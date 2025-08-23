Canada Retaliatory Tariffs on U.S. Goods, Boosting Crypto Market

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 02:32
U
U$0.0167+14.77%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005676+8.54%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.961+6.76%
Movement
MOVE$0.1353+7.21%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022725+4.12%

Canada is on the path of removing retaliatory tariffs on United States goods to diffuse the tense trade situation between the two nations. The crypto market has shot up as Bitcoin and Ethereum recorded sharp gains.

Move Shows Softening Approach As Crypto Market Responds

A Bloomberg report revealed that the decision is anticipated to be announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney after cabinet meetings, proving a huge shift in Canadian tariff policy. The modification will eliminate a 25% tariff on several U.S. produced consumer items so long as they are within the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement (USMCA).

This is viewed as a symbolic move towards President Donald Trump who has persistently announced stronger trade measures against many countries. Meanwhile, investors have noticed the implication of this decision on the crypto market.

However, Ottawa is maintaining tariffs on U.S. steel, aluminum, and automobiles. The government of Canada is committed to keeping these duties as a means of protecting its home industries. Accordingly, the crypto market has already with notable price gains.

Officials familiar with the matter say Canada’s counter-tariff strategy will now stress the importance of preserving that agreement, while maintaining flexibility on politically sensitive sectors. Analysts believe the softer tone could indirectly influence investor confidence in the crypto market.

Carney previously threatened to escalate retaliation after the White House doubled tariffs on steel and aluminum, but ultimately refrained. Canada also did not adjust tariffs when the Trump administration increased duties on Canadian fentanyl-related exports.

Economists note that despite years of tariffs, Canada has avoided significant inflationary fallout. Statistics Canada reported consumer prices rose just 1.7% in July, below the Bank of Canada’s 2% inflation target.

Bitcoin and Ethereum Lead Strong Crypto Market Rally on Trade Optimism

Based on TradingView data, the expected decision has stirred optimism in financial markets, including the crypto market. The flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, grew 3% throughout the day and reached more than $115,900 after briefly dropping to around $112,000. The bounce is an indication of increasing demand in digital assets as a safe-haven asset. Over the past year, Bitcoin has gained more than 89%, with year-to-date gains above 24%, underscoring its strong performance within the crypto market.

Ethereum price outpaced Bitcoin with an even stronger move, jumping more than 9% to trade near $4,600. The asset’s explosive daily rally pushed monthly gains above 23% and yearly growth to more than 75 %. Its year-to-date climb now sits at nearly 39%, with long-term investors, like Tom Lee, seeing more than 1,000 % growth over five years.

Paul

Paul Adedoyin is a crypto journalist with 4+ years experience who provides timely news, in-depth research, and insightful content to inform and empower his audience. His works have been featured on sites such as CryptoMode, CryptoNewsFlash among others.
He holds a degree in Geophysics from OAU, Nigeria. When he’s not writing, he loves watching soccer and reading educative journals.
He can be reached via [email protected]

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/canada-retaliatory-tariffs-on-u-s-goods-boosting-crypto-market/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett

Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett

The post Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News If you’re searching for the best altcoin to buy now, three names keep popping up for very different reasons. Cardano is winning over long-term investors with steady development and smart funding moves. XRP is back in the game after clearing legal hurdles, and its charts are looking strong. But the real wildcard? Layer Brett—a meme coin with real utility that’s catching serious early attention. Cardano (ADA): Long-term structure keeps Cardano on best altcoin to buy now lists Cardano has been called a sleeping giant more times than most traders can count—but analysts still see potential in its slow, structured approach. After briefly reclaiming the $0.90 range, ADA is holding support and grinding higher, keeping it on shortlists for the best altcoin to buy now. Part of the appeal is Cardano’s steady development pipeline. A new $71 million fund has been earmarked for ecosystem growth, and DeFi activity is picking up again after a quiet stretch. With its Layer 1 reputation for security and research-first upgrades, Cardano keeps attracting long-term capital. It’s not the fastest mover, but for investors looking beyond hype cycles, Cardano still fits the profile of a best altcoin to buy now: solid foundation, active development, and high upside potential if the next bull run sticks. Ripple (XRP): Breakout structure puts XRP on best altcoin to buy now list XRP is back on the radar, and technical analysis highlighting growing confidence now that the SEC court case is all over. It’s been pushing through resistance levels, drawing in fresh attention—and landing a spot on several best altcoins to buy now lists. Momentum is being helped along by increased trading volume, improving technical indicators, and whispers of potential ETF interest. With the SEC battle mostly behind it, XRP now has something many altcoins don’t: regulatory breathing room.…
Threshold
T$0.01688+6.56%
RealLink
REAL$0.0543+7.29%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.43+8.84%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 02:34
Share
Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Key Takeaways: The changes would permit the listing of tokens issued by exchanges or related entities if used for on-chain transactions. Exchanges must disclose affiliated parties tied to listed assets and update legacy token data within 90 days of the rule’s enforcement. The proposal maintains regulatory goals around market integrity, conflict-of-interest prevention, and investor protection. Thailand ’s Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking public input on draft criteria for listing digital assets on local exchanges, according to a notice published on June 20. The proposed changes were approved by the SEC board during its June meeting. They are intended to align listing standards with current patterns of usage, technological development, and industry structure. Thai SEC Proposes Changes With the changes, the Thai SEC still intends to maintain “investor protection and regulatory mechanisms for preventing and managing conflicts of interest,” prevent “market manipulation of digital assets,” and prevent “unfair practices (insider trading).” Under the proposal, exchanges would be allowed to list ready-to-use digital tokens or coins issued by themselves or related parties, provided the assets are used for on-chain transactions. Exchanges would also be required to publicly disclose any related-party connections tied to listed digital tokens. “The Exchange shall disclose the names of persons related to digital token issuers who have provided their digital tokens on the Exchange for all types of digital tokens and display symbols (alerts and alarms) in the e-reporting system,” the agency said. Exchanges will be given 90 days to update disclosures for existing tokens once the rule takes effect. Public consultation documents are now available on the SEC’s website and Thailand’s central legal system portal. Comments can be submitted until July 21 by email or through the designated channels. 🇹🇭 Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a new tax measure to accelerate its ambition of becoming a leading global hub for digital assets. #thailand #tax https://t.co/HgLTU3EC35 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 17, 2025 Thailand Adjusts Digital Asset Regulatory Framework Thailand has made incremental adjustments to its digital asset regulatory regime in recent years, including raising standards for custody and exchange supervision. The new rules under discussion suggest an effort to reconcile the growth of blockchain-based assets with compliance and oversight obligations. Feedback from the current consultation may influence future policy adjustments, especially around transparency requirements and the role of exchange-issued tokens. Authorities across Southeast Asia are changing their regulatory frameworks to respond to the growing involvement of digital asset exchanges in token issuance and platform-based finance, prompting closer scrutiny of internal affiliations and disclosure standards. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How could the new rules impact investor behavior? Clearer disclosures of affiliated parties and usage conditions may help investors assess risks related to token provenance and exchange influence. What enforcement tools will the SEC use to monitor compliance? The e-reporting system is expected to support real-time monitoring of issuer relationships and flag potential insider trading activity or listing conflicts. Could this affect Thailand’s competitiveness in the digital asset sector? Formalized listing rules may improve regulatory clarity and support exchange growth, provided the requirements do not create barriers to participation.
Threshold
T$0.01688+6.56%
Portal
PORTAL$0.04658+12.53%
RealLink
REAL$0.0543+7.29%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/21 03:02
Share
Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Chainalysis’s head of national security intelligence told Cointelegraph the curfew is likely an attempt to prevent people from transferring capital out of the country.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02091+9.36%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:27
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett

Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

XRP Price Prediction as Ripple Expands RLUSD in Japan – Is a 200% Surge Ahead?

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable