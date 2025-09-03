Canada S&P Global Manufacturing PMI increased to 48.3 in August from previous 46.1

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 02:49
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016832-2.82%
WELL3
WELL$0.000281-0.88%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001807-5.34%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00012018-3.65%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0018+5.32%


Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/canada-sp-global-manufacturing-pmi-increased-to-483-in-august-from-previous-461-202509021330

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE

A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past five days, a whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid and spent $10.5 million to buy
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.59+2.71%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999-0.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.108+44.96%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 09:12
Share
Decoupling: Crypto Goes Up While US Stock Market Goes Down

Decoupling: Crypto Goes Up While US Stock Market Goes Down

Bitcoin registered 1.58% gains while the S&P 500 dropped 1.48% on September 2, breaking their historical correlation pattern. Market signals point to a potential altseason beginning. The post Decoupling: Crypto Goes Up While US Stock Market Goes Down appeared first on Coinspeaker.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02645--%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/03 03:19
Share
Japan's Financial Services Agency considers incorporating crypto assets into the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. Separate taxation and Bitcoin ETFs are expected to advance

Japan's Financial Services Agency considers incorporating crypto assets into the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. Separate taxation and Bitcoin ETFs are expected to advance

PANews reported on June 24 that according to CoinPost , the Japanese Financial Services Agency issued a document today, announcing that it will seriously consider transferring the regulation of crypto
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.108+44.96%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03634+0.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 17:46
Share

Trending News

More

A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE

Decoupling: Crypto Goes Up While US Stock Market Goes Down

Japan's Financial Services Agency considers incorporating crypto assets into the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. Separate taxation and Bitcoin ETFs are expected to advance

North Korean developers hijack dormant Waves repository, plant credential-stealing code in wallet update

Analyst: Stagnation in ETH/BTC ratio leads to delayed altcoin season