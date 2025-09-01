Canada deficit surges by nearly $20 billion to all-time high of $21.16 billion in Q2

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/01 07:09
Chainbase
C$0,22492-0,30%
CROSS
CROSS$0,20692-4,13%
Everscale
EVER$0,00992-3,78%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000089+39,06%
Polytrade
TRADE$0,1322+1,88%

Canada’s trade imbalance blew wide open in the second quarter of 2025, ballooning by C$19.84 billion to hit a record C$21.16 billion, according to Statistics Canada.

That’s the largest current account deficit ever recorded. The plunge came as goods exports collapsed and foreign capital rushed out. The current account includes trade, cross-border services, investment income, and transfers, and right now, every piece is flashing red.

Exports of goods fell 13.1%, the steepest quarterly drop in years, dragging total export values to the lowest since 2021. Canada’s trade deficit in physical goods also hit a record C$19.60 billion.

The damage was mainly from a slump in shipments to the United States, Canada’s biggest trading partner and now its biggest problem.

Trump’s tariffs hammer exports, car shipments plunge

The economic hit came after U.S. President Donald Trump reimposed sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods, targeting steel, aluminum, and automobiles. That decision, announced in late Q1, began biting hard in Q2.

Canadian exports to the U.S. collapsed, dragging the broader export numbers with them. Total exports shrank by 7.5%, reversing earlier gains made in Q1. The hardest fall came from international sales of passenger cars and light trucks, which tanked by almost 25%.

The ripple effect hit GDP. The Canadian economy shrank 1.6% in the quarter on an annualized basis. That’s nearly three times worse than the 0.6% contraction economists were expecting in a Refinitiv poll.

This followed a 2% drop in the first quarter, meaning Canada has now posted two straight quarters of contraction, meeting the textbook definition of a recession.

Nathan Janzen, assistant chief economist at the Royal Bank of Canada, said the headline numbers were “obviously weaker than expected.” He blamed a “huge” drop in exports and a sharp decline in U.S. imports. “Trade-exposed sectors have weakened and business investment fell, largely as expected,” Janzen said, adding that “consumer spending was significantly firmer than expected.”

Carney ditches retaliation, rate cut expectations climb

Prime Minister Mark Carney, who took office in April, abandoned Canada’s retaliatory trade measures in June after months of failed talks with the Trump administration. The tariffs remain in place. Carney made the move to cool tensions, but it hasn’t improved trade flows so far.

During his campaign, he had promised to make Canada the most resilient G7 economy and cut dependence on the U.S. That promise now looks shaky. The economic pressure has also shifted to the Bank of Canada. Markets are now betting on a 55% chance of a rate cut at the next policy meeting on September 17.

TD Bank economist Rishi Sondhi said on Friday that “one [rate cut] taking place by year’s end is fully priced in.” The central bank has held rates steady this year, but worsening trade conditions and weak output figures may force its hand.

Meanwhile, money is fleeing the country. Canada is facing record net capital outflows as investors seek stability elsewhere. That adds more pain to an already fragile balance sheet and puts more downward pressure on the loonie.

Robert Asselin, chief executive of U15, a group of Canada’s top research universities, said the GDP hit should be seen as “short-term pain.” But he warned that Canada must stop relying on reactionary policy and instead invest in real capabilities.

“Canada must focus on building sovereign capabilities and do much better on the industrial policy front,” Asselin said. “We have strength in advanced research but it is not aligned with industry.”

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cronos and Pyth Network Pump Over 100% This Week, Is Cardano Next Or Maybe This Viral Altcoin?

Cronos and Pyth Network Pump Over 100% This Week, Is Cardano Next Or Maybe This Viral Altcoin?

Crypto never sleeps and neither do the pumps. This week, Cronos (CRO) and Pyth Network (PYTH) both surged more than 100%, putting them at the center of trader discussions. Naturally, attention is turning to Cardano (ADA) next. Could ADA finally deliver the breakout investors have been waiting for, or is the smarter bet a viral
Moonveil
MORE$0,10206-2,11%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,000634-11,91%
Cronos
CRO$0,27891-7,28%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/01 07:30
Share
Coinbase's latest financial report: 2024 annual revenue is nearly $6.6 billion, and Q4 achieved the largest quarterly revenue in three years

Coinbase's latest financial report: 2024 annual revenue is nearly $6.6 billion, and Q4 achieved the largest quarterly revenue in three years

The fourth quarter of 2024 achieved the largest quarterly revenue in nearly three years, with other transaction revenue of US$68 million in the fourth quarter, a 99% increase from the previous quarter, mainly due to the increase in Base&#39;s sorter revenue.
Share
PANews2025/02/14 15:24
Share
Don’t Miss Out: Morph Airdrop Rewards Now Available for Early Participants

Don’t Miss Out: Morph Airdrop Rewards Now Available for Early Participants

Ethereum-based blockchain Morph has officially launched its Morph Airdrop initiative, inviting users to participate in various ecosystem activities to earn rewards. By completing quests, referring new users, and engaging with the recently launched mainnet, participants can secure points that may lead to future token rewards. Consequently, this program aims to accelerate community growth and encourage […] The post Don’t Miss Out: Morph Airdrop Rewards Now Available for Early Participants appeared first on CoinChapter.
Threshold
T$0,01599-2,67%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01238-4,76%
Salamanca
DON$0,000458--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/01 07:15
Share

Trending News

More

Cronos and Pyth Network Pump Over 100% This Week, Is Cardano Next Or Maybe This Viral Altcoin?

Coinbase's latest financial report: 2024 annual revenue is nearly $6.6 billion, and Q4 achieved the largest quarterly revenue in three years

Don’t Miss Out: Morph Airdrop Rewards Now Available for Early Participants

Analysis: Focus on non-farm payroll and unemployment data this Friday. The current crypto market correction shows no signs of ending.

The WLFI project team is suspected of adding liquidity to WLFI on the Solana network in the early morning