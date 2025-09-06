Canada Unemployment Rate rises to 7.1% in August vs. 7% expected

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 02:48
NEAR
NEAR$2.404+1.13%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09887+1.59%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016729-2.72%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02421+2.32%
Particl
PART$0.183+1.04%
  • Unemployment Rate in Canada rose above 7% in August.
  • USD/CAD trades little changed on the day at around 1.3800.

The Unemployment Rate in Canada rose to 7.1% in August from 6.9% in July, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. This reading came in worse than the market expectation of 7%.

“Employment declined by 66,000 (-0.3%) in August, largely the result of a decline in part-time work,” Statistics Canada noted in its press release. Other details of the report showed that the Participation Rate edged lower to 65.1%, while the Average Hourly Earnings rose by 3.6% on a yearly basis.

Market reaction to Canada jobs data

USD/CAD dropped to a three-day low near 1.3750 in the early American session as the US Dollar (USD) came under heavy selling pressure following the disappointing employment data from the US, which showed Nonfarm Payrolls rose by only 22,000 in August. With jobs data from Canada falling short of expectations, however, USD/CAD managed to erase a large portion of its daily losses and was last seen trading at 1.3800, where it was down 0.12% on the day.

Employment FAQs

Labor market conditions are a key element to assess the health of an economy and thus a key driver for currency valuation. High employment, or low unemployment, has positive implications for consumer spending and thus economic growth, boosting the value of the local currency. Moreover, a very tight labor market – a situation in which there is a shortage of workers to fill open positions – can also have implications on inflation levels and thus monetary policy as low labor supply and high demand leads to higher wages.

The pace at which salaries are growing in an economy is key for policymakers. High wage growth means that households have more money to spend, usually leading to price increases in consumer goods. In contrast to more volatile sources of inflation such as energy prices, wage growth is seen as a key component of underlying and persisting inflation as salary increases are unlikely to be undone. Central banks around the world pay close attention to wage growth data when deciding on monetary policy.

The weight that each central bank assigns to labor market conditions depends on its objectives. Some central banks explicitly have mandates related to the labor market beyond controlling inflation levels. The US Federal Reserve (Fed), for example, has the dual mandate of promoting maximum employment and stable prices. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) sole mandate is to keep inflation under control. Still, and despite whatever mandates they have, labor market conditions are an important factor for policymakers given its significance as a gauge of the health of the economy and their direct relationship to inflation.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/canada-unemployment-rate-rises-to-71-in-august-vs-7-expected-202509051307

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001243+2.98%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001664+11.00%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01268+4.62%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Share
WLFI consultants shorted TRUMP and lost a total of $472,000. Only 866,000 of the 1.35 million USDC in their account remain.

WLFI consultants shorted TRUMP and lost a total of $472,000. Only 866,000 of the 1.35 million USDC in their account remain.

PANews reported on June 19 that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, WLFI consultant Ogle has accumulated losses of $472,000 due to shorting TRUMP tokens, and only $866,000 of the 1.35 million
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.359+1.18%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1459+58.58%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:20
Share
Experts see strong year-end growth potential for Zexpire

Experts see strong year-end growth potential for Zexpire

Zexpire launches 0DTE DeFi protocol, making crypto options trading simple with one-click. As analyst predictions position Ethereum to challenge the $5000 milestone, the rapid ascent of a new contender, Zexpire, is capturing attention with forecasts of it hitting $3 by…
DeFi
DEFI$0.001593-1.72%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/06 03:33
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

WLFI consultants shorted TRUMP and lost a total of $472,000. Only 866,000 of the 1.35 million USDC in their account remain.

Experts see strong year-end growth potential for Zexpire

Rusland wil barrières voor persoonlijke crypto-handel verlagen

SOL Strategies Nasdaq Listing: A Pivotal Breakthrough for Crypto Staking