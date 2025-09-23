Can SUN Price Hit $0.01? Sun Token Shows No Signs of Slowing Down?

SUN crypto surges higher as Justin Sun pledges perpetual buybacks – raising a fresh question: can momentum hold above $0.3 and push toward new cycle highs? Sun Token (SUN), the governance coin of TRON’s DeFi hub SUN.io, surged on Sept. 22, after founder Justin Sun confirmed that revenue from a new perpetual exchange will be used to buy back the token. All of https://t.co/FrvjQXTss6’s profits will be used to buy back and burn SUN tokens. Sometimes tokenomics is actually very simple — the rest of the time, the team should be focused on the product: the lowest trading fees, the best trading experience and liquidity, and the… — H.E. Justin Sun (Astronaut Version) (@justinsuntron) September 21, 2025 SUN traded between $0.034 and $0.035 over the past day, with 24-hour volume near $950M and a market capitalization of around $656M. The session’s range extended from $0.0258 to $0.0412, marking a gain of more than +22%. (Source: Coinmarketcap) The move followed the official launch of SunPerp, a TRON-based perpetuals DEX that promoted “the lowest trading fees in the market” and emphasized its revenue-to-buyback model. A press release on Monday said: “The $SUN token will be further empowered, with SunPerp’s revenue used to buy back $SUN to strengthen its value and stability.” The structure means every dollar of exchange revenue will be directed toward purchasing SUN on the open market, effectively tying token demand to trading activity.  According to Justin Sun’s X post, SunPerp will allocate 100% of protocol income to buybacks to reduce circulating supply and reinforce value capture within the SUN.io ecosystem. 分析的深刻 https://t.co/2uTlzx3TxV — H.E. Justin Sun (Astronaut Version) (@justinsuntron) September 21, 2025 Can SUN Maintain Momentum Above $0.03 After the Liquidation Spike? According to Coinglass data, the SUN token has faced a sharp wave of liquidations over the past few days, with both long and short positions hit. (Source: Coinglass) As the token pushed past $0.03, it saw its strongest rally in months, and liquidations surged above $1.5M.  Although there had been little activity in previous sessions, the breakout prompted a series of short squeezes and long wipeouts. As leveraged trades continue to unwind, the move highlights the increasing volatility in SUN.  The $0.03 level will be a crucial indicator of whether the token can maintain momentum or reverse recent gains. According to DeFiLlama, Sun’s total value locked (TVL) is $986.5M as of September 22. (Source: DefiLlama) That figure is far below the $2.5Bn peak in 2021-2022, but above the 2023 low of under $500M.  Despite less market activity than previous highs, TVL has maintained a stable user base over the past year, circling the $1Bn mark with few fluctuations. Sun still plays a significant role in DeFi even though it has lost much of its previous dominance. Read More: Will TradFi Kill BTC USD Volatility? Lessons From Forex? SUN Price Prediction: What Does the Surge in Trading Volume Mean for SUN’s Price Action? Sun (SUN USDT) has made a significant recovery on the 4-hour chart, after a period of weak performance that started in late August.  (Source: SUN USDT, TradingView) After weeks of trading under $0.02, the token burst into action on September 18, pushing through key moving averages and drawing new interest from traders. The breakout lifted SUN above the 50- and 100-period exponential moving averages ($0.02448 and $0.02661), turning them into short-term support.  Prices then surged past $0.04 before settling near $0.034 at the time of writing. Trading volume jumped to more than $161M, a sharp rise highlighting renewed speculative activity. The rally has come with volatility. Candles show long wicks on both sides, indicating heavy buying and quick profit-taking.  Immediate support sits near $0.03, which buyers defended during the last pullback. If that floor holds, bulls may push for another test of $0.04. Still, the sharp climb also raises caution. The rejection above $0.04 shows that profit-taking is already in play. A drop below $0.03 could see SUN sliding back toward the $0.026-$0.028 zone, where the moving averages cluster. For now, momentum favors the bulls. The key question is whether SUN can hold above $0.03 in the coming sessions, or if volatility sends the token into another round of correction. EXPLORE: Best New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in 2025 The post Can SUN Price Hit $0.01? Sun Token Shows No Signs of Slowing Down? appeared first on 99Bitcoins.SUN crypto surges higher as Justin Sun pledges perpetual buybacks – raising a fresh question: can momentum hold above $0.3 and push toward new cycle highs? Sun Token (SUN), the governance coin of TRON’s DeFi hub SUN.io, surged on Sept. 22, after founder Justin Sun confirmed that revenue from a new perpetual exchange will be used to buy back the token. All of https://t.co/FrvjQXTss6’s profits will be used to buy back and burn SUN tokens. Sometimes tokenomics is actually very simple — the rest of the time, the team should be focused on the product: the lowest trading fees, the best trading experience and liquidity, and the… — H.E. Justin Sun (Astronaut Version) (@justinsuntron) September 21, 2025 SUN traded between $0.034 and $0.035 over the past day, with 24-hour volume near $950M and a market capitalization of around $656M. The session’s range extended from $0.0258 to $0.0412, marking a gain of more than +22%. (Source: Coinmarketcap) The move followed the official launch of SunPerp, a TRON-based perpetuals DEX that promoted “the lowest trading fees in the market” and emphasized its revenue-to-buyback model. A press release on Monday said: “The $SUN token will be further empowered, with SunPerp’s revenue used to buy back $SUN to strengthen its value and stability.” The structure means every dollar of exchange revenue will be directed toward purchasing SUN on the open market, effectively tying token demand to trading activity.  According to Justin Sun’s X post, SunPerp will allocate 100% of protocol income to buybacks to reduce circulating supply and reinforce value capture within the SUN.io ecosystem. 分析的深刻 https://t.co/2uTlzx3TxV — H.E. Justin Sun (Astronaut Version) (@justinsuntron) September 21, 2025 Can SUN Maintain Momentum Above $0.03 After the Liquidation Spike? According to Coinglass data, the SUN token has faced a sharp wave of liquidations over the past few days, with both long and short positions hit. (Source: Coinglass) As the token pushed past $0.03, it saw its strongest rally in months, and liquidations surged above $1.5M.  Although there had been little activity in previous sessions, the breakout prompted a series of short squeezes and long wipeouts. As leveraged trades continue to unwind, the move highlights the increasing volatility in SUN.  The $0.03 level will be a crucial indicator of whether the token can maintain momentum or reverse recent gains. According to DeFiLlama, Sun’s total value locked (TVL) is $986.5M as of September 22. (Source: DefiLlama) That figure is far below the $2.5Bn peak in 2021-2022, but above the 2023 low of under $500M.  Despite less market activity than previous highs, TVL has maintained a stable user base over the past year, circling the $1Bn mark with few fluctuations. Sun still plays a significant role in DeFi even though it has lost much of its previous dominance. Read More: Will TradFi Kill BTC USD Volatility? Lessons From Forex? SUN Price Prediction: What Does the Surge in Trading Volume Mean for SUN’s Price Action? Sun (SUN USDT) has made a significant recovery on the 4-hour chart, after a period of weak performance that started in late August.  (Source: SUN USDT, TradingView) After weeks of trading under $0.02, the token burst into action on September 18, pushing through key moving averages and drawing new interest from traders. The breakout lifted SUN above the 50- and 100-period exponential moving averages ($0.02448 and $0.02661), turning them into short-term support.  Prices then surged past $0.04 before settling near $0.034 at the time of writing. Trading volume jumped to more than $161M, a sharp rise highlighting renewed speculative activity. The rally has come with volatility. Candles show long wicks on both sides, indicating heavy buying and quick profit-taking.  Immediate support sits near $0.03, which buyers defended during the last pullback. If that floor holds, bulls may push for another test of $0.04. Still, the sharp climb also raises caution. The rejection above $0.04 shows that profit-taking is already in play. A drop below $0.03 could see SUN sliding back toward the $0.026-$0.028 zone, where the moving averages cluster. For now, momentum favors the bulls. The key question is whether SUN can hold above $0.03 in the coming sessions, or if volatility sends the token into another round of correction. EXPLORE: Best New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in 2025 The post Can SUN Price Hit $0.01? Sun Token Shows No Signs of Slowing Down? appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Can SUN Price Hit $0.01? Sun Token Shows No Signs of Slowing Down?

By: Coinstats
2025/09/23 02:23
NEAR
NEAR$2.965-5.51%
1
1$0.009059-20.77%
Humanity
H$0.05717-1.20%
Threshold
T$0.01543-5.22%
SUN
SUN$0.033539+17.56%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01203-10.08%

SUN crypto surges higher as Justin Sun pledges perpetual buybacks – raising a fresh question: can momentum hold above $0.3 and push toward new cycle highs?

Sun Token (SUN), the governance coin of TRON’s DeFi hub SUN.io, surged on Sept. 22, after founder Justin Sun confirmed that revenue from a new perpetual exchange will be used to buy back the token.

SUN traded between $0.034 and $0.035 over the past day, with 24-hour volume near $950M and a market capitalization of around $656M. The session’s range extended from $0.0258 to $0.0412, marking a gain of more than +22%.

(Source: Coinmarketcap)

The move followed the official launch of SunPerp, a TRON-based perpetuals DEX that promoted “the lowest trading fees in the market” and emphasized its revenue-to-buyback model.

A press release on Monday said: “The $SUN token will be further empowered, with SunPerp’s revenue used to buy back $SUN to strengthen its value and stability.”

The structure means every dollar of exchange revenue will be directed toward purchasing SUN on the open market, effectively tying token demand to trading activity. 

According to Justin Sun’s X post, SunPerp will allocate 100% of protocol income to buybacks to reduce circulating supply and reinforce value capture within the SUN.io ecosystem.

Can SUN Maintain Momentum Above $0.03 After the Liquidation Spike?

According to Coinglass data, the SUN token has faced a sharp wave of liquidations over the past few days, with both long and short positions hit.

(Source: Coinglass)

As the token pushed past $0.03, it saw its strongest rally in months, and liquidations surged above $1.5M. 

Although there had been little activity in previous sessions, the breakout prompted a series of short squeezes and long wipeouts.

As leveraged trades continue to unwind, the move highlights the increasing volatility in SUN. 

The $0.03 level will be a crucial indicator of whether the token can maintain momentum or reverse recent gains.

According to DeFiLlama, Sun’s total value locked (TVL) is $986.5M as of September 22.

(Source: DefiLlama)

That figure is far below the $2.5Bn peak in 2021-2022, but above the 2023 low of under $500M. 

Despite less market activity than previous highs, TVL has maintained a stable user base over the past year, circling the $1Bn mark with few fluctuations.

Sun still plays a significant role in DeFi even though it has lost much of its previous dominance.

Read More: Will TradFi Kill BTC USD Volatility? Lessons From Forex?

SUN Price Prediction: What Does the Surge in Trading Volume Mean for SUN’s Price Action?

Sun (SUN USDT) has made a significant recovery on the 4-hour chart, after a period of weak performance that started in late August. 

(Source: SUN USDT, TradingView)

After weeks of trading under $0.02, the token burst into action on September 18, pushing through key moving averages and drawing new interest from traders.

The breakout lifted SUN above the 50- and 100-period exponential moving averages ($0.02448 and $0.02661), turning them into short-term support. 

Prices then surged past $0.04 before settling near $0.034 at the time of writing. Trading volume jumped to more than $161M, a sharp rise highlighting renewed speculative activity.

The rally has come with volatility. Candles show long wicks on both sides, indicating heavy buying and quick profit-taking. 

Immediate support sits near $0.03, which buyers defended during the last pullback. If that floor holds, bulls may push for another test of $0.04.

Still, the sharp climb also raises caution. The rejection above $0.04 shows that profit-taking is already in play. A drop below $0.03 could see SUN sliding back toward the $0.026-$0.028 zone, where the moving averages cluster.

For now, momentum favors the bulls. The key question is whether SUN can hold above $0.03 in the coming sessions, or if volatility sends the token into another round of correction.

EXPLORE: Best New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in 2025

The post Can SUN Price Hit $0.01? Sun Token Shows No Signs of Slowing Down? appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?

Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?

HYPE, the native token for Hyperliquid (a decentralized trading platform that aims at providing better trading executions through high speed and deep liquidity for traders), is currently under fire as the token is facing serious selling pressure from major whales and backlash from analysts. According to research published by Arthur Hayes’s family office fund, Maelstrom […]
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.9-7.33%
Movement
MOVE$0.1151-10.42%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.117986-9.33%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/23 04:00
Share
Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003

Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003

Today, early investors are turning their attention to Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Trading under $0.003, this Layer-2 meme-native token is being […] The post Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003 appeared first on Coindoo.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01206-9.86%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4544-12.41%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000964-8.19%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/23 03:51
Share
Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam

Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam

The post Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Online gaming storefront Steam unknowingly hosted crypto malware through one of its games. “Block Blasters,” the fake game in question, enabled at least $150,000 in token thefts. Steam removed this game after popular crypto sleuths amplified news of the hack. Still, the incident represents a major security breach for this venerable software platform. Steam Hosted Crypto Malware Part of the ongoing crypto crime wave has involved increasingly sophisticated malware operations, which use new vectors to steal tokens. Sponsored Sponsored Nonetheless, this newest scamming method is particularly unsettling. Steam is the gold standard for online gaming storefronts, and it directly hosted crypto malware: You clowns allow malware on your platform that has resulted in $150K+ stolen from victims (fake game has been available to download for more than a month) pic.twitter.com/886rO1PbDP — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) September 21, 2025 Specifically, Steam hosted sales of “Block Blasters,” a fake game containing dangerous malware. For over one month, this game was live, running secret executables that would target players’ wallets. In this way, it stole at least $150,000 in various cryptoassets, but the total theft quantity may be much higher. Cracking The Case ZachXBT, a famous crypto sleuth, didn’t necessarily spearhead this malware investigation, but he used his large platform to alert Steam. To its credit, the platform quickly removed the game after his notification. Nonetheless, it never should’ve survived on the storefront for several weeks. The investigators who unraveled this scheme uncovered several disturbing trends. First of all, the malware itself showed telltale fingerprints of AI-generated code, which allowed white hats to dissect it comprehensively. This may explain how they were able to confront the hackers directly. Essentially, this Steam crypto malware investigation began after a terminally ill cancer patient was defrauded of $32,000. The criminals showed zero remorse when confronted, claiming that the…
Threshold
T$0.01544-5.21%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003561+1.42%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08478-4.09%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 04:44
Share

Trending News

More

Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?

Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003

Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam

consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

Sonic Holders Accumulate Millions as Price Tests Key Levels