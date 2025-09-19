Can XRP Repeat Its 300% Surge and Reach $5? Analysts Weigh In

One of the most notable outcomes of the bull run has been the 300% price increase of XRP this year. Investors are wondering if XRP may reach $5 in 2025, given the pace driven by ecosystem improvements, institutional interest, and legal clarity. Numerous analysts hold this view, pointing to significant demand stimulants such as the impending approval of the XRP ETF and the introduction of XRP options on CME.

Beyond conjecture, the fundamentals of XRPL are more solid than ever. In just a few months, the network’s TVL increased from $20 million to over $100 million, and cross-chain DeFi applications are becoming more accessible because to EVM compatibility. XRPL is changing into a center for liquidity and intelligent financial solutions as a result of this innovation surge.

As the native DEX that XRPL has long required, DeXRP is becoming more and more popular. DeXRP is getting ready to launch as the focal point of XRPL’s new DeFi economy, having already generated over $6.6 million in presale and attracted over 9,500 investors.

What is DeXRP?

As the first decentralized exchange (DEX) based on XRPL, DeXRP is taking center stage as XRP continues to solidify its place in the global market. Massive expectation has been generated by the combination of DeXRP’s ambition for an advanced trading platform and XRPL’s established infrastructure, which is renowned for its quick transactions, cheap fees, and institutional-ready capabilities.

In contrast to a lot of speculative presales, DeXRP’s development shows both institutional interest and community-driven momentum. Its early achievement of the $6.4 million milestone demonstrates how rapidly investors are realizing its potential.

DeXRP Presale Success

More than 9,300 distinct wallets have already joined the DeXRP presale, indicating a high level of interest from around the world. A crucial aspect is highlighted by the volume and variety of participation: DeXRP is not merely a niche project; rather, it is emerging as a major force in the XRPL ecosystem.

DeXRP’s recent collaborations with WOW Earn and Micro3, as well as its sponsorship of the WOW Summit in Hong Kong, are also contributing factors to this uptick in investor confidence. These actions are blatant attempts to increase the company’s awareness among institutional players and crypto-native groups.

The Forbes article summed it up: DeXRP is embedding credibility where others chase hype, marking it as one of the most promising presales of 2025. The DeXRP Team has announced that the $DXP token will sell at $0.35, up from its current price of $0.14015. Users can purchase $DXP tokens using Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, XRP Ledger, Bitcoin, or USDT on networks that are compatible, in addition to using bank cards.

$DXP Utility

The platform will be powered by DeXRP’s native token, $DXP, which will align incentives for both traders and long-term holders by providing governance rights, staking chances, and lower trading fees. In order to provide early investors with special advantages prior to the listing, the team has verified that the token listing and platform launch are set for Q4 2025.

Every bull cycle has its own presales, and DeXRP is unmistakably filling that role on XRPL. The project has become one of the year’s most viral cryptocurrency debuts thanks to its first-mover advantage, savvy alliances, and record-breaking financing.

About

DeXRP is a next-generation Decentralised Exchange powered by XRPL that combines deep liquidity, ultra-low fees, and a dual-trading model to deliver an institutional-grade trading experience for everyone, from crypto newcomers to pro traders.

For the latest updates and investment opportunities, users can stay tuned to DeXRP’s official channels:

Website

Twitter

Telegram