Litecoin (LTC) is currently trading at $86.79, which shows a decline of 6.75% within 24 hours. Nevertheless, the trading volume has increased 42.35% and is currently standing at $1.1 billion. This volume growth signifies the effectively high intensity of market activity, although the price keeps falling.

Can Litecoin’s $82 Support Overcome Bearish Pressure?

By: Tronweekly
2025/11/04 20:58
Litecoin
Litecoin
  • Litecoin drops 6.75% in 24 hours, but trading volume rises 42.35% to $1.1 billion.
  • LTC faces a persistent bearish trend, but trading volume growth signals possible investor optimism.
  • Critical support at $82 could lead to a retest of $95–$100 if Litecoin maintains its position.

Litecoin (LTC) is currently trading at $86.79, which shows a decline of 6.75% within 24 hours. Nevertheless, the trading volume has increased 42.35% and is currently standing at $1.1 billion. This volume growth signifies the effectively high intensity of market activity, although the price keeps falling.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Litecoin has experienced a decline in value of 15.08% over the last week. This is a persistent bearish trend in the market, and analysts indicate that there is still pressure. The increase in trading volume, however, indicates that there might still be a good feeling among the investors, even though the price has decreased. 

Litecoin Enters Second Demand Zone, But Bearish Sentiment Persists

Crypto analyst CryptoPulse highlighted that Litecoin fell short of the first demand zone but rose by approximately 15% until rejected by bearish traders. Although this temporary rally has taken place, the coin has since entered into its second demand zone, whereby it has responded with a rise of 4%. This slight recovery gives some optimism that LTC can recover in the short term as long as it will be able to hold on to these levels.

Source: X

Also Read: Ethereum Price Poised for Short-Term Rally: 10.23% Surge Predicted

Additionally, another analyst, Alpha Crypto Signal, mentioned that the Litecoin chart dropped out of its rising pattern on the 4-hour chart, indicating a market sentiment change. The downturn indicates the weakening of the market structure, with the price remaining close to, slightly belatedly, the channel’s support level at around $86. Bearish momentum is likely to continue until LTC exceeds this mark, and possible downsides include $82 and $78.

Source: X

The critical support level of Litecoin is $82. Analysts reckon that when LTC is in excess of this position, then it may retest the $95-$100 zone. Conversely, if the price drops to less than $82, it may go even lower. A quick rebound to 9EMA around $89 can provide traders with a time-out to take advantage of a recovery in the market, which could turn bearish soon.

Open Interest Drops as Litecoin Trading Volume Surges

According to CoinGlass data, the trading volume has increased by 62.33% to $1.52 billion, and open interest has dropped by 12.51% to $363.4 million. This LTC OI-Weighted Funding Rate stands at 0.0046%. These figures indicate the ambivalent mood of the market, with the growth in volume but with doubt concerning the further course of Litecoin.

Source: CoinGlass

The market of Litecoin is still unpredictable. The fall in price persists, having been triggered by the increase in trading volume. Investors should closely monitor the $82 support level for Litecoin’s next direction.

Also Read: Filecoin Price Prediction 2025: Expert Targets $3.52 After 12% Drop

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

