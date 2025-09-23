Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the most popular memecoins, supported by its staunch user base and large volumes. Its price action has generally followed the chaos of hype cycles rather than utility, however. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently presale at $0.035, is moving fast to become a serious alternative challenger to 2025.  With a focus […]Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the most popular memecoins, supported by its staunch user base and large volumes. Its price action has generally followed the chaos of hype cycles rather than utility, however. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently presale at $0.035, is moving fast to become a serious alternative challenger to 2025.  With a focus […]

Can Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Flip Shiba Inu (SHIB)? Top New Crypto to Watch in 2025

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 01:30
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001199-6.47%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.07-9.44%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000585-0.17%

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the most popular memecoins, supported by its staunch user base and large volumes. Its price action has generally followed the chaos of hype cycles rather than utility, however. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently presale at $0.035, is moving fast to become a serious alternative challenger to 2025. 

With a focus on a DeFi borrowing-and-lending protocol, MUTM has utility in the real world that could allow it to outperform purely speculative altcoins like SHIB. 

Shiba Inu Supports Near $0.0000128

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is at approximately $0.00001287, illustrating that it has kept a crucial support level amidst recent volatility. Its ecosystem building continues through layers like Shibarium, token burn initiatives to increase, and new integrations like cross-chain lending, aimed at cementing its utility over meme connection. 

But SHIB is still faced with headwinds from low realized volatility, profit-taking from large holders, and resistance near higher price levels that have been hard to break through. While its community support remains strong, analysts believe a newer presale project with a utility-driven model could offer relatively more potential for rapid percentage gains.

Mutuum Finance Speeds Up in Presale

Mutuum Finance presale has raised over $16.15 million in presale and more than 16,470 investors are registered. Stage 6 is available for sale at a minimum of $0.035 per token.

Mutuum Finance envisions long-term growth within the DeFi ecosystem. The project is promoting early adoption by conducting a $100,000 giveaway campaign, during which 10 users on the platform will be awarded $10,000 MUTM each.

Mutuum Finance and CertiK also have an ongoing Bug Bounty Program with a $50,000 USDT reward pool. The Program is meant to incentivize white-hat hackers and security researchers to search for bugs in the project codebase. Bugs are scored on the severity level, i.e., critical, major, minor, and low, and the rewards are issued in same.

How Mutuum Works 

Mutuum Finance retains the shape of a liquidity-balanced dynamic rate of interest model. Borrowing is highly desirable in times of low interest and stimulates lending and utilization. Payment is driven by high interest, together with further injections of capital. Fixed rates of interest are best suited for highly liquid funds, anchored and reopenable on market fluctuation.

As a fully decentralized system, ownership rights are held by the MUTM token holders such that lending and borrowing are decoupled. The interest rate mechanism incentivizes long-term efficiency, promotes portfolio auto-diversification, and rises with the expansion of the DeFi market.

Correct pricing allows lending, borrowing, and liquidation trades to be completed profitably. Mutuum Finance uses Chainlink oracles to gain access to USD and natively native assets such as ETH, MATIC, and AVAX. Fallback oracles, composite feeds, and time-weighted averages of decentralized exchanges are used by the platform to provide correct valuations even in stressed market conditions.

Overtaking Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quickly gaining traction as investors benchmark its potential against established tokens like Shiba Inu (SHIB). At $0.035 during Stage 6 presale, over $16.15M raised, and 16,470+ backers on board, MUTM’s momentum is clear. Unlike SHIB’s highly speculative waves, Mutuum Finance offers real-world utility from its DeFi lending-and-borrowing protocol, dynamic interest models, and oracle-backed price infrastructure. Supported by a $100K giveaway and a $50K CertiK bug bounty, the project is committed to growth, as well as security. Though SHIB remains a cult favorite, analysts are projecting that MUTM will fare better in 2025 by combining utility, scalability, and early-stage potential upside. Secure your Stage 6 tokens before the price increases in the next stage.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

DOJ wants Google to sell AdX to reduce monopoly power
AdEx
ADX$0.1092-9.37%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 02:11
Share
From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

On Monday, ethereum may have survived a brutal sell-off, but signs of a proper comeback are still hanging in the balance. With a current price of $4,172, a market cap of $503 billion, and a 24-hour trading volume of $48.60 billion, all eyes are on whether the recent price floor between $4,029 and $4,497 was […]
Capverse
CAP$0.14382-2.58%
MAY
MAY$0.0404-8.41%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 01:28
Share
UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

The post UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. British crypto holders may soon face a very different landscape as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) moves to expand its regulatory reach in the industry. A new consultation paper outlines how the watchdog intends to apply its rulebook to crypto firms, shaping everything from asset safeguarding to trading platform operation. According to the financial regulator, these proposals would translate into clearer protections for retail investors and stricter oversight of crypto firms. UK FCA plans Until now, UK crypto users mostly encountered the FCA through rules on promotions and anti-money laundering checks. The consultation paper goes much further. It proposes direct oversight of stablecoin issuers, custodians, and crypto-asset trading platforms (CATPs). For investors, that means the wallets, exchanges, and coins they rely on could soon be subject to the same governance and resilience standards as traditional financial institutions. The regulator has also clarified that firms need official authorization before serving customers. This condition should, in theory, reduce the risk of sudden platform failures or unclear accountability. David Geale, the FCA’s executive director of payments and digital finance, said the proposals are designed to strike a balance between innovation and protection. He explained: “We want to develop a sustainable and competitive crypto sector – balancing innovation, market integrity and trust.” Geale noted that while the rules will not eliminate investment risks, they will create consistent standards, helping consumers understand what to expect from registered firms. Why does this matter for crypto holders? The UK regulatory framework shift would provide safer custody of assets, better disclosure of risks, and clearer recourse if something goes wrong. However, the regulator was also frank in its submission, arguing that no rulebook can eliminate the volatility or inherent risks of holding digital assets. Instead, the focus is on ensuring that when consumers choose to invest, they do…
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004691-11.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016866-5.49%
MAY
MAY$0.0404-8.41%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:52
Share

Trending News

More

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move

Artists feel short-changed by AI firms who are using their creative to feed models without permission