Can Gaming Expansion Lift PI to $1?

Pi coin price has recently captured attention after reclaiming stability around $0.34, slightly above its local bottom at $0.27. Despite a long stretch of selling pressure, the market has carved out a breakout from the falling wedge structure that had shaped months of decline. The latest launch of the PiOnline DeFi game has brought some fresh energy to the ecosystem. Interest is slowly building again, following months of quiet market activity.

Breakout Retest Gives Pi Coin Price A Chance To Reclaim Higher Ground

Pi coin price recently broke above the falling wedge pattern that had kept it pinned down for months. After the breakout, price retested the upper boundary and confirmed the $0.34 level as solid support.

This move also lines up with the 0.236 Fibonacci retracement, giving it added significance for short-term structure. The immediate upside hurdle now sits between $0.41 and $0.50, a region that has historically triggered heavy selling pressure.

If price clears this barrier with strength, the next target zone could emerge near $0.56. At the same time, the Money Flow Index (MFI) is hovering close to 41, signaling that while inflows are not strong yet, there is space for demand to grow further.

PI/USD 1-Day Chart (Source: TradingView)

The bigger picture outlines a roadmap of higher Fibonacci extension levels at $0.71, $0.86, and $0.93 if momentum keeps building. These levels represent major milestones that could reshape sentiment and push Pi back into broader discussions.

However, a drop under $0.27 would flip the script and risk another fall toward $0.15, undoing much of the recovery effort. Until then, the wedge breakout suggests that bulls may have the upper hand if liquidity improves.

A strong push above the $0.41–$0.50 range would likely validate this breakout and open the way for higher expansion. This unfolding structure ties closely into the long-term outlook and broader Pi coin price prediction narrative.

DeFi Gaming Expansion Adds Fresh Utility To Pi Network

The Pi Network ecosystem is growing with the PiOnline DeFi game launch, a play-to-earn farming game that operates directly on the Pi Browser. The game uses a dual-token system with PIOL for governance and SEED as the in-game currency, and staking rewards can reach 12.8% annually.

A battle royale mode will launch before the end of September, aiming to bring more excitement and competitive play. Earlier this year, Pi Network introduced FruityPi and highlighted how Pi Wallet and Pi Ads could integrate with gaming.

Now, PiOnline pushes this further, offering free land and seed rewards to encourage early adoption. These efforts lower entry barriers, create lasting engagement, and build use cases for Pi network.

By blending gaming with decentralized finance, Pi Price could find stronger support from users who are more actively involved in the ecosystem.

To sum up, Pi coin price has started to show signs of recovery after months of pressure. The falling wedge breakout and MFI indicator suggest improving conditions for buyers. However, resistance between $0.41 and $0.50 remains a defining test that could shape the next phase. If this zone is conquered, Pi Price could set its sights on the $1 mark.