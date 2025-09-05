Can $GGs Make More Profits Than XRP & VELO? Top Analyst Says Based Eggman Will Generate More Wealth Than XRP

Crypto News

The cryptocurrency market is full of opportunities, but only a few projects manage to capture both cultural relevance and utility. Among the current trends, presale crypto projects are drawing attention from investors looking for early-stage advantages. Based Eggman ($GGs) has entered this space with a mix of gaming, memes, and Web3 integration.

Analysts are now asking if this new crypto token presale could generate more long-term value than established assets like XRP and VELO.

With its unique approach to on-chain entertainment and community-driven design, $GGs is being considered by many as one of the top crypto presales of 2025.

Based Eggman ($GGs): Meme Power with Utility

Based Eggman is building a complete ecosystem around its native token, $GGs, which serves multiple purposes in gaming, minting, liquidity, payments, and even as gas fees for smart contracts.

The token also carries cultural weight, as “GGs” is a widely used term in online gaming to express sportsmanship and appreciation for good games. By embedding this concept into a crypto framework, the project blends internet culture with financial utility.

The platform aims to become a central hub for crypto-gaming on Base, allowing users to interact through gameplay, streaming, and community engagement. Each transaction in $GGs represents not only value transfer but also participation in a cultural movement that unites players and traders.

With over 6,278 USDT raised and 982,649 tokens sold so far at a price of $0.006389 per $GGs, the presale has started to build momentum. This progress places it among the crypto coins on presale that stand out in the 2025 cycle.

XRP: An Established Market Player

XRP continues to be one of the most widely discussed assets in the cryptocurrency space. As of early September 2025, the coin is trading around $2.80, reflecting both its resilience and volatility. Within the same day, XRP moved between $2.83 at the high and $2.71 at the low, showing how quickly prices can shift in the broader market environment.

The token has recently recorded losses between 2.8% and 4.5%, which mirrors the correction phases experienced by several large-cap cryptocurrencies.

Despite this, XRP remains a significant digital asset due to its established use case in cross-border payments and its global presence in discussions about financial settlement systems.

VELO: A Token with Active Trading

Velo is another project that continues to attract attention, particularly for its role in financial infrastructure and decentralized settlement solutions. The live price of VELO currently sits at $0.01338 USD with a 24-hour trading volume exceeding $21 million. This activity shows that VELO is maintaining strong liquidity and participation from market players.

As a token built around facilitating credit and digital transactions, Velo has created a niche in blockchain-based financial services. Its price movements reflect broader market conditions, yet its ecosystem development continues to shape its relevance in the growing field of decentralized finance.

The consistent market volume suggests that VELO still holds importance among cryptocurrency presales and token presales that aim to expand financial accessibility.

Final Words: $GGs, XRP, and VELO in Context

The comparison between Based Eggman ($GGs), XRP, and VELO highlights the diversity within today’s crypto market.

XRP has positioned itself as a cross-border settlement token, while VELO is focused on decentralized credit and payments. In contrast, Based Eggman is taking a different route by combining gaming culture, memes, and Web3 integration into a single ecosystem.

With a strong presale already underway, $GGs is presenting itself as one of the best crypto presales to buy right now. Its approach reflects a shift toward cultural and entertainment-driven blockchain projects that also provide token utility. For those following the latest crypto presale list, Based Eggman represents a new entry worth watching closely in 2025.

