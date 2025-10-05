ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
For years, names like Polygon (MATIC) and XRP have dominated headlines. They are still strong projects with real traction. But […] The post Can Tapzi Outpace Polygon & XRP in 2025? Analysts Rank Best Coins to Invest In for October appeared first on Coindoo.For years, names like Polygon (MATIC) and XRP have dominated headlines. They are still strong projects with real traction. But […] The post Can Tapzi Outpace Polygon & XRP in 2025? Analysts Rank Best Coins to Invest In for October appeared first on Coindoo.

Can Tapzi Outpace Polygon & XRP in 2025? Analysts Rank Best Coins to Invest In for October

By: Coindoo
2025/10/05 18:53
XRP
XRP$2.2731-5.63%
Wink
LIKE$0.004742-5.34%
RealLink
REAL$0.06837-4.64%

For years, names like Polygon (MATIC) and XRP have dominated headlines. They are still strong projects with real traction. But in 2025, a new player is stealing the spotlight — Tapzi (TAPZI).

This is not just another meme coin. Tapzi is one of the best coins to invest in for 2025, a GameFi project built on skill, not luck. It is combining simple gameplay with blockchain rewards, and analysts are already calling it one of the top coins to watch.

Let’s break down why Tapzi could outpace Polygon and XRP this year.

Tapzi (TAPZI): The New GameFi Hero – Best Coin To Buy Today

Now let’s talk about the real star. Tapzi (TAPZI) is not just another presale. It’s a skill-to-earn GameFi platform where players win tokens by competing in classic games like Tic Tac Toe, Chess, and Rock-Paper-Scissors.

No luck. No bots. No complicated onboarding. Just simple gameplay where skill decides the winner.

  • Current presale price: $0.0035.
  • Next stage price: $0.0045.
  • Listing price: $0.01.
  • Tokens sold: over 58.7 million.

That means investors entering now could see 3x gains before the token even hits exchanges. Add long-term adoption and GameFi growth, and the upside could be far bigger. Some analysts even whisper about 1000x potential.

Trust and Transparency

Tapzi is not cutting corners when it comes to investor trust. Its smart contracts have been audited by Coinsult and SolidProof, both giving it a strong 90+ security score. The team is also fully verified under SolidProof’s Gold Tier KYC, proving legitimacy behind the project. On top of that, Tapzi is undergoing an ongoing CertiK audit—one of the toughest in the industry. This level of transparency is extremely rare for a presale, especially when most meme tokens skip proper audits altogether. Tapzi is clearly positioning itself as a serious GameFi contender, not just another hype coin.

Why Tapzi Exists

Most earlier GameFi tokens collapsed because they relied on luck-based rewards, inflationary tokenomics, and were overrun by bots. Tapzi changes that with a skill-based reward system, player-funded prize pools, and smooth onboarding that makes it easy for anyone to join. With anti-bot protections in place, Tapzi ensures fair play and lasting value. It’s not just another token—it’s a complete gaming platform with real gameplay.

Polygon (MATIC): The Scaling King

Polygon has always been known as Ethereum’s helper. It makes transactions faster and cheaper. For years, it has powered NFTs, DeFi, and dApps.

  • Current price: around $0.75–$0.85.
  • Market cap: roughly $7–8 billion.
  • Goal: scale Ethereum and keep it affordable.

Polygon is not a new story. It has partnerships with Disney, Reddit, and Starbucks. Big names are already using it.

But here’s the issue. Growth is slowing. Transaction numbers are steady, not exploding. And competition is fierce. Other blockchains like Arbitrum and Optimism are fighting for the same space.

So while Polygon is a solid long-term hold, it may not give those explosive 100x or 1000x returns anymore.

Ripple (XRP): The Payments Giant With Legal Drama

XRP is another big name. It powers RippleNet, which focuses on cross-border payments. The dream? Replace slow, expensive SWIFT transactions with near-instant blockchain transfers.

  • Current price: around $0.55–$0.60.
  • Circulating supply: 59.8 billion tokens.
  • Market cap at $1: ~$59 billion.

For XRP to hit $5, its market cap would need to climb close to $300 billion. For $15, almost $900 billion. That’s possible only if banks, governments, and institutions fully adopt it.

The problem is clear. Adoption is slow. Regulatory issues in the U.S. have dragged on for years. While XRP may hit $5 in a bull run, $15 is a huge mountain to climb.

XRP is safer than many coins. But safe usually means lower returns compared to new projects like Tapzi.

Tapzi vs Polygon: Adoption Race

Polygon already has adoption. Starbucks and Reddit use it. But adoption growth is flattening. It’s a blue-chip altcoin, not a moonshot anymore.

Tapzi is in the early adoption phase. Presale is filling fast. Media outlets are starting to cover it. Once gameplay goes live, Tapzi will have both investors and gamers driving demand.

This is where Tapzi shines. Polygon offers steady growth. Tapzi offers early explosive growth potential.

Tapzi vs XRP: Risk vs Reward

XRP is steady but slow. It might reach $5 in the next bull run. That’s about a 9x from current levels.

Tapzi, however, starts at $0.0035. Even just reaching $1 would be a 285x return. At $5, that’s over 1400x.

The risk is higher with Tapzi, but so is the reward. That’s why many investors are splitting portfolios: XRP for stability, Tapzi for moonshot potential.

Analyst Buzz: Why Tapzi Is Gaining

When comparing numbers, Tapzi is quietly pulling ahead of giants. Polygon trades around $0.62 with a market cap of nearly $6 billion, but its growth rate has slowed, with less than 10% gains in the past month. XRP, priced at about $2.95, commands a market cap above $160 billion, yet analysts note its short-term upside is capped unless adoption spikes. Tapzi, meanwhile, is in presale at just $0.0035, with over 58.7 million tokens sold and stage prices climbing toward $0.0045.

That’s already showing a 28% gain for early buyers, with listing expected at $0.01 — nearly a 3x return baked in before exchange trading. What makes Tapzi stand out is its tokenomics: scarcity, vesting, and GameFi utility. While XRP and Polygon are battling resistance levels, Tapzi is in pure accumulation mode, drawing smart capital chasing asymmetric upside. It’s why analysts argue that Tapzi is one of the best coins to invest in this quarter.

Weekly Outlook: Short-Term Play

For short-term traders, numbers tell the story.

  • XRP’s key support sits at $2.75, with targets of $4.50 if momentum builds.
  • Polygon’s breakout zone is around $1.05.
  • Tapzi is sitting at $0.0035, moving to $0.0045 in the next stage. That’s almost a 30% gain in days, before listing at $0.01 for a near 3x.

That means short-term traders could see bigger returns with Tapzi than both XRP and Polygon combined.

Why Tapzi Could Outpace Both in 2025

Polygon is strong. XRP is established. But both are big-cap coins. Their growth curves are slower.

Tapzi (TAPZI) is early, cheap, and disruptive. It solves problems in GameFi, offers skill-based rewards, and is backed by trust layers like audits and KYC. It has the potential to create mass adoption in gaming and investing.

That’s why many analysts are calling Tapzi (TAPZI) the best crypto coin to buy now. It sits at the sweet spot: low entry price, high growth potential, and real-world utility.

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Why Tapzi Beats Polygon and XRP for 1000x Returns

Polygon (MATIC) remains a safe choice with steady growth, and XRP continues to show resilience with adoption potential despite regulatory hurdles. But when it comes to the best crypto to buy in 2025, Tapzi (TAPZI) stands out as the true game-changer. Its early presale entry, skill-based GameFi utility, and transparent audits position it for explosive growth far beyond the typical meme-token cycle.

While Polygon and XRP may deliver gradual returns, Tapzi offers the chance for life-changing upside, especially as it nears exchange listings with 1000x potential on the horizon. The real question for investors isn’t whether Tapzi (TAPZI) will rise — it’s how fast. And right now, before presale closes, it looks like the smartest entry point.

Join Tapzi’s official $500,000 community giveaway and compete across nine prize categories. The platform is rewarding early adopters with $TAPZI tokens. Participate here: https://tapzi.io/giveaway-500

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Can Tapzi Outpace Polygon & XRP in 2025? Analysts Rank Best Coins to Invest In for October appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

Singapore, Singapore, 18th September 2025, Chainwire
FUND
FUND$0.01374--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 14:10
Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

The post Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hoskinson confirmed for Senate roundtable on U.S. crypto regulation and market structure. Key topics include SEC vs CFTC oversight split, DeFi regulation, and securities rules. Critics call the roundtable slow, citing Trump’s 2025 executive order as faster. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has confirmed that he will attend the Senate Banking Committee roundtable on crypto market structure legislation.  Hoskinson left a hint about his attendance on X while highlighting Journalist Eleanor Terrett’s latest post about the event. Crypto insiders will meet with government officials Terrett shared information gathered from some invitees to the event, noting that a group of leaders from several major cryptocurrency establishments would attend the event. According to Terrett, the group will meet with the Senate Banking Committee leadership in a roundtable to continue talks on market structure regulation. Meanwhile, Terrett noted that the meeting will be held on Thursday, September 18, following an industry review of the committee’s latest approach to distinguishing securities from commodities, DeFi treatment, and other key issues, which has lasted over one week.  Related: Senate Draft Bill Gains Experts’ Praise for Strongest Developer Protections in Crypto Law Notably, the upcoming roundtable between US legislators and crypto industry leaders is a continuation of the process of regularising cryptocurrency regulation in the United States. It is part of the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to provide clarity in the US cryptocurrency ecosystem, which many crypto supporters consider a necessity for the digital asset industry. Despite the ongoing process, some crypto users are unsatisfied with how the US government is handling the issue, particularly the level of bureaucracy involved in creating a lasting cryptocurrency regulatory framework. One such user criticized the process, describing it as a “masterclass in bureaucratic foot-dragging.” According to the critic, America is losing ground to nations already leading in blockchain innovation. He cited…
Union
U$0.006663-10.05%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.224-8.17%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000699-9.33%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:37
Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Bitcoin
BTC$104,177.91-3.72%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000443-10.19%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 03:11

Trending News

More

iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Breaking: CME Group Unveils Solana and XRP Options

Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,000.00
$104,000.00$104,000.00

-1.65%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,510.00
$3,510.00$3,510.00

-2.20%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.29
$161.29$161.29

-3.26%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2731
$2.2731$2.2731

-2.31%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16518
$0.16518$0.16518

-1.06%