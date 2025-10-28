ExchangeDEX+
Canada is preparing to introduce new stablecoin rules in its next federal budget on November 4, 2025. The initiative will bring about clarity to digital asset regulation, protect consumers, and join other international standards like the U.S. GENIUS Act. A Regulatory Gap & Its Implications To date, Canada has not had broad legislation directly applicable […]

Canada Prepares Stablecoin Regulations Ahead of November 2025 Federal Budget

By: Tronweekly
2025/10/28 16:30
Canada
  • Bank of Canada supports a unified national stablecoin framework.
  • Low public awareness: only 21% of Canadians know what stablecoins are.
  • Ottawa aims to prevent capital flight into U.S.-based digital tokens.
  • Regulations could mirror U.S. and EU standards for reserve-backed coins.

Canada is preparing to introduce new stablecoin rules in its next federal budget on November 4, 2025. The initiative will bring about clarity to digital asset regulation, protect consumers, and join other international standards like the U.S. GENIUS Act.

A Regulatory Gap & Its Implications

To date, Canada has not had broad legislation directly applicable to stablecoins. Regulators have at times treated tokens as derivatives or securities under disconnected provincial rules, but no consistent federal framework governs them.

That regulatory uncertainty is raising alarm bells. The Bank of Canada warns that without more transparent rules, the country could fall behind in payments technology and lose monetary policy control if huge sums flow into foreign stablecoins.

A survey of the public published by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC) makes the issue urgent: just 21 % of adults had a correct definition of stablecoins, and almost half of stablecoin consumers suffered negative experiences (hacks, fraud, etc.).

Also Read: Chicken Road Game Gambling in Canada: What Players Need to Know

Budget Announcement: What to Expect on November 4

Government officials indicate extensive discussions have been taking place with industry participants and regulators, so the addition of stablecoin regulations in the federal budget on 4 November is very likely.

They mainly discussed a rule for licensing issuers of fiat-backed stablecoins (particularly CAD-pegged or USD-pegged), Reserve-asset necessities (e.g., cash or high-quality security backing), Redemption rights, consumer-protection safeguards, and Coordination among federal and provincial regulators to prevent fragmentation.

If applied, the framework would align Canada’s regulation with U.S. standards under the GENIUS Act, which requires fully collateralized dollar-backed stablecoins with audits and anti-money-laundering regulation.

CanadaSource: Google Images

Strategic Risks for Canada

The policy change that recently occurred is more than simply a regulation and stems from deeper strategic interests. For starters, there has been a need to modernize payment systems since Canada’s current infrastructure is considered old-fashioned compared to the peer group; the Bank of Canada stresses that faster and cheaper cross-border payment facilities are essential.

 In addition, there are monetary-sovereignty threats with the warning that a greater dependence on foreign stablecoins may trigger capital outflows, which will lower demand for local bonds and reduce the policy scope of the BOC. Finally, the creation of a clear regulatory framework may promote the emergence of Canadian-dollar stablecoins and enhance local digital payment systems, decreasing reliance on U.S.-based tokens.

As the budget date emerges, stakeholders will pay close attention to the sentiment in Ottawa’s proposal and whether rules arrive via budget announcement or are pushed into separate legislation. The industry will look for clarification on reserve-standards, licensing, and protection of redemptions, while consumer-advocates will urge transparency and protection.

Canada has a chance to establish a home-grown stablecoin regime that complements innovation with protection and not get left behind in the global run towards digital-asset infrastructure.

Also Read: Best Bitcoin Casinos in Canada 2025: Top Canadian Crypto Casino Sites

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

