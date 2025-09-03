The post Can Pi Network Price Hit $100? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Pi Network has always been a talking point in crypto circles. Once celebrated as a “mining on your phone” experiment, it now sits in a strange space, part hype, part doubt, and part quiet progress. With the price slipping hard in recent months but rumors still swirling about Pi one day hitting $10 or even $100, the question is simple: is that dream anywhere close to reality?

A Rollercoaster Ride

Back in May 2025, Pi was trading above $1.20, and things looked strong. But fast forward to late August, and the coin crashed to just $0.33, its lowest level ever. Today, it hovers near $0.34, with trading volumes thinning out, a sign that fewer people are buying or selling in big numbers.

Still, Pi has had its moments. At its peak, the project reached an $11.65 billion market cap, climbing to the 11th spot globally and briefly touching $2.90 per coin. For believers, this history shows Pi has the muscle to come back.

Why Some Call It a Sleeping Giant

Analysts like Dr. Altcoin remain positive. He points to Pi’s 65 million users spread across 200+ countries, a community size that most cryptos can only dream of. On top of that, Pi has built out a working blockchain that is eco-friendly, fast, and secure, plus a large Node network that just got a boost with Linux support.

Unlike many quick-to-market tokens, Pi has also taken the slow road with KYC and compliance, aiming to keep regulators happy. Dr. Altcoin argues this is all part of a bigger picture and urges patience, predicting a five-year horizon instead of chasing short-term pumps.

The Three-Digit Target Check

Here is where the math bites. To hit:

$10 → Pi needs to climb more than 2,800 percent from current levels



$100 → Pi would need an almost unthinkable 29,000 percent gain



Prediction platforms like CoinCodex do not see that happening soon. Their models expect Pi to stay under $10 even by 2050. With nearly 8 billion Pi tokens already in circulation, reaching triple-digit prices would require massive demand that simply is not here yet.

Quiet Progress Behind the Scenes

That does not mean nothing is happening. The Pi Core Team has rolled out a Linux node release, strengthening the backbone of the network. A protocol upgrade is also on the way, moving Pi closer to Stellar’s latest technology and possibly opening the door to decentralized identity checks.

Even more interesting, a firm called Valour is set to launch a Pi ETP (exchange-traded product), letting traditional investors gain exposure to Pi through regulated stock markets. This could help Pi slowly break out of its “only for Pioneers” bubble.

Hence, with its massive user base and steady tech upgrades, Pi has the foundations of a long game. Whether that translates to a $10 coin in the next decade or something bigger down the line depends on how much trust and utility the project can build outside of its loyal community.