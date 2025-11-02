ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Canaan Inc. Halts ATM Sales After Raising $7.8 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zach Anderson Nov 01, 2025 10:43 Canaan Inc. updates its at-the-market offering, raising $7.8 million before pausing further sales through 2025, to focus on strategic growth and financial flexibility. Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), a recognized innovator in the crypto mining sector, has announced an update to its at-the-market (ATM) offering program, according to PR Newswire. The company has successfully raised approximately $7.8 million through this initiative before deciding to pause further sales for the remainder of 2025. ATM Program Details On October 24, 2025, Canaan Inc. renewed its ATM equity offering program following the expiration of the previous one. This renewal is part of the company’s strategy to expand its banking relationships and enhance its financial flexibility for future growth initiatives. The company managed to sell about 4.84 million American depositary shares (ADSs) at an average price of $1.61 per ADS. Strategic Pause in Sales Following the successful fundraising, Canaan has decided to halt any further ATM sales through 2025. The decision to resume active sales in 2026 will depend on various factors, including the company’s cash needs and prevailing market conditions. Financial Stability and Technological Advancements Canaan’s financial position remains robust, supported by ongoing business momentum. As of September 30, 2025, the company reported holding a cryptocurrency treasury comprising 1,582 bitcoins and 2,830 ETH. Moreover, on October 28, 2025, Canaan launched its latest bitcoin mining machine, the Avalon A16 series, which boasts advanced power efficiency and manufacturing quality. About Canaan Inc. Founded in 2013, Canaan Inc. specializes in ASIC high-performance computing chip design and production. The company is noted for its pioneering work in the crypto mining industry, having shipped the first batch of mining machines with ASIC technology under the Avalon brand. Canaan went public on the Nasdaq Global Market… The post Canaan Inc. Halts ATM Sales After Raising $7.8 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zach Anderson Nov 01, 2025 10:43 Canaan Inc. updates its at-the-market offering, raising $7.8 million before pausing further sales through 2025, to focus on strategic growth and financial flexibility. Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), a recognized innovator in the crypto mining sector, has announced an update to its at-the-market (ATM) offering program, according to PR Newswire. The company has successfully raised approximately $7.8 million through this initiative before deciding to pause further sales for the remainder of 2025. ATM Program Details On October 24, 2025, Canaan Inc. renewed its ATM equity offering program following the expiration of the previous one. This renewal is part of the company’s strategy to expand its banking relationships and enhance its financial flexibility for future growth initiatives. The company managed to sell about 4.84 million American depositary shares (ADSs) at an average price of $1.61 per ADS. Strategic Pause in Sales Following the successful fundraising, Canaan has decided to halt any further ATM sales through 2025. The decision to resume active sales in 2026 will depend on various factors, including the company’s cash needs and prevailing market conditions. Financial Stability and Technological Advancements Canaan’s financial position remains robust, supported by ongoing business momentum. As of September 30, 2025, the company reported holding a cryptocurrency treasury comprising 1,582 bitcoins and 2,830 ETH. Moreover, on October 28, 2025, Canaan launched its latest bitcoin mining machine, the Avalon A16 series, which boasts advanced power efficiency and manufacturing quality. About Canaan Inc. Founded in 2013, Canaan Inc. specializes in ASIC high-performance computing chip design and production. The company is noted for its pioneering work in the crypto mining industry, having shipped the first batch of mining machines with ASIC technology under the Avalon brand. Canaan went public on the Nasdaq Global Market…

Canaan Inc. Halts ATM Sales After Raising $7.8 Million

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/02 05:30
WorldAssets
INC$0.6165-4.09%
Particl
PART$0.3128+6.68%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12401+2.87%
4
4$0.06622+4.29%
Ethereum
ETH$3,549.38+0.97%


Zach Anderson
Nov 01, 2025 10:43

Canaan Inc. updates its at-the-market offering, raising $7.8 million before pausing further sales through 2025, to focus on strategic growth and financial flexibility.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), a recognized innovator in the crypto mining sector, has announced an update to its at-the-market (ATM) offering program, according to PR Newswire. The company has successfully raised approximately $7.8 million through this initiative before deciding to pause further sales for the remainder of 2025.

ATM Program Details

On October 24, 2025, Canaan Inc. renewed its ATM equity offering program following the expiration of the previous one. This renewal is part of the company’s strategy to expand its banking relationships and enhance its financial flexibility for future growth initiatives. The company managed to sell about 4.84 million American depositary shares (ADSs) at an average price of $1.61 per ADS.

Strategic Pause in Sales

Following the successful fundraising, Canaan has decided to halt any further ATM sales through 2025. The decision to resume active sales in 2026 will depend on various factors, including the company’s cash needs and prevailing market conditions.

Financial Stability and Technological Advancements

Canaan’s financial position remains robust, supported by ongoing business momentum. As of September 30, 2025, the company reported holding a cryptocurrency treasury comprising 1,582 bitcoins and 2,830 ETH. Moreover, on October 28, 2025, Canaan launched its latest bitcoin mining machine, the Avalon A16 series, which boasts advanced power efficiency and manufacturing quality.

About Canaan Inc.

Founded in 2013, Canaan Inc. specializes in ASIC high-performance computing chip design and production. The company is noted for its pioneering work in the crypto mining industry, having shipped the first batch of mining machines with ASIC technology under the Avalon brand. Canaan went public on the Nasdaq Global Market in 2019, further solidifying its position in the tech industry.

The update on Canaan’s ATM offering program underscores the company’s strategic approach to balancing immediate financial gains with long-term growth and innovation in the rapidly evolving crypto mining landscape.

Image source: Shutterstock

Source: https://blockchain.news/news/canaan-inc-halts-atm-sales-after-raising-7-8-million

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01285+1.10%
Union
U$0.006212+0.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004718-6.75%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1755-1.37%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00015171+6.48%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00

Trending News

More

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,908.02
$105,908.02$105,908.02

+0.81%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,549.38
$3,549.38$3,549.38

+0.84%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5421
$2.5421$2.5421

+0.51%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$167.09
$167.09$167.09

+0.48%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17958
$0.17958$0.17958

+0.19%