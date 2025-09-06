Canada’s HODL to Begin Trading on Nasdaq

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 18:16
SOL Strategies (HODL), a Toronto-listed digital asset firm focused on the Solana blockchain, has secured approval to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Trading will begin Sept. 9 under the ticker STKE, the company said Friday.

Shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under HODL, but will be delisted from the U.S. over-the-counter (OTC) market, where they previously traded as CYFRF. Holders of OTC shares do not need to take action, as their shares will automatically convert to the Nasdaq listing.

HODL stock is higher by 8% in Toronto action.

The move marks a significant milestone for the Canadian firm, formerly known as Cypherpunk Holdings, which has rebranded around its Solana strategy.

SOL Strategies started buying solana SOL$202.78 in the second quarter of last year following a strategic pivot. As of Aug. 31 the company held 435,064 SOL tokens, worth around CAD$122 million.

The company said that joining Nasdaq will increase its visibility with institutional investors, improve liquidity, and broaden access to capital markets.

“This listing provides our shareholders with enhanced liquidity while giving us access to deeper capital markets as we continue scaling our validator operations and expanding our ecosystem investments,” said CEO Leah Wald. It’s also “validation for the entire Solana ecosystem.”

SOL Strategies is positioning itself as a leading institutional gateway into Solana staking and infrastructure.

The firm said it expects the Nasdaq listing to accelerate validator growth, support operational scalability as Solana staking demand rises, and strengthen its role in bringing institutional capital into the network.

Read more: SOL Strategies Files to List on Nasdaq

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/05/sol-strategies-wins-nasdaq-listing-shares-to-trade-under-stke

