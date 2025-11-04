Can Litecoin’s $82 Support Overcome Bearish Pressure?

Litecoin (LTC) is currently trading at $86.79, which shows a decline of 6.75% within 24 hours. Nevertheless, the trading volume has increased 42.35% and is currently standing at $1.1 billion. This volume growth signifies the effectively high intensity of market activity, although the price keeps falling.
Source: CoinMarketCap
Litecoin has experienced a decline in value of 15.08% over the last week. This is a persistent bearish trend in the market, and analysts indicate that there is still pressure. The increase in trading volume, however, indicates that there might still be a good feeling among the investors, even though the price has decreased.
Crypto analyst CryptoPulse highlighted that Litecoin fell short of the first demand zone but rose by approximately 15% until rejected by bearish traders. Although this temporary rally has taken place, the coin has since entered into its second demand zone, whereby it has responded with a rise of 4%. This slight recovery gives some optimism that LTC can recover in the short term as long as it will be able to hold on to these levels.
Source: X
Additionally, another analyst, Alpha Crypto Signal, mentioned that the Litecoin chart dropped out of its rising pattern on the 4-hour chart, indicating a market sentiment change. The downturn indicates the weakening of the market structure, with the price remaining close to, slightly belatedly, the channel’s support level at around $86. Bearish momentum is likely to continue until LTC exceeds this mark, and possible downsides include $82 and $78.
Source: X
The critical support level of Litecoin is $82. Analysts reckon that when LTC is in excess of this position, then it may retest the $95-$100 zone. Conversely, if the price drops to less than $82, it may go even lower. A quick rebound to 9EMA around $89 can provide traders with a time-out to take advantage of a recovery in the market, which could turn bearish soon.
According to CoinGlass data, the trading volume has increased by 62.33% to $1.52 billion, and open interest has dropped by 12.51% to $363.4 million. This LTC OI-Weighted Funding Rate stands at 0.0046%. These figures indicate the ambivalent mood of the market, with the growth in volume but with doubt concerning the further course of Litecoin.
Source: CoinGlass
The market of Litecoin is still unpredictable. The fall in price persists, having been triggered by the increase in trading volume. Investors should closely monitor the $82 support level for Litecoin’s next direction.
