Can Bitcoin Price Stabilize Near $110K as ETFs Add Support?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 05:37
As Bitcoin (BTC) price today fell below $110,000, it created pressure on digital assets globally. Leverage unwinds, defensive options pricing, and ETF flows framed market conditions and risks.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Fell as Leverage Reset

Bitcoin (BTC) led losses after a sharp break below the $110,000 level. Total crypto market value slipped under $4 trillion as sellers gained control.

The move followed heavy forced liquidations of leveraged longs across major venues. Liquidations closed margin positions automatically, which added sell pressure into thin liquidity.

Derivatives screens showed more than $1.5 billion in long positions closed that day. That wave accelerated declines in large tokens and amplified intraday volatility.

Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) also traded lower during the same session. Crypto-linked equities, including Coinbase (COIN) and MicroStrategy (MSTR), posted declines.

Market depth narrowed as traders reduced risk and cut exposure across pairs. Futures funding and open interest rolled lower as leverage came off the system.

Spot markets absorbed supply, but the pace of selling stayed elevated into the close. Bid-ask spreads widened modestly, reflecting caution from liquidity providers.

Prediction markets assigned notable odds to a dip below $100,000 before year-end. That pricing reflected a growing preference for downside protection across traders.

Bitcoin (BTC) price was around $110,000 at the time of writing. This level marked a round-number area that previously attracted strong two-way interest.

Options and Flows Showed Defensive Positioning

Options markets pointed to caution as traders paid up for downside insurance. Put demand rose relative to calls, a sign of defensive positioning in portfolios.

Options skew measured that preference by comparing put and call pricing. A higher skew indicated stronger demand for protection against further declines.

Dealers adjusted hedges as put buying increased, which can pressure spot during shocks. That flow often tightens liquidity near strikes with heavy open interest concentration.

Several desks cited recurring seasonality around month-starts for BTC flows. ETF contributions and model-driven allocations often appeared early, then normalized later.

Flows into large spot ETFs continued, though the pace varied week to week. Those vehicles converted savings and advisory demand into programmatic spot purchases.

Large issuers held more than $150 Billion combined across spot Bitcoin funds. That base created structural demand that dampened some drawdowns during deleveraging.

Traders monitored basis between futures and spot for signs of stress. Narrowing basis aligned with reduced leverage and a preference for lower risk.

Volatility markets priced larger near-term swings after the liquidation shock. Short-dated implied volatility rose faster than longer expiries, steepening the curve.

Analysts said liquidity conditions improved when sellers slowed during U.S. hours. That pattern suggested programmatic bids absorbed supply after the first wave of liquidations.

What Could Drive Bitcoin Price into Year-End?

Spot ETF inflows remained the key structural pillar for the current cycle. Steady allocations from wealth platforms and advisors created consistent daily demand.

Custody, creation, and redemption mechanisms helped keep fund shares near net asset value.

That process supported tracking and improved confidence in the instruments among institutions.

Historically, cycle peaks often formed around three years after a halving. That timing placed October in focus for potential trend inflections this cycle.

Miners managed treasuries against realized prices and hash economics after the halving. Producer selling patterns often shifted with electricity costs and seasonal demand curves.

On-chain activity cooled during the drawdown as active addresses dipped. Transfer volumes and realized profitability compressed alongside deleveraging in derivatives.

Liquidity maps highlighted clusters of resting orders around major round numbers. Those pools can magnetize price during low-liquidity periods and drive quick reversals.

Analysts tracked breadth across large-cap tokens to gauge risk appetite. Improving breadth often preceded healthier spot trends and more durable rallies.

Macro drivers still mattered for cross-asset flows and portfolio construction. Moves in real yields, the dollar, and broad equities influenced risk budgets for funds.

Traders watched whether early-month ETF contributions would offset residual selling. A stronger bid could rebuild market depth and stabilize ranges near current levels.

If spot demand persisted, dealers could unwind short-gamma hedges into strength. That unwind might reduce intraday volatility and normalize options skew over time.

Conversely, a fresh burst of liquidations could refuel downside momentum again. In that case, risk managers would likely reduce exposure and wait for calmer conditions.

For now, the market treated September 21 as a leverage reset with lingering effects. Participants looked to ETF flows, liquidity conditions, and breadth for confirmation of stabilization.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/27/can-bitcoin-price-stabilize-near-110k-as-etfs-add-support/

