In a significant financial development, VivoPower, listed on Nasdaq, has introduced an equity issue priced at $6.05 per share, aiming to generate $19 million. This price exceeds the present market value, reflecting strong investor interest and is intended to boost liquidity for future XRP coin purchases, establishing the cryptocurrency as a treasury asset.
Continue Reading:Can VivoPower’s Strategy Signal a Shift in Corporate Crypto Adoption?
Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/can-vivopowers-strategy-signal-a-shift-in-corporate-crypto-adoption