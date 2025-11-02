Can Bitcoin Price Reach $160K? November’s Historic Pattern Kicks In Now

TLDR

Bitcoin enters November with an average historical gain of 42.51% since 2013.

Bitcoin price could surpass $160,000 this month if historical patterns repeat.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks in South Korea on Thursday.

The trade agreement includes Trump trimming tariffs in exchange for China cracking down on the fentanyl trade.

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter point to the lowest level in three years.

Bitcoin price closed October with losses, but now enters November, historically its best month for price growth. The cryptocurrency has averaged gains of 42.51% in November since 2013, which could push the Bitcoin price above $160,000. However, multiple economic factors will influence whether Bitcoin follows this historical pattern this month.

Trade Talks and Economic Factors Shape Bitcoin Price Outlook

The Bitcoin price performance is dependent on several macroeconomic developments that are expected to unfold in November and December. Crypto analyst Markus Thielen from 10x Research said that seasonal charts matter, but they must be combined with other factors. The Federal Reserve plans further interest rate cuts, and US-China trade negotiations show progress.

US President Donald Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday in South Korea. Trump called the discussions “amazing” and expects a trade deal “pretty soon.” The agreement includes Trump reducing tariffs on China while Beijing cracks down on the fentanyl trade.

China will resume U.S. soybean purchases and lift its rare earth export restrictions for one year. Trump’s earlier tariff threats triggered a crypto crash on October 11, resulting in $19 billion in liquidations. The Bitcoin price has struggled to recover since that event.

Dennis Wilder from Georgetown University told CBC News the meeting represents a pause, not an end. The trade war continues despite this temporary breakthrough. These developments directly affect Bitcoin price sentiment and market stability.

Federal Reserve Decisions Impact BTC Price Direction

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter point days ago. The key lending rate reached its lowest level in three years. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said another cut is “not a foregone conclusion” during Wednesday’s announcement.

The following Federal Reserve meeting is scheduled for December 10, 2025. CME’s FedWatch tool shows traders expect a 63% probability of another rate cut. Lower borrowing costs have historically pushed investors toward riskier assets, such as cryptocurrencies.

The Federal Reserve will halt its quantitative tightening program on December 1. Quantitative tightening involves the central bank contracting its balance sheet to cool economic growth. The opposite process, quantitative easing, injects cash into the economy.

Quantitative easing benefits the Bitcoin price because it leads to additional money flowing into alternative assets. Rate cuts also support Bitcoin price growth through increased risk appetite. These monetary policy changes create favorable conditions for cryptocurrency markets.

Government Shutdown Delays Crypto Regulation Progress

The US government shutdown enters its fifth week, approaching the most extended shutdown in history. Republicans and Democrats remain deadlocked over the government spending plan. Trump called on Republicans to abolish the Senate filibuster rule on Thursday.

The filibuster allows small senator groups to block majority action. Trump wrote on Truth Social, demanding the “nuclear option” to eliminate the rule. The shutdown prevents the SEC from approving several crypto ETFs.

The CLARITY Act, a crypto markets structure bill, also faces delays. An end to the shutdown is necessary for these regulatory advancements to take effect. Bitcoin price could benefit from clearer regulatory frameworks once government operations resume.

The post Can Bitcoin Price Reach $160K? November’s Historic Pattern Kicks In Now appeared first on CoinCentral.