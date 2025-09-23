The post Can S&P 500 ETFs rally further? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Federal Reserve recently cut rates by 25 bps and indicated that two more reductions are likely by the year-end. Chair Jerome Powell outlined the move as a “risk-management” step to protect a softening labor market. The decision has strengthened Wall Street’s belief that the current market rally still has legs. Below we highlight a few reasons that could boost S&P 500 ETFs ahead. Note that SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY – Free Report) has gained about 17% over the past year and 14% so far this year. Corporate earnings strength For 2025 Q3, total S&P 500 index earnings are expected to be up 5.1% from the same period last year on 6.0% higher revenues. Unlike other recent periods, the revisions trend has been positive, with estimates for Q3 modestly up since the quarter got underway, per the Earnings Trends issued on Sept. 17, 2025. For the whole calendar year, total S&P 500 earnings are expected to increase by 9.3% in 2025, with the growth pace improving to 10.4% when the Energy sector drag is excluded.  A total of 10 sectors are expected to produce positive earnings growth in 2025. The “Magnificent 7” companies are currently expected to bring in 25% of total S&P 500 earnings in 2025 and account for 34.3% of the index’s total market capitalization. AI boom to keep powering S&P 500 Big Tech or the Mag 7 stocks that are pioneering the AI boom (NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Meta, Amazon, Tesla) make up about 35% of the S&P 500 market cap. For the Mag 7 group, Q3 earnings are expected to be up 12.2% from the same period last year on 14.6% higher revenues, which would follow the group’s 26.4% earnings growth on 15.5% revenue growth in the preceding period, per the Earnings Trends. For the… The post Can S&P 500 ETFs rally further? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Federal Reserve recently cut rates by 25 bps and indicated that two more reductions are likely by the year-end. Chair Jerome Powell outlined the move as a “risk-management” step to protect a softening labor market. The decision has strengthened Wall Street’s belief that the current market rally still has legs. Below we highlight a few reasons that could boost S&P 500 ETFs ahead. Note that SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY – Free Report) has gained about 17% over the past year and 14% so far this year. Corporate earnings strength For 2025 Q3, total S&P 500 index earnings are expected to be up 5.1% from the same period last year on 6.0% higher revenues. Unlike other recent periods, the revisions trend has been positive, with estimates for Q3 modestly up since the quarter got underway, per the Earnings Trends issued on Sept. 17, 2025. For the whole calendar year, total S&P 500 earnings are expected to increase by 9.3% in 2025, with the growth pace improving to 10.4% when the Energy sector drag is excluded.  A total of 10 sectors are expected to produce positive earnings growth in 2025. The “Magnificent 7” companies are currently expected to bring in 25% of total S&P 500 earnings in 2025 and account for 34.3% of the index’s total market capitalization. AI boom to keep powering S&P 500 Big Tech or the Mag 7 stocks that are pioneering the AI boom (NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Meta, Amazon, Tesla) make up about 35% of the S&P 500 market cap. For the Mag 7 group, Q3 earnings are expected to be up 12.2% from the same period last year on 14.6% higher revenues, which would follow the group’s 26.4% earnings growth on 15.5% revenue growth in the preceding period, per the Earnings Trends. For the…

Can S&P 500 ETFs rally further?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 23:42
1
1$0.016791+53.21%
Boom
BOOM$0.008198+1.12%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004654-1.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08546+1.73%
Capverse
CAP$0.11619-15.23%

The Federal Reserve recently cut rates by 25 bps and indicated that two more reductions are likely by the year-end. Chair Jerome Powell outlined the move as a “risk-management” step to protect a softening labor market. The decision has strengthened Wall Street’s belief that the current market rally still has legs.

Below we highlight a few reasons that could boost S&P 500 ETFs ahead. Note that SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY – Free Report) has gained about 17% over the past year and 14% so far this year.

Corporate earnings strength

For 2025 Q3, total S&P 500 index earnings are expected to be up 5.1% from the same period last year on 6.0% higher revenues. Unlike other recent periods, the revisions trend has been positive, with estimates for Q3 modestly up since the quarter got underway, per the Earnings Trends issued on Sept. 17, 2025.

For the whole calendar year, total S&P 500 earnings are expected to increase by 9.3% in 2025, with the growth pace improving to 10.4% when the Energy sector drag is excluded.  A total of 10 sectors are expected to produce positive earnings growth in 2025.

The “Magnificent 7” companies are currently expected to bring in 25% of total S&P 500 earnings in 2025 and account for 34.3% of the index’s total market capitalization.

AI boom to keep powering S&P 500

Big Tech or the Mag 7 stocks that are pioneering the AI boom (NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Meta, Amazon, Tesla) make up about 35% of the S&P 500 market cap. For the Mag 7 group, Q3 earnings are expected to be up 12.2% from the same period last year on 14.6% higher revenues, which would follow the group’s 26.4% earnings growth on 15.5% revenue growth in the preceding period, per the Earnings Trends.

For the Mag 7 group, total 2025 earnings are expected to increase by 17.6% on 10.5% higher revenues. Excluding the Mag 7 contribution, total earnings for the remaining S&P 500 companies are expected to grow 6.8% in 2025, which compares with +4.1% growth in 2024 and negative 4.8% in 2023, per the same Earnings Trends report. This data explains how the AI revolution is driving the S&P 500.

Fed rate cuts

The Fed signaled two additional rate reductions this year, which would take the benchmark down to 3.50-3.75% by December, as quoted on Yahoo Finance. In June, officials had projected only two cuts in total for 2025, but the new “dot plot” indicates a more steadfast monetary policy easing, the Yahoo Finance article noted (read: Fed Cuts Rates & Hints at Two More Cuts in 2025: ETFs to Play).

Decent US economic strength

The Fed released its Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) in the latest meeting. Officials raised their outlook for economic growth this year to 1.6% from 1.4% predicted in June, while maintaining forecasts for inflation and unemployment.However, the statement noted that risks to employment have increased in recent times.

The Fed sees the unemployment rate rising to 4.5% this year, in line with its previous forecast. The unemployment rate was 4.3% in August. Unemployment is expected to decline to 4.4% (from 4.5% projected in June) through 2026 and to 4.3% (from 4.4% projected before) in 2027.

Strategists boost targets

Several analysts recently raised the year-end target price of the S&P 500. Goldman Sachs has just booted its year-end target for the S&P 500 to 6,800, per Reuters, as quoted on investing.com.

Ed Yardeni, president and chief investment strategist of Yardeni Research, increased his year-end S&P 500 target on Sept. 11 to 6,800, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.

Wells Fargo equity strategist Ohsung Kwon expects a year-end target of 6,650 for the S&P 500 while Barclays boosted its 2025 outlook to 6,450 on Sept. 11, 2025, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.

Note that some of these targets have already been reached as the S&P 500 closed Sept. 19 at 6,664.36. However, with the Fed enacting the first rate cut of this year and indicating more to come, the index may go higher ahead.

Favorable historical trend

Per Northern Trust, since 1980, there have been 11 rate-cutting cycles. In the 12 months after the start of an easing cycle, the S&P 500 has delivered an average return of 14.1%. On average, stocks have also posted gains in three and six months following the first cut.

The latest Fed rate cut was the first this year, after a long pause. The last time the Fed slashed the federal funds rate was in December 2024. This pattern should boost the S&P 500 over the medium term, if we go by the Northern Trust’s above-explained historical pattern.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/fed-signals-more-easing-can-sp-500-etfs-rally-further-202509231124

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BitGo expands its presence in Europe

BitGo expands its presence in Europe

The post BitGo expands its presence in Europe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitGo, global leader in digital asset infrastructure, announces a significant expansion of its presence in Europe. The company, through its subsidiary BitGo Europe GmbH, has obtained an extension of the license from BaFin (German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority), allowing it to offer regulated cryptocurrency trading services directly from Frankfurt, Germany. This move marks a decisive step for the European digital asset market, offering institutional investors the opportunity to access secure, regulated cryptocurrency trading integrated with advanced custody and management services. A comprehensive offering for European institutional investors With the extension of the license according to the MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) regulation, initially obtained in May 2025, BitGo Europe expands the range of services available for European investors. Now, in addition to custody, staking, and transfer of digital assets, the platform also offers a spot trading service on thousands of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. Institutional investors can now leverage BitGo’s OTC desk and a high-performance electronic trading platform, designed to ensure fast, secure, and transparent transactions. Aggregated access to numerous liquidity sources, including leading market makers and exchanges, allows for trading at competitive prices and high-quality executions. Security and Regulation at the Core of BitGo’s Strategy According to Brett Reeves, Head of European Sales and Go Network at BitGo, the goal is clear: “We are excited to strengthen our European platform and enable our clients to operate smoothly, competitively, and securely.§By combining our institutional custody solution with high-performance trading execution, clients will be able to access deep liquidity with the peace of mind that their assets will remain in cold storage, under regulated custody and compliant with MiCA.” The security of digital assets is indeed one of the cornerstones of BitGo’s offering. All services are designed to ensure that investors’ assets remain protected in regulated cold storage, minimizing operational and counterparty risks.…
Movement
MOVE$0.1174+3.34%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.1175-0.28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016148-5.45%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:28
Share
Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

PANews reported on September 23rd that Avantis, a decentralized leveraged trading protocol based on the Base chain, announced on the X platform that it will distribute 40 million AVNT rewards in Season 3. 4% of the total supply (over $80 million) will be distributed to XP holders over the next five months. Season 3 is scheduled to end on February 28th of next year, at which time AVNT rewards will officially launch. The rewards will be distributed as follows: 25% to liquidity providers (LPs) and 75% to traders. Liquidity providers will receive 1% of the total AVNT supply (worth $20 million at current prices), and traders will receive 3% of the total AVNT supply (worth $60 million at current prices). A newly upgraded S3 points dashboard will be launched mid-next week.
1
1$0.016781+53.33%
Avantis
AVNT$2.1673+7.72%
Xphere
XP$0.01272-0.39%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 23:36
Share
Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

PANews reported on September 23rd that Orderly Network, a DEX infrastructure provider, has launched a platform for users to independently create decentralized exchanges (DEXs) for perpetual contracts. Orderly announced on Tuesday on its X platform that with "Orderly One," users can set up a DEX for perpetual contracts in minutes without writing any code. This new service is targeted at decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), funds, trading communities, and others that want to establish revenue streams through crypto trading without relying on centralized entities.
Share
PANews2025/09/23 23:07
Share

Trending News

More

BitGo expands its presence in Europe

Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Smart investors earn $6,875 daily on ProfitableMining, the leading cloud mining platform.