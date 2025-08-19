Can Pepe hit $0.01? The real PEPE price prediction 2030

Hey, how do you feel about Pepe? Someone needs to tell this frog to calm down — the chart’s acting like it’s trying to speedrun the entire market cycle in a week. Today, we’re taking a shot at figuring out what PEPE might be worth in 2030.
Before we get into the Pepe price prediction for 2030, it’s worth taking a moment to understand what this meme coin really is.
Table of Contents
PEPE’s price on August 18 sits at $0.0000108. Over the last 24 hours, the price has moved by -4.73%, with a change of 1.31% in the past hour. For longer-term performance, the price has varied by -7.84% over the last 7 days and by -17.11% in the past month.
Pepe’s big moment came on December 9, 2024, hitting an all-time high of $0.00002825. Since then, it’s lost about 60.5% of its value — a familiar story for meme coins after a big surge. With PEPE, expect the unexpected — volatility is baked in, and the price moves often ride the hype just as much as technical signals.
What’s set to move the PEPE price in 2030?
When it comes to the Pepe future price in 2030, there are a few big factors that could shape where it’s headed:
So what could the Pepe expected price be in 2030? Will PEPE hit $0.01 by 2030?
Price predictions for PEPE in 2030 are all over the place:
In short, forecasts for PEPE’s future remain mixed — with target prices ranging from major dips to steady gains. But hey — that’s what you’d expect from a meme coin. Just don’t forget: PEPE’s real strength is its community… and yes, you could be part of it too.
Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.