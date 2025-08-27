Can PEPE Repeat Its 2024 Magic? Analysts Say Layer Brett Could Be The Next Billion-Dollar Meme

pepe frog 8 AD 4nXcZivqh2FuRNQ673zFv8P qVyzEGgypjnvMoe9lZ2AK5IZtsGqeye124RFq wv

The rise of Pepe coin (PEPE) in 2024 reminded the market of one important truth: meme coins still have incredible power to capture attention and deliver massive returns. PEPE went from a viral joke to a billion-dollar market cap almost overnight, rewarding early adopters with life-changing gains. But the big question now is whether PEPE can repeat that kind of magic in 2025. Some analysts believe the momentum may have already peaked — and that the next meme coin set to explode could be Layer Brett (LBRETT).

Why PEPE may struggle to repeat its run

Pepe coin owes its breakout entirely to viral culture and community buzz. That kind of energy is hard to manufacture twice. While the token remains popular and actively traded, its growth ceiling may already be in sight. The hype-driven gains of 2024 were impressive, but sustaining that kind of rally requires more than memes. Without new utility, staking, or deeper adoption, analysts believe PEPE’s next run might look more like a short-term pump than a long-term breakout.

AD 4nXffcLsGq8 p0nP3Co4T939ttKsf gl IYfUhQ5 LsOOVijMy2iNG6TQnwssoBZzn BOPJpYRtqRVyjYdxHtcPW6pQ6bP4Dqt7Ihn6ujD4O7h18eaWIA7OQqpbI6RaCti amTGUGQ?key=TmiZMmquprvBzy28GlEryA

Why traders are looking elsewhere

Crypto investors have learned from past cycles that the biggest returns often come from new entrants, not old champions. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu proved that early buyers win the most, while latecomers are often left holding the bag. That’s why traders are scanning the presale market for the next big meme coin. Many believe Layer Brett (LBRETT) is the one to watch — not just because of its meme appeal, but because it’s built differently.

Why Layer Brett could be the next billion-dollar meme

Unlike PEPE, which lives purely on Ethereum Layer 1, Layer Brett is built on Ethereum Layer 2. That means instant transactions, pennies for gas fees, and the scalability to support a massive community without bottlenecks. On top of that, Layer Brett has integrated staking rewards that deliver thousands of percent APY for early backers. This combination of meme culture and blockchain utility is exactly what analysts say could push it into billion-dollar territory.

Timing also plays a role. With Ethereum Layer 2 adoption forecast to surpass $10 trillion annually by 2027, projects like Layer Brett are positioned right in the middle of the growth wave. Add the viral nature of meme investing, and you have a recipe for exponential upside. For traders who missed the early PEPE rally, LBRETT offers a second chance at the kind of breakout meme coin that defines a bull market.

Conclusion

Pepe coin will always be remembered for its explosive run in 2024. But history doesn’t always repeat itself, especially in crypto. Investors chasing outsized gains in 2025 may find more upside in tokens that are just beginning their journey.

Layer Brett (LBRETT) combines what worked for PEPE — viral culture and community — with what PEPE lacked: scalability, staking, and real blockchain integration. That’s why analysts are calling it the meme coin with the clearest path to a billion-dollar market cap.

PEPE may have started the hype, but Layer Brett is ready to take it further. For traders searching for the next big winner, the presale opportunity is here now — and it won’t last long.

👉 Don’t miss your chance to join the next top meme coin and stake for potentially life-changing rewards.

🌐 Website: https://layerbrett.com

📢 Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

✖ X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

AD 4nXcJWRrY0azMhDi hNzgTKgz3JkutJXCF9MZzlR 95hQPHCais9DBGCL7ygLkqBLlrWbVEk6qYziHnvEoOsdZeZW5rDfMKQCfeJjsKE L0KJESqTvOh ov5dVXDzeLEtONW6sVsh?key=TmiZMmquprvBzy28GlEryA

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
