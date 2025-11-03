Calm Whale Profits from BTC and SOL Short Positions

Key Points: The trader significantly reduced BTC and SOL short positions, realizing major profits.

Successfully turned losses into gains with a 40% return rate.

Position adjustments attracted attention from the on-chain community.

The ‘Calm Whale’ has rapidly adjusted short positions in BTC and SOL on Hyperliquid, netting substantial profits within the past 24 hours, impacting market dynamics significantly.

Significant profit realization by ‘Calm Whale’ may influence strategies of other traders and highlight increasing market volatility, with calls for cautious risk management amid unpredictable conditions.

Calm Whale Adjusts $13.5 Million in Crypto Shorts

The Calm Whale, identified on Hyperliquid as “Calm King of Opening Positions,” has significantly altered its short positions in Bitcoin (BTC) and Solana (SOL). Throughout the last twenty-four hours, this entity closed parts of these positions, reducing BTC shorts by approximately $7.63 million and SOL shorts by around $5.9 million. Such movements coincided with an unrealized profit of $360,000 on BTC and $620,000 on SOL.

These financial choices reflect a calculated strategy in a volatile market environment. The trader reduced BTC short positions to $9.83 million and SOL positions to $7.94 million, demonstrating tactical agility. This activity resulted in a realized profit of approximately $1.81 million. Previously, this trader was recognized as one of the largest contract holders on the Hyperliquid leaderboard, indicating profound market influence.

Several noteworthy figures have observed this development. Michael Saylor, CEO of Strategy Inc., emphasized the strategic importance of patience in bitcoin trading, resonating with the calm approach of this whale. As he said, “Orange is the color of bitcoin. Patience is the most important investment principle.” Community forums and trader communities have shown heightened interest in replicating or reacting against the whale’s strategies, creating a ripple effect in market sentiments.

Bitcoin and Solana Market Influenced by Strategic Moves

Did you know? The “Calm Whale” has consistently maintained a 100% win rate in shorting trades across seventeen transactions in recent months, leaving a mark on trading platforms and inspiring other traders to follow its methodically successful approach.

Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $107,407.67 with a market cap of $2.14 trillion, per CoinMarketCap data. Despite a recent 2.90% drop over 24 hours, it dominates 59.59% of the market. The 24-hour trading volume has surged by 52.50%, reflecting continued high activity despite valuation declines over multiple periods.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:02 UTC on November 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

According to the Coincu research team, whale behaviors such as those by the “Calm King” could incite regulatory scrutiny or influence broader market trends. Historical trends suggest that such strategic movements typically precede market corrections or rebounds, reinforcing the need for astute risk management amongst investors.