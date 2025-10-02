In the face of economic challenges, Bitcoin has demonstrated resilience by rebounding from a significant fall below $109,000 to reach $118,548, marking a 6% rise over the past week. Despite the looming US government shutdown, which historically influences market behavior, the crypto community is cautiously hopeful about Bitcoin’s trajectory through October.
Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/can-bitcoin-defy-uncertainty-with-its-rebound