Can DOGE Overcome Sell Pressure After 30% Drop?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 15:48
Dogecoin (DOGE), the world’s largest meme coin, has been under heavy selling pressure, dropping 15% over the past week and 30% in the past month. After a period of consolidation and low trading activity, analysts are now questioning whether Dogecoin is nearing a key turning point.

Although recent price forecasts have reignited optimism in the market, technical indicators suggest a more cautious outlook. Many experienced investors remain unfazed by the hype and are instead turning their attention to the rising alternative, Maxi Doge.

Dogecoin Takes the Field with New Sponsorship Deal in Italian Football

As one of the original meme-inspired cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin has gained significant traction over the years, attracting mainstream attention through marketing partnerships and cultural relevance. Its integration into sports sponsorships, including being featured on Italian soccer club jerseys.

Mario Nawfal from X revealed that House of Doge and Brag House Holdings, Inc. have made a significant move into Italian football by becoming the largest equity holders in US Triestina Calcio 1918. The partnership was announced on October 20, 2025, alongside a pledge to provide immediate capital support for the club.

Founded in 1918, Triestina currently competes in Serie C and will now feature Dogecoin branding on its kits and throughout the stadium. As of October 30, 2025, reports confirmed that Dogecoin will be displayed as the main sponsor on the front of the team’s match shirts.

House of Doge branding will appear on the sleeves and shorts as secondary placements. Dogecoin’s logo will also feature on LED boards, video screens, and media backdrops during matches and press events.

The collaboration extends to testing Dogecoin payments for tickets, merchandise, and concessions. While financial details remain undisclosed, reports suggest an upcoming board reorganization and appointment of a new president.

Dogecoin Price Prediction

Dogecoin’s price prediction reflects both optimism and caution. Currently trading at $0.18 to $0.20 range, Dogecoin has demonstrated notable resilience despite recent market corrections.

Analyst Trader Tardigrade recently pointed out striking similarities between Dogecoin’s current price behavior and its first major bull run. His analysis of the two-month DOGE chart revealed that the coin previously moved within a symmetrical triangle for over a year before breaking out to record highs.

This pattern occurred between early 2016 and early 2017, leading to a massive 6,366% rally from $0.0003 to $0.0194 in January 2018. Before that surge, Dogecoin experienced a prolonged period of price stagnation, a phase he also noticed in the 2022–2023 bear market.

The current formation, which began in late 2024, mirrors this earlier setup, with prices now tightening inside the triangle. Tardigrade believes this signals growing pressure for a breakout.

His chart suggests a potential rise to around $3.90, representing a 2,066% gain. In an extreme scenario, DOGE could even target $48, which would equate to a 26,566% increase, though such a valuation remains highly speculative.

For investors interested in adding the popular meme coin to their portfolio, here’s a guide on how and where to buy Dogecoin.

Maxi Doge Presale Draws Investor Hype as the Next Big Meme Coin to Watch

For those seeking alternatives to Dogecoin, certain low-cap or emerging cryptocurrencies present attractive options. One such project, Maxi Doge (MAXI), is a newly launched meme coin presale that blends humor with real-world utility.

The project’s mascot, a dog trading at 1,000x leverage while drinking an energy drink, captures its fun and high-energy theme. Despite its meme roots, Maxi Doge introduces features such as staking, community contests, and future gamified tournaments.

The presale has already raised nearly $4 million, with multiple stages and price increases planned as the sale progresses. Tokenomics show a strong focus on marketing, with 40% of the supply dedicated to promotions, 15% for development, and 15% for liquidity.

The roadmap includes further platform development, exchange listings, and partnerships, emphasizing growth through visibility and engagement. As meme coins continue to capture mainstream interest, investors may consider this alternative for potential high returns while diversifying risk beyond Dogecoin.

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/11/03/dogecoin-price-prediction-can-doge-overcome-sell-pressure-after-30-drop/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

