Canaan Technology produced 98 bitcoins in August, bringing its total reserves to 1,547.

PANews reported on September 9th that, according to PRNewswire , Canaan Inc. released its August Bitcoin mining results, reporting 98 bitcoins produced, a 10% month-over-month increase, and an increase in its Bitcoin reserves to 1,547 . By the end of August , the company's global deployed hashrate reached 8.6 exahashes per second (EH/s) , and the total hashrate is expected to exceed 10 EH/s once all equipment is fully installed. The company is expanding its mining operations in the United States, Southeast Asia, and Ethiopia, and has partnered with Bitfury and Luxor to boost ASIC mining machine sales and miner financing.

