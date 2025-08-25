Can You Spot The Next 20x Altcoin? Technical Analyst Compares Shiba Inu, XRP, and Unilabs Finance

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/25 00:40
Shiba Inu Main2 AD 4nXdRF7 BlnKr9j3KhP0OJsbXK22tlk8B1QO8ok1aigkK9z26L JyCCajtZu 3E3h1okp6TQqVRNp0Sv1mncHh 6kNtCLyR0GJWztAg00EeId xoVcicHe7F1uDnv7PcvUAK 3c37YmGsZDwWHNRl728?key=O28BnWbEpBbwFQ06A0TUOg

While Shiba Inu drives its meme coin narrative and XRP price benefits from institutional adoption, there is a new kid on the block  Unilabs Finance (UNIL)  that’s poised to become one of the top cryptocurrencies to invest in the next bull run. 

Experts believe that its unique blend of AI and DeFi functionality could make it a future 100x crypto contender.

Shiba Inu Battles Token Supply

The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) is $0.00001312, up by about 1.86% in the past day, its market value is also down by about 34.24% bringing its current figure to $7.73 billion. The bulls are keen to drive it to $0.000016, but the token’s quadrillion supply remains a major obstacle. 

Source: TradingView

Although Shibarium offers improved scaling, and token burns will accelerate deflation, volatility remains high. For the majority of investors, SHIB is among the best meme coins, yet it lacks the scalability and convenience to compete with top cryptocurrencies in 2025.

XRP Price Surges, But Unilabs’ AI & DeFi Utility Sets It Apart

XRP price has surged to $3.03, up 7.77% in the past day. Its $180.52 billion market cap places it among the top global assets, surpassing Pinduoduo, Deutsche Telekom, and CATL. Trading volume jumped 83.64% to $10.03 billion, reflecting strong market activity as reflected in the current XRP price.

AD 4nXcZUaEiyl9v5z3uKZeRmsW6C9yPkeG4q6X265M17Kdw3u4Hg6NX6bj8U7MRB3nTeFp Ygx J E0SUTvdsc p trCnzOX25EAWPTo8aGEya7eIqnCaaMubg1 L8EAhFNuiER9bpyZ1GOMq89SkLAqw?key=O28BnWbEpBbwFQ06A0TUOg

Source: TradingView

With talks of an XRP ETF, surging XRP price and expanded application in cross-border payments, XRP remains one of the best long-term crypto options. For many investors, the XRP price acts as both a confidence signal and a key driver of market sentiment. However, critics argue that its growth potential may be capped by the presence of newer, alternative crypto coins with products of AI-based innovation and diversified tokenomics.

Why Experts Are Watching Unilabs (UNIL)

Unilabs Finance is making a strong push to the watchlist of the best altcoins 2025. Its presale has already sold over 2.1 billion tokens for just $0.0108, and Stage 7 is already more than 43% subscribed. 

Unilabs creates AI-backed funds in Bitcoin, RWAs, mining, and high-growth AI baskets; it bridges the gap between DeFi and TradFi.

Why Unilabs stands out:

  • Assets Under Management of $30 million driving assets into its ecosystem.
  • AI-driven rotation strategies for maximum returns
  • Tokenized ROI, staking cryptocurrency returns, and NAV tracking
  • Web3 payment systems integrated into its pipeline
  • 50% monthly ecosystem growth, outperforming many of the leading cryptocurrencies

This diversified, AI-driven model is why analysts are labeling Unilabs not just another new altcoin to watch out for, but a project which could be leading the charge on the crypto bull run 2025.

Comparison Table: Unilabs vs Shiba Inu vs XRP

FeatureShiba Inu (SHIB)XRP (XRP)Unilabs Finance (UNIL)
Current Price$0.00001312$3.03 $0.0108 (Presale)
Market Cap / AUM$7.73B$180.52B$30M AUM with rapid inflows
Trading Volume (24h)$346.06M (↓34.24%)$10.03B (↑83.64%)Growing presale + institutional capital
UtilityMeme coin with Shibarium scalingCross-border payments, banksAI-driven DeFi, yield farming, tokenized ROI
Growth DriversBurns & retail hypeETF speculation & adoptionAI funds, staking, Web3 payments, dynamic rotation
Investor SentimentHigh volatility riskSolid but slower adoptionUndervalued crypto with 50% monthly growth

The Smart Money Shift: From Hype Tokens to Unilabs Finance

Shiba Inu and XRP are some of the top cryptocurrencies in terms of brand perception and liquidity, and the stability of the XRP price Yet, when it comes to undervalued crypto with tremendous growth potential, Unilabs Finance is stepping into the limelight.

With its AI-powered ecosystem, hybrid DeFi-TradFi model, and presale momentum, it has all the potential to be the next big crypto and even a 20x altcoin in 2025.

For crypto investors searching for the best crypto presale or crypto set to explode, Unilabs Finance checks all the boxes.

Discover the Unilabs Finance (UNIL) presale:

Buy Presale

Website

Telegram

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
