Can Tokenization Solve Canada’s Junior Mining Foreign Investment Problem?

By: Hackernoon
2025/08/21 22:34

Using tokenized funds to attract younger investors and simplify cross-border access

Canada maintains its position as a global mining finance powerhouse, with the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange hosting approximately 40% of the world's publicly listed mining companies. According to TMX Group, which operates both exchanges, approximately 40% of all TSX/TSXV trading originates outside Canada, highlighting how foreign capital has traditionally fueled the sector's growth.

Yet the junior mining sector, which has discovered approximately 70% of the world's mineral deposits since 2000 according to industry veteran Jacques Bonneau, finds itself caught between two challenges. Traditional foreign investors face increasing regulatory hurdles accessing Canadian markets, while a new generation of potential investors remains focused on technology and cryptocurrency rather than mineral exploration.

The impact is visible in the numbers. While TMX data shows Canadian exchanges handled 1,242 mining financing transactions worth $10.4 billion in 2024, maintaining their position as global leaders by transaction count, industry observers note that capital increasingly flows to established producers rather than early-stage explorers. This comes as new regulatory barriers and market structure changes make it harder for foreign investors to participate, just when the sector most needs to attract fresh sources of capital from younger investors who have so far overlooked mining in favor of digital assets.

Three Key Barriers to Foreign Investment in Canadian Junior Mining

Tighter National Security Reviews

Canada's Investment Canada Act, the federal law governing foreign investment reviews, has become significantly more restrictive. On November 2, 2022, the government ordered three Chinese companies (Sinomine Hong Kong, Chengze Lithium International, and Zangge Mining) to sell their stakes in Canadian lithium companies on national security grounds.

Parliament strengthened these powers in March 2024 with Bill C-34, the National Security Review of Investments Modernization Act. The new law requires mandatory pre-implementation filings for investments in sensitive sectors including critical minerals, allows for stronger interim conditions, and imposes higher penalties for violations. The result is greater scrutiny and uncertainty for strategic mining investments.

European Sustainability Regulations

Many international investors access Canadian markets through European funds subject to the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation. In June 2024, Europe's three financial supervisory authorities recommended replacing the current "Article 8/9" classification system with clearer "sustainable" and "transition" product categories, along with new sustainability indicators.

These evolving requirements raise the bar for disclosure and classification, potentially excluding many junior mining companies from funds marketed as environmentally or socially responsible investments. Early-stage mining operations can still qualify, but meeting the thresholds has become more challenging.

Domestic Market Structure Concerns

Industry groups like Save Canadian Mining have raised concerns about market structure, particularly regarding the 2012 removal of the "tick test" rule for short selling on thinly traded TSX Venture stocks. In June 2025, the Ontario Securities Commission proposed new rules to restrict short selling ahead of public offerings and private placements, responding to what it described as concerns that "short selling in connection with prospectus offerings and private placements makes pricing and completing offerings more difficult." The proposal follows years of complaints from Bay Street about what regulators have acknowledged as potentially "abusive short selling," particularly affecting thinly traded junior mining stocks. These market structure concerns can discourage conservative investors from participating.

Additionally, private placements, which junior miners rely on heavily for financing, face a mandatory "four months plus a day" resale restriction under Canada's National Instrument 45-102. The exchange can impose additional holding periods. These restrictions create uncertainty for institutional investors who need clear exit strategies.

Adding to the complexity, British Columbia introduced the Mineral Claims Consultation Framework on March 26, 2025, following a 2023 court decision that staking claims can trigger a duty to consult First Nations. The new system replaces online "click-to-stake" with a requirement for applications and consultations before registration, adding time and complexity that investors must factor into their planning.

Can Tokenization Bridge Two Worlds?

A potential solution is emerging through tokenized funds that could address both challenges: easing access for traditional foreign investors while potentially attracting younger investors who have gravitated toward technology and cryptocurrency over mining stocks.

It's important to clarify that tokenized funds are not cryptocurrency speculation. These are conventional, regulated investment funds whose shares are recorded on blockchain technology while maintaining traditional custody arrangements, transfer agents, and know-your-customer procedures. The technology simply makes distribution more efficient by enabling easier cross-border subscriptions, automated compliance, and faster transfers, all within existing securities law frameworks.

For traditional foreign investors, tokenization solves practical problems. Rather than navigating Canada's complex regulatory landscape directly, they can invest through tokenized feeder funds domiciled in their home jurisdictions that aggregate demand and purchase Canadian mining equities through traditional exchanges.

For younger investors comfortable with digital assets, tokenized funds offer a familiar technological interface to access an sector they have largely ignored. Tokenized funds could provide a bridge, packaging traditional mining investments in a modern technological wrapper that resonates with digital-native investors.

Major financial institutions are already deploying this technology at scale. BlackRock launched its USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund in March 2024, which surpassed $1 billion in assets under management by March 13, 2025, with transfer agency services provided by an SEC-registered firm. UBS Asset Management introduced "uMINT," a tokenized U.S. dollar money market fund in Singapore on November 1, 2024, distributed through a licensed partner as part of Singapore's Project Guardian initiative on tokenized funds. Franklin Templeton enabled peer-to-peer transfers for its OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund in April 2024, demonstrating how share transfers can be automated while remaining within regulatory boundaries.

For Canadian mining, this technology offers a bridge. Rather than requiring a German ESG fund, a Singapore family office, or a U.S. institution to purchase restricted TSX Venture securities directly, a tokenized feeder fund domiciled in their home jurisdiction can aggregate demand and invest in Canadian mining equities through traditional exchanges. Canadian securities rules still apply to the underlying positions, but investors experience faster onboarding, settlement, and the ability to transfer fund shares more efficiently.

What Tokenization Can and Cannot Achieve for Junior Mining in Canada

Tokenized funds can improve market access and infrastructure. Faster settlement, lower investment minimums, and enhanced data reporting can help ESG-focused investors better assess portfolios, particularly as European sustainability rules continue evolving.

However, this technology cannot bypass Canadian law. If a foreign fund accumulates a significant stake in a Canadian critical minerals company, Investment Canada Act review requirements still apply. Similarly, if a fund purchases shares through a private placement, the four-month-plus-one-day restriction under National Instrument 45-102 still applies to those shares within the fund, regardless of whether the fund's own units are tokenized.

The Path Forward

With national security reviews tightening, British Columbia's consultation requirements now embedded in the claims process, European ESG rules in transition, and ongoing concerns about market structure, foreign investors need smoother access routes to invest in Canada’s mining industry.

Tokenized fund infrastructure, already being scaled by BlackRock, UBS, and Franklin Templeton, provides a potential solution to both challenges. For foreign investors, it offers cleaner access paths. For younger, tech-savvy investors, it presents mining opportunities through a familiar digital framework.

The critical question is whether Canadian policymakers and exchanges will embrace this shift. This requires not only clarity on how the Investment Canada Act treats widely held foreign funds and ensuring predictable provincial processes, but also modernizing Canada's fragmented digital asset regulations. While Canada was among the first to regulate crypto trading and has approved crypto ETFs, it still lacks a unified federal framework for tokenized securities. Without clear rules for how tokenized fund shares are treated under securities law across provinces, the technology's potential to bridge traditional mining finance with digital-native investors remains constrained.

Without these adaptations, the next cycle's discovery capital may increasingly be organized in Singapore, New York, or Abu Dhabi, with Canada serving as a target market rather than the capital hub it has historically been. The technology exists not just to maintain Canada's position, but potentially to expand its investor base to include a generation that has so far overlooked mining. What remains to be seen is whether the regulatory framework will evolve to support it.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fed Governor Lisa Cook Under Fire: DOJ Official Urges Powell to Act

Fed Governor Lisa Cook Under Fire: DOJ Official Urges Powell to Act

BitcoinWorld Fed Governor Lisa Cook Under Fire: DOJ Official Urges Powell to Act In a development that has captured significant attention, a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) official has reportedly urged Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to dismiss Fed Governor Lisa Cook. This isn’t the first time Governor Cook has faced scrutiny. The call comes amidst a backdrop of previous allegations and demands from the Trump administration. Why is Fed Governor Lisa Cook Facing This Demand? The recent demand for the dismissal of Fed Governor Lisa Cook stems from a report by the Walter Bloomberg economic news account on X. This report highlights that the Trump administration had previously called upon the DOJ to investigate alleged mortgage fraud involving Governor Cook. Furthermore, former President Trump had also publicly called for her resignation. These are serious accusations that bring the conduct of a high-ranking financial official into question. The Federal Reserve, as a pillar of economic stability, operates under intense public and governmental oversight. The Allegations Against Fed Governor Lisa Cook While specific details of the alleged mortgage fraud are not widely publicized in this particular report, the repeated calls for investigation and resignation suggest a persistent concern. Such allegations, regardless of their veracity, can cast a shadow over an official’s credibility and the institution they represent. The Trump administration initially sought a DOJ investigation into alleged mortgage fraud. Former President Trump explicitly called for Governor Cook’s resignation. The latest report indicates a current DOJ official is urging her dismissal by Chairman Powell. What Does This Mean for the Federal Reserve? The Federal Reserve operates with a significant degree of independence to ensure its monetary policy decisions are not swayed by political pressures. However, calls for the dismissal of a high-profile figure like Fed Governor Lisa Cook from within the government can create significant internal and external challenges. Chairman Powell now faces a delicate situation. He must balance the need for accountability with the imperative to protect the Fed’s autonomy and stability. Any decision regarding Governor Cook’s tenure would be closely watched by financial markets and the public alike. The Role of a Fed Governor A Federal Reserve Governor plays a crucial role in shaping the nation’s monetary policy. They participate in the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which sets interest rates and guides the economy. Their decisions impact everything from inflation and employment to borrowing costs for businesses and consumers. Therefore, questions about the integrity or conduct of a Fed Governor Lisa Cook are not merely political squabbles; they touch upon the very foundations of economic governance. What Happens Next for Fed Governor Lisa Cook? The immediate future regarding Fed Governor Lisa Cook remains uncertain. Chairman Powell’s response to this urgent call will be pivotal. He could choose to: Defend Governor Cook, citing a lack of substantiated evidence or the Fed’s independence. Initiate an internal review or cooperate with any ongoing external investigations. Take disciplinary action, including dismissal, if warranted by evidence. The situation highlights the complex interplay between government oversight, political demands, and the independent functioning of crucial financial institutions. Summary: A Critical Juncture for the Fed The renewed call from a U.S. DOJ official for Chairman Jerome Powell to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook injects a significant element of controversy into the Federal Reserve’s operations. Building on past allegations from the Trump administration, this situation underscores the intense scrutiny faced by top financial officials. The outcome will not only determine Governor Cook’s future but also test the Fed’s independence and its leadership’s ability to navigate high-stakes political pressure while maintaining public trust. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: Who is Fed Governor Lisa Cook? A1: Lisa Cook is a current member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, appointed to a 14-year term. She plays a key role in setting U.S. monetary policy. Q2: What are the allegations against Fed Governor Lisa Cook? A2: The allegations primarily involve claims of mortgage fraud, which were first raised by the Trump administration. The recent report indicates a DOJ official is urging her dismissal based on these past concerns. Q3: Can the DOJ force Jerome Powell to fire a Fed Governor? A3: No, the DOJ cannot directly force the Federal Reserve Chairman to fire a Governor. However, a DOJ investigation or official recommendation would put significant pressure on Chairman Powell to address the concerns. Q4: What is the role of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors? A4: The Board of Governors oversees the Federal Reserve System, guides monetary policy, supervises banks, and maintains financial stability. Governors participate in the FOMC, which makes decisions on interest rates and other monetary tools. Q5: How does this situation impact the Federal Reserve’s independence? A5: Such calls for dismissal, especially from government officials, can challenge the perception of the Fed’s independence. Chairman Powell’s handling of the situation will be crucial in demonstrating the Fed’s ability to make decisions free from undue political influence. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to keep others informed about the ongoing developments concerning Fed Governor Lisa Cook and the Federal Reserve! To learn more about the latest financial markets trends, explore our article on key developments shaping economic stability. This post Fed Governor Lisa Cook Under Fire: DOJ Official Urges Powell to Act first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01585-1.79%
U
U$0.0148-17.31%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.395-5.51%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 00:00
Share
Market Shifts: Altcoins Surge as Bitcoin Slows

Market Shifts: Altcoins Surge as Bitcoin Slows

Altcoins, including Chainlink, BNB, and Ethereum, are posting strong gains as Bitcoin’s momentum slows, hinting at a potential shift in the crypto market. L’article Market Shifts: Altcoins Surge as Bitcoin Slows est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Binance Coin
BNB$841.94-0.48%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02753+2.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 00:05
Share
Bitcoin’s Price Teeters Around $114K Amid US-EU Trade Deal Indifference

Bitcoin’s Price Teeters Around $114K Amid US-EU Trade Deal Indifference

In the ever-evolving landscape of digital currencies, Bitcoin recently experienced a notable fluctuation, with its price narrowly focusing around $11,400. Despite significant geopolitical events such as the new trade agreement between the United States and the European Union, the cryptocurrency market has demonstrated a surprising level of resilience, maintaining its trajectory irrespective of external economic [...]
Everscale
EVER$0.00736+0.68%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12505-1.34%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/22 00:01
Share

Trending News

More

Fed Governor Lisa Cook Under Fire: DOJ Official Urges Powell to Act

Market Shifts: Altcoins Surge as Bitcoin Slows

Bitcoin’s Price Teeters Around $114K Amid US-EU Trade Deal Indifference

US OCC drops consent order against Anchorage Digital amid regulatory shift

Foundry USA and AntPool currently control over 51% of Bitcoin's global hashrate