Can Stellar (XLM) Lead the Market in September?

Stellar’s (XLM) price has surged nearly 300% over the past year, far outpacing leading cryptocurrencies. By comparison, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) returned 95.8% and 84.7% respectively.

Although the asset has faced recent headwinds—falling 12% over the past month—several key factors could set the stage for an XLM rally in September.

What Could Drive Stellar (XLM) in September?

According to the latest data from Stellar Expert, the network’s user base has witnessed a notable increase. The number of accounts has risen from 8.6 million to 9.7 million over the past year. This growth reflects heightened adoption.

Furthermore, the network processed 264.6 million payments between July and August. This was a two-year high for Stellar.

In addition, the number of successful transactions has increased, while failed transactions have declined. This trend highlights strong demand and operational reliability—key signals of investor confidence.

Meanwhile, the recent introduction of Protocol 23, branded as Whisk, represents a significant technical advancement for Stellar. This upgrade, which was approved by network validators on September 3, brings eight Core Advancement Proposals (CAPs).

These enhancements enable parallel execution, lower latency and fees, and improved developer tools. It positions the network for enhanced scalability and efficiency.

Another potential catalyst is XLM’s inclusion among tokens shortlisted for the SEC’s fast-track exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval plan, according to Galaxy Digital.

With 91 ETF applications currently under review with the SEC, XLM’s presence alongside assets like Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) positions it as a frontrunner. An ETF listing would boost liquidity and adoption while opening the door to significant institutional inflows, boosting XLM’s prospects.

Adding further legitimacy, the US Department of Commerce recently began posting quarterly GDP data on the Stellar blockchain. This creates an immutable, publicly auditable record, enhancing transparency.

The adoption by a governmental entity serves as a strong endorsement of Stellar’s technology, potentially attracting institutional interest and reinforcing its utility for real-world asset tokenization.

While broader market volatility remains a risk, these developments collectively suggest a favorable outlook for XLM as September progresses.