honest conversation about the system’s exposure. He noted that MicroStrategy, now rebranded as Strategy, has delivered strong returns in recent years, and CalPERS benefits indirectly as a shareholder.

As of its second-quarter 13F filing, CalPERS reported holding 410,596 shares of Strategy valued at $165.9 million, giving it one of the largest indirect stakes in Bitcoin among U.S. pension funds.

Other candidates like Troy Johnson admitted there were risks in crypto investments, saying he is “very wary of hyper-sensitive investments like crypto,” but wouldn’t close the door entirely on it.

Incumbent Jose Luis Pacheco dismissed Bitcoin outright as a long-term investment for CalPERS but was more positive about blockchain technology. 

“Blockchain is an emerging technology with promise, and we should study this opportunity through partnerships and research,” the IT professor noted.

Private equity, transparency, and environmental discussions

Beyond Bitcoin, the forum also talked about other CalPERS’ investment possibilities. One being its use of private equity. Retiree groups have been worried due to the lack of transparency surrounding fees paid to private equity brokers. Earlier this year, one group announced plans to fund an independent audit of CalPERS partly due to these concerns.

“Are these investments being made to make people rich, or to further the fund?” Mermell asked members, pressing for more clear answers for why some brokers were receiving sizable fees.

Miller cited climate change and governance standards as critical considerations for CalPERS’ investment selections during the forum’s discussion of risk management and divestment. Holdings may or may not be suitable for a long-term portfolio, depending on these factors, he stated.

Your crypto news deserves attention - KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

PANews reported on September 4th that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT Projects are now available to free users. New features include an increase in the number of files that can be uploaded per project (up to 5 for free users, 25 for Plus users, and 40 for Pro/Business/Enterprise users), support for custom colors and icons, and project-specific memory controls. The update is now available on the web and Android platforms, with iOS coming soon.
Propy
PRO$0.6837-2.11%
SOON
SOON$0.283+3.66%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011857-1.49%
Share
PANews2025/09/04 18:34
Share
a16z Partner: Why can stablecoins subvert cross-border payments?

a16z Partner: Why can stablecoins subvert cross-border payments?

The era of blockchain networks and stablecoins has arrived: technology, market demand and political will are coming together.
CROSS
CROSS$0.21234-0.56%
ERA
ERA$0.7006-2.30%
WHY
WHY$0.000000026-5.62%
Share
PANews2025/04/10 14:48
Share
SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

For years, people have talked about using cryptocurrency for everyday purchases, but it’s always felt complicated until now. SpacePay is finally making it simple. This London-based startup is building a payment system that lets you use crypto the same way you use cash or cards in real stores, with zero hassle. The idea behind SpacePay.. The post SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
RealLink
REAL$0.06035+0.14%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004304-0.04%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.000039-2.98%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/06/19 03:03
Share

Trending News

More

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

a16z Partner: Why can stablecoins subvert cross-border payments?

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 4, 2025