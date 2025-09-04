Can Fashion’s Reign Meet Its Algorithm?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 11:54
DAR Open Network
D$0.031-1.30%
Threshold
T$0.01579-1.55%
Wormhole
W$0.07701-2.32%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0749+6.24%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4512+1.70%

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 12: Chloe Malle attends W Magazine 50th Anniversary presented By Lexus at Shun Lee on October 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for W Magazine)

Getty Images for W Magazine

Since 1988, Anna Wintour has been more than just a fashion editor. She’s been the metronome of fashion itself, a woman who single-handedly set the tempo of the industry with every Vogue cover shoot, celebrity approval nod, and Met Gala theme. So it was no surprise when news broke in June 2025 that she’d be stepping aside; the rumor mill churned at couture speed. We saw viral betting market Polymarket opening wagers on her successor, with potentials ranging from reliable industry veterans, to Jeff Bezos’s bride and Vogue cover star, Lauren Sánchez.

Anna Wintour Hands the Baton

On Tuesday, the wait was over. It was announced that Chloe Malle will take the reigns as the new ‘Head of Editorial Content’ at Vogue. Malle, the daughter of Candice Bergen and French filmmaker Louis Malle, is seen as a steady hand and well known Vogue insider, having joined in 2011 as Social Editor, before being promoted to Contributing Editor in 2016, and most recently Editor of Vogue.com.

Anna Wintour, however isn’t going anywhere just yet. She will remain as Global Editorial Director of Vogue and Chief Content Officer of Condé Nast. And while Malle herself was quick to mention she’s “lucky to have Anna just down the hall as her mentor,” there is no denying this marks a big shift for a brand that is synonymous with Wintour’s name, and the task ahead for Malle is monumental.

Where Wintour commanded magazine covers and Met Galas, Malle faces a far more fickle landscape. She must guide Vogue from its print-soaked legacy into a digital era defined by TikTok trends, influencer microcultures, and shrinking attention spans, in an economy where attention is the survivalist currency.

Anna Wintour at The 78th Annual Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Variety via Getty Images

From Dogue to Naomi Biden: Chloe Malle’s Vogue

Malle it seems is keenly aware of this and has built her editorial vision on curating content that is tabloid adjacent yet high society, weaving legacy to virality. She co-hosts the magazine’s podcast The Run-Through, and is said to have been the mastermind behind viral plays like “Dogue” and the Vogue Vintage Guide, Naomi Biden and Lauren Sanchez weddings. It’s clear she sees the importance in a fresh connective thread to engage new audiences and a desire to expand Vogue’s voice into feeds, headphones, and more unexpected corners of the internet. The timing of which has never mattered more.

This is because, audiences are shifting dramatically. Gen Z are more likely to be influenced by TikTok hauls, YouTube shorts, and Substack newsletters than a September issue. As fellow Forbes contributor Lilian Raji describes “once considered fashion’s north star, Vogue’s editorial voice is now competing with algorithms, influencers, and fast-moving microtrends.” She points to figures from muckrack which tell a worrying story for Vogues digital footprint, currently eclipsed by People Style, commanding the #1 position of most relevant US fashion publications with 195,887,577 site visits compared to Vogue’s #6 spot with 18,599,319.

It appears that while Gen Z hold onto the desire for niche print, in what is described as the pursuit of something “tangible and collectible,” the reality is that the restless, fast-twitch world of digital media is the new lifeblood of brands, increasingly dictating their marketing funnel and reach.

SHERMAN OAKS, CALIFORNIA – MAY 18: (L-R) TikTok influencers Zoey Aune, Ayzha Nyree, Ellery Sprayberry, Tianna Singer, Bria Alana, Nupur Sharma, Tanisha Coetzee and Mikeila Jones pose during An Afternoon With TikTok’s “Girls In The Valley” on May 18, 2020 in Sherman Oaks, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Getty Images

So while it might be hard to believe a global powerhouse like Anna Wintour with her signature bob and oversized sunglasses, can lose audience to someone with a Tiktok account and a ring light, such is the reality of this modern moment. According to figures by Market.us Scoop, micro-influencers (10K-100K followers) drive 7x more engagement than traditional celebrities and niche fashion influencers achieve conversion rates 60% higher than generalist accounts.

That is to say Vogue finds itself on the precipice of a generational, technological, and economic reckoning. The challenge ahead for Malle is to ensure it remains both an arbitrator of cultural reverence and a digital juggernaut at a time when attention spans are shifting faster than runway hemlines.

Anna Wintour’s Vogue and the Financial Reality

Adding to this challenge, is the commercial safety net or lack thereof. Vogue isn’t just Condé Nast’s crown jewel, it is also its financial crutch. The company lost $120 million in 2017, sold off once-iconic titles like Brides, Golf Digest, and W, and sold its iconic London headquarters for $87.5 million in 2024. Its 2021 return to profitability was short-lived, with pre-tax profits plummeting from $29 million in 2022 to $10 million in 2023, a year when global revenue growth was flat and the company missed internal forecasts. Despite staff layoffs affecting about 300 employees, industry analysts say Condé Nast still faces high pressure to continue restructuring and invest in digital innovation to survive long term headwinds.

What Chloe Malle Inherits

And so this is the test Malle now faces. She steps into a role that is as much about perception as it is about profit, a dynamic all to familiar to female leaders, who must balance cultural expectation with commercial performance. She takes the helm of a brand wrapped in cultural cachet, with the Met Gala alone generating an estimated $543 million in media impact, yet owned by a company in a state of financial triage. Her success won’t be measured on cover shoots, it will come down to whether she can translate cultural buzz into a commercial bottom-line.

Anna Wintour reimagined an industry but Chloe Malle’s test is even tougher. The question remains whether she can hold onto the crown in a world where impact is measured by likes, not legacy.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/gemmaallen/2025/09/03/anna-wintour-picks-chloe-malle-can-fashions-reign-meets-its-algorithm/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Whales Cut Back: Average Holdings At Lowest Since 2018

Bitcoin Whales Cut Back: Average Holdings At Lowest Since 2018

On-chain data shows the size of the average Bitcoin whale has dropped to the lowest level since 2018, a sign that may be bearish for BTC’s price. Average Bitcoin Whale Is Holding Just 488 BTC Now In a new post on X, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode has discussed about the latest trend in the average supply held by Bitcoin whales. Glassnode defines “whales” as entities holding between 100 and 10,000 BTC. At the current exchange rate, the range’s lower bound converts to $11.2 million and upper one to $1.1 billion. Related Reading: Bitcoin In Trouble? Exchange Reserve Spikes To Highest In Months Thus, the only investors who would qualify for the cohort would be the big-money traders. These holders can carry some degree of influence in the market, so their behavior can be worth keeping an eye on. The behavior of the cohort as usually gauged from their total holdings, however, can provide a skewed picture about the sentiment among them, as the investors toward the larger end of the range have more of a weightage in it. One way to pinpoint the behavior of the average whale is by looking at the size of the holdings of the average member of the group. Below is the chart shared by Glassnode that shows the trend in this metric for Bitcoin over the last few years. As is visible in the graph, the average Bitcoin supply per whale peaked back in early 2022, but switched to a decline as the bear market took over the sector. This suggests the whales reduced their exposure to the cryptocurrency during this period. With 2023 starting a recovery run for BTC, the average whale started loading up again, albeit at a slower pace than in the previous cycle. This accumulation continued until mid-2024, at which point it once more witnessed a reversal. Interestingly, instead of backing the rallies that have occurred between then and now, the whales have only accelerated their selling alongside them. The late 2024 run, especially, saw these humongous investors shed their holdings at a rapid pace. Related Reading: Toncoin (TON) Heading For A 50% Price Move, Analyst Explains Why Today, the amount of Bitcoin supply held by the average whale sits at just 488 tokens, which is the lowest that it has been since December 2018, almost seven years ago. In another X post, the analytics firm has also talked about how Ethereum whales have been doing recently. In particular, Glassnode has shared the trend in the holdings of the “mega whales,” holders carrying more than 10,000 ETH ($44.6 million). As displayed in the above chart, the Ethereum mega whales participated in buying during the recent price surge, but their accumulation has now stopped with the 30-day change in their balance dropping to zero. BTC Price At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $111,900, up more than 1% over the past day. Featured image from Dall-E, Glassnode.com, chart from TradingView.com
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198229-1.93%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,428.94-0.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09902-1.08%
Share
NewsBTC2025/09/04 13:00
Share
Attorney claims the XRP Army influenced Judge Torres' decision on the lawsuit against Ripple

Attorney claims the XRP Army influenced Judge Torres' decision on the lawsuit against Ripple

Attorney John Deaton claims the XRP Army influenced Judge Torres' decision on the lawsuit against Ripple.
XRP
XRP$2.8198+0.06%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01607-6.56%
ARMY
ARMY$0.01972-4.13%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/04 13:23
Share
BYD cut its 2025 sales target from 5.5 million to 4.6 million

BYD cut its 2025 sales target from 5.5 million to 4.6 million

BYD, the top-selling electric vehicle manufacturer on earth, has reduced its 2025 end of year sales forecast from 5.5 million cars to 4.6 million, a 16% cut that directly blames China’s overcrowded EV market, according to the company’s statement. This new target comes right after a 30% plunge in quarterly profits last week, shaking investors […]
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/04 13:35
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Whales Cut Back: Average Holdings At Lowest Since 2018

Attorney claims the XRP Army influenced Judge Torres' decision on the lawsuit against Ripple

BYD cut its 2025 sales target from 5.5 million to 4.6 million

How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking