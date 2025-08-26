Can Bulls Defend $4,400 After Sharp Rejection?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 17:40
NEAR
NEAR$2.422-3.31%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$----%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.08-3.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017767-10.07%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03594-1.04%
BULLS
BULLS$474.22+12.32%

The price of Ethereum is stabilizing around $4,430 after a wild drop from the $4,950 range. The drop came after ETH was strongly rejected at a major supply block between $4,900 and $5,000, which stopped the recent rise. Even though it has pulled back, ETH is still trading above its rising trendline support, giving buyers a chance to regroup and make another push higher.

What’s Happening With Ethereum’s Price?

Ethereum has been on a long-term upward trend for most of August, rising from below $3,800 to almost $5,000. ETH is still in an upward trend on the 4-hour chart, with higher lows still in place. The $4,400 level is now a key turning point where the trendline and local support meet. The parabolic SAR dots are still above the price, which shows that there is short-term bearish pressure, but the larger structure is still intact. 

Why Is The Ethereum Price Going Down Today?

The current pullback in Ethereum price is driven primarily by overhead supply near $5,000 and fading intraday momentum. The 30-minute chart shows ETH capped under a descending trendline, with RSI at 46, reflecting cooling demand. The MACD line is still in negative territory, though its histogram shows early signs of flattening, suggesting that bearish pressure may be easing.

Spot inflows also turned negative, with Coinglass data showing a net outflow of $54.7M on August 26. This indicates mild profit-taking after the strong rally earlier this month. While outflows often reflect accumulation, the timing alongside technical rejection suggests cautious positioning by traders.

Bollinger Bands, Supertrend, and Money Flow Index Signal Pause

Bollinger Bands on the 4-hour chart show price testing the midline near $4,510 after falling from the upper band at $4,947. A close above this level would ease downside risk, but repeated rejection could trigger renewed volatility. The 200 EMA near $4,100 provides deeper support, while the 20 and 50 EMAs around $4,510 and $4,380 form the immediate decision band for traders.

The Supertrend indicator remains bearish under $4,740, confirming the rejection zone. Meanwhile, the DMI shows a near balance between +DI and –DI, with ADX flattening around 25—pointing to a weaker trend.

The Money Flow Index (MFI) on the daily chart sits at 49, indicating a neutral liquidity stance after a strong run. This suggests neither strong inflows nor aggressive exits, aligning with the current consolidation.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Short-Term Outlook (24H)

If Ethereum price today holds the $4,400–$4,380 band, bulls could attempt a recovery toward $4,600 and then retest $4,750. A breakout above $4,840 would reopen the door to $5,000, where liquidity remains heavy.

On the downside, failure to hold $4,380 risks a slide toward $4,100, where the 200 EMA provides structural support. A deeper breakdown could revisit the $3,750 demand zone highlighted on the daily chart.

Given RSI stabilization, flattening MACD momentum, and mixed inflow data, ETH is likely to consolidate in the $4,380–$4,600 range before making its next decisive move. Traders should monitor the $4,400 pivot for clues on whether the next swing will favor buyers or sellers.

Ethereum Price Forecast Table: August 27, 2025

Indicator/ZoneLevel / Signal
Ethereum price today$4,430
Resistance 1$4,600
Resistance 2$4,840–$5,000
Support 1$4,380
Support 2$4,100
RSI (30-min)46.5 (neutral-bearish)
MACD (30-min)Bearish, flattening
Parabolic SAR (4H)Bearish, dots above price
Bollinger Bands (4H)Midline at $4,510, neutral bias
Supertrend (4H)Bearish below $4,740
Money Flow Index (1D)49 (neutral)
DMI (4H)Flat, ADX near 25

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/ethereum-eth-price-prediction-can-bulls-defend-4400-after-sharp-rejection/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Russia And Ukraine Both Stake Claim To Crimea

Russia And Ukraine Both Stake Claim To Crimea

The post Russia And Ukraine Both Stake Claim To Crimea appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SIMFEROPOL, UKRAINE – MARCH 18: Six years on from the day Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a treaty of accession to absorb Crimea in the Russian Federation on March 18, 2020 in Simferopol, Ukraine. Hundreds of pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian protesters fight outside the regional building as Russian forces without insigna invide Crimea on February 26, 2014 in Simferopol, Ukraine. In a latest statement, the Council of the European Union said: “Since the illegal annexation by the Russian Federation, the human rights situation in the Crimean peninsula has significantly deteriorated. Residents of the peninsula face systematic restrictions of fundamental freedoms, such as freedom of expression, religion or belief and association and the right to peaceful assembly. The increasing militarisation of the peninsula continues to negatively impact the security situation in the Black Sea region. In violation of international humanitarian law, Russian citizenship and conscription in the armed forces of the Russian Federation have been imposed on Crimean residents.”. The UN General Assembly reaffirmed non-recognition of the annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation. (Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images) Getty Images On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, alongside several European officials, met with President Donald Trump at the White House. During the summit, the group discussed Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the need for peace, and methods for ending the war. Before the session, Trump shared his views about Russia’s war on social media. In his Truth Social post, he stated that Ukraine would not regain control over Russian-controlled Crimea. Conversely, Zelenskyy reaffirmed that Crimea remains an integral part of Ukraine. What is Crimea, and what is its significance to Russia and Ukraine? A Brief History of Crimea Crimea is a diamond-shaped peninsula that is located in southern Ukraine. It is about 10,000 square miles in size, and it borders the Black…
SIX
SIX$0.02133-1.06%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004988+1.77%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.239-1.38%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 18:05
Share
Grayscale Space and Time (SXT) Trust Registered in Delaware

Grayscale Space and Time (SXT) Trust Registered in Delaware

PANews reported on June 24 that according to market news, Grayscale Space and Time (SXT) Trust was registered in Delaware.
Space and Time
SXT$0.0731--%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005213+4.07%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1459-2.79%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 07:54
Share
Bitpanda Co-founder: We are actively evaluating IPO plans, but will not list in London

Bitpanda Co-founder: We are actively evaluating IPO plans, but will not list in London

PANews reported on August 26th that Eric Demuth, co-founder of the crypto exchange Bitpanda, told the Financial Times that while Bitpanda is actively evaluating IPO plans, it "will not be listing in London." Instead, the company is considering listings in Frankfurt or New York, but has not yet set a specific timeline. Demuth stated, "Right now, the London Stock Exchange isn't performing very well from a liquidity perspective. I hope things will improve, but I think it's going to struggle for the next few years." He noted that several companies, including the British fintech company Wise, have already moved their primary listings overseas or are in the process of doing so to attract more investors. The UK is facing its worst IPO drought in decades. Funding from London IPOs fell to a 30-year low in the first half of this year, raising concerns about its ability to compete with other global financial centers. The UK's crypto policy has also been widely criticized. In June, analysts at the independent think tank OMFIF argued that the UK had squandered its first-mover advantage in distributed ledger finance.
Threshold
T$0.01585-4.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10025-0.04%
THINK Token
THINK$0.02072-10.61%
Share
PANews2025/08/26 17:38
Share

Trending News

More

Russia And Ukraine Both Stake Claim To Crimea

Grayscale Space and Time (SXT) Trust Registered in Delaware

Bitpanda Co-founder: We are actively evaluating IPO plans, but will not list in London

Orderly proposes to use 60% of net transaction fees for ORDER repurchase and adjust the reward mechanism

Bitcoin trapped between small hodlers accumulation and massive whales sales