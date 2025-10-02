Can VivoPower’s Strategy Signal a Shift in Corporate Crypto Adoption?

In a significant financial development, VivoPower, listed on Nasdaq, has introduced an equity issue priced at $6.05 per share, aiming to generate $19 million. This price exceeds the present market value, reflecting strong investor interest and is intended to boost liquidity for future XRP coin purchases, establishing the cryptocurrency as a treasury asset.

