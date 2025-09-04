Can The Music Industry Grow From The Drake/UMG Saga?

Drake’s lawsuit was written off by many as his inability to handle the fallout of a rap battle he initiated, but could it be catalyst for long overdue change in the industry? Getty Images

Many music fans dismissed Drake’s lawsuit as an inability to handle the fallout of a rap battle he initiated – but his claims go far beyond defamation. This dispute isn’t just about clout. It’s an opportunity to rethink who controls access, visibility, and narrative power in the streaming era. And for independent artists, the outcome could shape the future of fair competition in music.

Beyond the “Headlines”: Reforming the Law

Beyond the headlines, Drake’s lawsuit could catalyze overdue legal scrutiny of digital-era misconduct, from streaming fraud and bot-driven royalties to modern payola practices hidden behind algorithmic promotion. If streaming manipulation is deemed a potential RICO violation, it could open the door to novel legal claims by artists who believe they’ve been suppressed, making this case one to watch closely.

Drake’s case is not the only example of industry probes on the issues of the new age of streaming. In September 2024, the Department of Justice announced its arrest of musician Michael Smith in the first-ever criminal case involving artificially inflated music streaming – a fringe actor who used A.I. to generate songs and bots to inflate royalties, earning over $10 million. Smith allegedly used artificial intelligence to create songs and then employed automated bots to stream these tracks, generating over $10 million in royalties. He faces trial on the grounds of wire fraud and money laundering.

The artificial inflation of music streams is a deep-seated issue across the music industry, extending far deeper than the Drake case. NurPhoto via Getty Images

While Smith’s case involves fraud at the individual level as opposed to practices of big labels, it is equally vital in the regulation of the new frontier of digital music. Taken together, these cases highlight the regulatory vacuum in streaming and may help shape the first real precedents for digital-era enforcement.

If the court entertains Drake’s allegations in full, the resulting legal framework could empower independent artists to:

Investigate and challenge artificially inflated streams that distort fair competition.

Demand more transparency from DSPs and labels regarding playlist inclusion and algorithmic promotions.

Hold platforms and major labels accountable for suppression tactics that disadvantage independent musicians.

Drake’s lawsuit doesn’t explicitly challenge industry consolidation, but its subtext raises real questions about how much power is concentrated in the hands of a few global players. Given the DOJ’s increasing interest in platform dominance across sectors, it wouldn’t be surprising to see scrutiny extend to major labels, especially if suppression claims become more widespread.

Creating Fairness in a “GREEDY” System:

Gone are the days of iTunes downloads. With artists now relying on streaming metrics, the industry must demand more transparency from DSPs and labels. Getty Images

Fixing this imbalance will require coordinated action from independent artists, managers, and legal advocates alike, including calls for:

Stronger audit rights in contracts to allow artists and labels to verify streaming data.

Greater transparency in algorithmic recommendations.

A legal framework for challenging algorithmic suppression, enabling artists to fight back.

Legislative or industry-led oversight mechanisms to prevent DSPs from favoring major-label-backed tracks over independent releases through undisclosed deals.

Drake’s case could help define how DSPs and major labels interact with artists going forward and whether independent creators can expect fairer treatment in the digital age. While the outcome remains unknown, there are a few steps these artists can take to protect themselves:

Monitor streaming data closely: Use analytics tools like Spotify for Artists, Chartmetric, and third-party verification services to track irregularities.

Use analytics tools like Spotify for Artists, Chartmetric, and third-party verification services to track irregularities. Negotiate contractual transparency: When signing with distributors, labels, or marketing agencies, demand clear audit rights and accountability measures.

When signing with distributors, labels, or marketing agencies, demand clear audit rights and accountability measures. Leverage legal counsel early: Before agreeing to any streaming promotion services or playlist pitching deals, consult a knowledgeable music attorney to ensure transparency and fairness.

Before agreeing to any streaming promotion services or playlist pitching deals, consult a knowledgeable music attorney to ensure transparency and fairness. Advocate for policy changes: Join industry organizations pushing for more equitable streaming policies, such as algorithmic transparency.

Drake may have taken a loss in the rap battle, but in taking the fight to court, he may help win the war for artist accountability.

Legal Entertainment has reached out to representation for comment, and will update this story as necessary.